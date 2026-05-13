Looking to dance this weekend? Or what about trading trinkets at Sigfus?
You can do all that plus more!
From lucha libre wrestling to a Shrek themed-party, there are lots of fun events happening in Tucson this weekend.
New this week
Do Si Do & Drams
Grab your cowboy boots and head to Whiskey Del Bac where you’ll be able to line dance while enjoying cocktails. This event is beginner friendly and no partner is needed!
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 13
Where: Whiskey Del Bac, 2106 N. Forbes Blvd. Suite 103
Cost: $15
Visit the event page for more information.
Thursday Summer Salsa Socials
Head over to La Rosa on Thursday nights where you can learn how to salsa dance and show off your moves.
When: 7-8 p.m. are salsa lessons with the Salson Dancers and 8-10 p.m. is salsa dancing, Thursday, May 14
Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.
Cost: $15 for lessons and dancing, $5 for just dancing
Visit the event page for more information.
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Cumbia Class
Create new friends and dance your heart out at this cumbia class! There are both beginner classes and intermediate classes.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14
Where: 4th Ave. Coalition, 311 E. 7th St.
Cost: Beginner classes, $35 for all or $15 for drop-ins. Intermediate classes, $20 for all or $10 for drop-ins.
Visit the event page for more information.
Tarot Reversals
Libra and Thorn is hosting a workshop that’ll teach participants how to read reversed tarot cards without fear.
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 14
Where: Libra and Thorn, 101 S. Pantano Rd.
Cost: $45
Visit the event page for more information.
Kneller’s Deli Anniversary Party
Kneller’s Deli is turning 1! They will be celebrating with live music, a dance floor, good drinks and of course food!
When: 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. Friday, May 15
Where: Kneller’s Deli, 2545 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks
Visit the event page for more information.
Half Price Private Tour Tuesday – Thursday Includes 4 people
Enjoy a full guided tour at a special discounted rate, where you can interact with capybaras, porcupines, warthogs, emus, goats, Patagonian mara, water buffalo, and more while learning about these unique animals in a safe and educational environment.
Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert
Watch the Tucson Symphony Orchestra play John Williams’s score live as the film is projected in the background.
When: 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 16 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 17
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: Tickets start at $56
Visit their event page for more information.
Music in the Park
Arizona Symphonic Winds has performed hundreds of concerts at Udall Park and they aren't stopping now. Bring your own chairs and blankets!
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 16
Where: Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Dia de los Luchas
Enjoy an evening of lucha libre wrestling at the Rialto Theatre.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 16
Where: Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.
Cost: $20.65
Visit the event page for more information.
Far Far Away Fest
This Shrek/medieval themed party will include all kinds of fun activities like Shrek karaoke, a chalk drawing station, field games and a paper fan making station.
When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, May 16
Where: 2001 S. Avenida Del Sol
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Cozy Crafters
Get crafty with fiber arts. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this is the perfect place to share your love of craft and creativity.
When: 2-5 p.m. Every Saturday in May
Where: Kirk-Bear Canyon Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Tucson Psychic and Healing Fair
The 55th Tucson Psychic and Healing Fair will have 30 plus psychics, readers, healers and vendors offering things like astrology readings and sound healings.
When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, May 16
Where: Crystal Event Center, 610 W. Prince Rd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Beats & Bubbles at The Tuxon
Head to The Tuxon for this fun pool party that will include live music, food and tropical drinks.
When: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, May 16
Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks
Visit the event page for more information.
Unscrewed Family Hour
Share a laugh with the ones you love the most at this family-friendly improv comedy show.
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, May 16
Where: Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway
Cost: $5
Visit the event page for more information.
Trinket Trade
Bring all your favorite trinkets to Tucson Love Letter and Desert Goth Club’s event, where they will be unveiling a new trinket trade box. There will also be free crafts, a charm bar, coffee and flash tattoos.
When: 3-6 p.m. Sunday, May 17
Where: Sigfus, 3264 N. Country Club Rd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Feminist Bird Club
The Feminist Bird Club is hosting a relaxed outing where you can enjoy birds and nature with the community. All genders, ages and levels of interest are welcome!
