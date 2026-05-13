Looking to dance this weekend? Or what about trading trinkets at Sigfus?

You can do all that plus more!

From lucha libre wrestling to a Shrek themed-party, there are lots of fun events happening in Tucson this weekend.

New this week

Do Si Do & Drams

Grab your cowboy boots and head to Whiskey Del Bac where you’ll be able to line dance while enjoying cocktails. This event is beginner friendly and no partner is needed!

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 13

Where: Whiskey Del Bac, 2106 N. Forbes Blvd. Suite 103

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Thursday Summer Salsa Socials

Head over to La Rosa on Thursday nights where you can learn how to salsa dance and show off your moves.

When: 7-8 p.m. are salsa lessons with the Salson Dancers and 8-10 p.m. is salsa dancing, Thursday, May 14

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: $15 for lessons and dancing, $5 for just dancing

Visit the event page for more information.

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Cumbia Class

Create new friends and dance your heart out at this cumbia class! There are both beginner classes and intermediate classes.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14

Where: 4th Ave. Coalition, 311 E. 7th St.

Cost: Beginner classes, $35 for all or $15 for drop-ins. Intermediate classes, $20 for all or $10 for drop-ins.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tarot Reversals

Libra and Thorn is hosting a workshop that’ll teach participants how to read reversed tarot cards without fear.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 14

Where: Libra and Thorn, 101 S. Pantano Rd.

Cost: $45

Visit the event page for more information.

Kneller’s Deli Anniversary Party

Kneller’s Deli is turning 1! They will be celebrating with live music, a dance floor, good drinks and of course food!

When: 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. Friday, May 15

Where: Kneller’s Deli, 2545 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

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Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert

Watch the Tucson Symphony Orchestra play John Williams’s score live as the film is projected in the background.

When: 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 16 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 17

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Tickets start at $56

Visit their event page for more information.

Music in the Park

Arizona Symphonic Winds has performed hundreds of concerts at Udall Park and they aren't stopping now. Bring your own chairs and blankets!

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 16

Where: Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Dia de los Luchas

Enjoy an evening of lucha libre wrestling at the Rialto Theatre.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 16

Where: Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.

Cost: $20.65

Visit the event page for more information.

Far Far Away Fest

This Shrek/medieval themed party will include all kinds of fun activities like Shrek karaoke, a chalk drawing station, field games and a paper fan making station.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, May 16

Where: 2001 S. Avenida Del Sol

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cozy Crafters

Get crafty with fiber arts. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this is the perfect place to share your love of craft and creativity.

When: 2-5 p.m. Every Saturday in May

Where: Kirk-Bear Canyon Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Psychic and Healing Fair

The 55th Tucson Psychic and Healing Fair will have 30 plus psychics, readers, healers and vendors offering things like astrology readings and sound healings.

When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, May 16

Where: Crystal Event Center, 610 W. Prince Rd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Beats & Bubbles at The Tuxon

Head to The Tuxon for this fun pool party that will include live music, food and tropical drinks.

When: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, May 16

Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Unscrewed Family Hour

Share a laugh with the ones you love the most at this family-friendly improv comedy show.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, May 16

Where: Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Trinket Trade

Bring all your favorite trinkets to Tucson Love Letter and Desert Goth Club’s event, where they will be unveiling a new trinket trade box. There will also be free crafts, a charm bar, coffee and flash tattoos.

When: 3-6 p.m. Sunday, May 17

Where: Sigfus, 3264 N. Country Club Rd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Feminist Bird Club

The Feminist Bird Club is hosting a relaxed outing where you can enjoy birds and nature with the community. All genders, ages and levels of interest are welcome!

When: 8 - 10 a.m. Sunday, May 17

Where: Madera Canyon, Whitehouse Picnic Area

Cost: Free to attend, there is a daily parking fee

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Visit the event page for more information.

International Day of Light

The Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium is hosting a free, all-ages event that will feature hands-on optics activities, planetarium shows, and science exhibits that explore how light shapes our world.

When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, May 17

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Soul Food Sunday

Cookin Wit Cork is serving up all the delicious soul food classics at Brick Box Brewery. There will also be dessert vendors and live music.

When: 12 p.m. - sold out Sunday, May 17

Where: Brick Box Brewery, 220 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Mystery Puzzle - A Murderous Birthday

Do you like puzzles and solving mysteries? Then this event is for you! Head to Snakes and Lattes where you’ll piece together a puzzle while trying to solve a case.

When: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, May 17

Where: Snakes and Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $42.60

Visit the event page for more information.

Recurring Events:

Events at Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm

Spring is the perfect time to experience the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm! The owners are celebrating with tours, themed workshops, and exciting events! Check out their seasonal teas at Lavender Manor!

When: Various dates in May

Where: Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle. (Some workshops are available in Tucson at The Lavender Manor, 347 E. Fourth Street.)

Cost: $15 for tours and tastings

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. There's a long list of tours on the calendar, including the Turquoise Trail, Armory Park, Barrio Viejo, Death After Dark and Public Art & Murals.

When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $30 and up. Pre-registration may be required for these events

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Yoga at MSA Annex

Sunset Yoga will be held every Tuesday in May, guided by instructor, Joanna!

When: Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Dirty T Run Club

This run club meets on Thursdays for a 4-mile run at a slower pace. During the route, you’ll get to run past iconic murals and the rattlesnake bridge. Plus, they stop by a bar for after-run drinks.

When: Thursdays at 6 p.m., rain or shine

Where: Meeting place is at the corner of 6th Ave. and 7th Street

Cost: Free to attend

Visit their Instagram page for more information.

West Side community rides

Join the West Side community on the third Thursday of every month for a fun group ride from Transit Cycles to Dragoon Brewing. The brewery will also be serving $1 pints and Muncheez food truck will be cooking up food.

When: 5:30 p.m. meet up at Transit Cycles and the ride starts at 6 p.m.

Where: Transit Cycles, 267 S. Avenida del Convento Bldg. 10

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Paint & Sip Party

Unwind, listen to great music, and learn real painting techniques from professional artists.

When: 6-8 p.m. every Friday

Where: Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Snakes After Dark — Snakes & Lattes

Snakes & Lattes is bringing the late-night energy, immersive music, hosted games, prizes, craft cocktails!

When: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in May

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Check out music, spirits and bites at Tohono Chul's summer series. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 6-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 28

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: General admission $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

Enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire alongside a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturdays and most Fridays

Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road.

Cost: $49 without dinner, $89 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Community Markets

Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Events at Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More

Stop by Poppin' Off for their many creative workshops, trivia nights, and other exciting events! You'll find something for all ages and interests.

When: Various dates throughout May

Where: Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More, 4570 E. Broadway.

Cost: Typically $0 to $15

Visit their event page for more information.

Workshops and Events at Di Luna

Di Luna is hosting fun creative workshops and exciting events all month long! From junk journaling to building your own terrarium and yoga on the patio, there's something for everyone to enjoy

When: Various dates in May

Where: Di Luna Candles, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Prices vary

Visit the event page for more information.