When: 8 - 10 a.m. Sunday, May 17
Where: Madera Canyon, Whitehouse Picnic Area
Cost: Free to attend, there is a daily parking fee
Visit the event page for more information.
International Day of Light
The Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium is hosting a free, all-ages event that will feature hands-on optics activities, planetarium shows, and science exhibits that explore how light shapes our world.
When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, May 17
Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Soul Food Sunday
Cookin Wit Cork is serving up all the delicious soul food classics at Brick Box Brewery. There will also be dessert vendors and live music.
When: 12 p.m. - sold out Sunday, May 17
Where: Brick Box Brewery, 220 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food
Visit the event page for more information.
Mystery Puzzle - A Murderous Birthday
Do you like puzzles and solving mysteries? Then this event is for you! Head to Snakes and Lattes where you’ll piece together a puzzle while trying to solve a case.
When: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, May 17
Where: Snakes and Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.
Cost: $42.60
Visit the event page for more information.
Recurring Events:
Events at Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm
Spring is the perfect time to experience the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm! The owners are celebrating with tours, themed workshops, and exciting events! Check out their seasonal teas at Lavender Manor!
When: Various dates in May
Where: Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle. (Some workshops are available in Tucson at The Lavender Manor, 347 E. Fourth Street.)
Cost: $15 for tours and tastings
Visit the event page for more information.
Walking tours with the Presidio Museum
Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. There's a long list of tours on the calendar, including the Turquoise Trail, Armory Park, Barrio Viejo, Death After Dark and Public Art & Murals.
When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.
Where: Locations vary based on tour.
Cost: $30 and up. Pre-registration may be required for these events
Visit the event page for more information.
Sunset Yoga at MSA Annex
Sunset Yoga will be held every Tuesday in May, guided by instructor, Joanna!
When: Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento
Cost: $10
Visit the event page for more information.
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Pay what you wish
Visit the event page for more information.
Dirty T Run Club
This run club meets on Thursdays for a 4-mile run at a slower pace. During the route, you’ll get to run past iconic murals and the rattlesnake bridge. Plus, they stop by a bar for after-run drinks.
When: Thursdays at 6 p.m., rain or shine
Where: Meeting place is at the corner of 6th Ave. and 7th Street
Cost: Free to attend
Visit their Instagram page for more information.
West Side community rides
Join the West Side community on the third Thursday of every month for a fun group ride from Transit Cycles to Dragoon Brewing. The brewery will also be serving $1 pints and Muncheez food truck will be cooking up food.
When: 5:30 p.m. meet up at Transit Cycles and the ride starts at 6 p.m.
Where: Transit Cycles, 267 S. Avenida del Convento Bldg. 10
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Paint & Sip Party
Unwind, listen to great music, and learn real painting techniques from professional artists.
When: 6-8 p.m. every Friday
Where: Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110
Cost: $35
Visit the event page for more information.
Snakes After Dark — Snakes & Lattes
Snakes & Lattes is bringing the late-night energy, immersive music, hosted games, prizes, craft cocktails!
When: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in May
Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Chillin at the Chul
Check out music, spirits and bites at Tohono Chul's summer series. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.
When: 6-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 28
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte
Cost: General admission $5
Visit the event page for more information.
Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater
Enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire alongside a magical theatrical performance.
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturdays and most Fridays
Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road.
Cost: $49 without dinner, $89 with dinner
Visit the event page for more information.
Foothills Community Markets
Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.
When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Events at Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More
Stop by Poppin' Off for their many creative workshops, trivia nights, and other exciting events! You'll find something for all ages and interests.
When: Various dates throughout May
Where: Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More, 4570 E. Broadway.
Cost: Typically $0 to $15
Visit their event page for more information.
Workshops and Events at Di Luna
Di Luna is hosting fun creative workshops and exciting events all month long! From junk journaling to building your own terrarium and yoga on the patio, there's something for everyone to enjoy
When: Various dates in May
Where: Di Luna Candles, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Prices vary
Visit the event page for more information.