With the summer heat fast approaching, now is the perfect time to get out and enjoy all the wonderful events Tucson has to offer.

From raves to crafts and Mother's Day activities, this month has something going on for everyone.

Here's our list of over 60 events happening in Tucson throughout the month of May.

Home, I'm Darling

What happens when retro dreams collide with modern realities? Home, I’m Darling takes you inside the life of Judy, a woman who’s reinvented herself as the perfect 1950s housewife.

When: Various dates and times May 1-24

Where: Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Tickets starting at $27

Visit the event page for more information.

Craftivist Sewing and Mending Circle

This event is dedicated to stitching, repairing, and creating. Bring clothes that need mending or a small project to work on. The best part: no experience needed! They will provide tools, guidance and a welcoming space.

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 6

Where: Homeward Books Collective, 3054 N. 1st Ave.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Handbag Bingo

Feeling lucky? Head over to Davis-Monthan’s Community Center and play some bingo for the chance to win cute handbags.

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 7

Where: Davis Monthan Community Center, 2720 S. Craycroft Rd.

Cost: $25 for pre-registration and $30 for day-of tickets

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Bob Dylan Live at AVA Amphitheater

Bob Dylan Live at AVA Amphitheater Wednesday, June 24 at 8:00 PM

Thursday Summer Salsa Socials

Head over to La Rosa on Thursday nights where you can learn how to salsa dance and show off your moves.

When: Every Thursday starting May 7th, 7-8 p.m. are salsa lessons with the Salson Dancers and 8-10 p.m. is salsa dancing

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: $15 for lessons and dancing, $5 for just dancing

Visit the event page for more information.

Mother & Daughter High Tea

Celebrate Mother’s Day a little early at the Arizona Inn, where they will be hosting a mother and daughter high tea.

When: 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7

Where: Arizona Inn, 2200 E. Elm St.

Cost: $55 per person

Visit the event page for more information.

Cumbia Class

Create new friends and dance your heart out at this cumbia class! There are both beginner classes and intermediate classes.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays May 7, 14th and 28th

Where: 4th Ave. Coalition, 311 E. 7th St.

Cost: Beginner classes, $35 for all or $15 for drop-ins. Intermediate classes, $20 for all or $10 for drop-ins.

Visit the event page for more information.

Free outdoor screening at Main Gate Square

Celebrate the end of the school year by heading to the oLiv courtyard to watching a free showing of Superbad.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 7

Where: oLiv Courtyard at Main Gate Square, 900 E. 2nd Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Decades Prom Night

Dress in your best Prom outfit from any decade and head over to R Bar for a fun night! Expect to see specialty drinks, karaoke and a best dressed contest.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 7

Where: R Bar, 350 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

First Thursday at Tucson Museum of Art

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for pay-what-you-wish admission, gallery activities, live music and a cash bar. This month's event will also feature a card making station and a pop-up by the Green Room.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 7

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Gimme Gimme Disco

Put on your best disco outfit and head to La Rosa for a dance party that’ll be playing all the disco hits from bands like ABBA and The Bee Gees.

When: 9 p.m. Friday, May 8

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: $26.49 for general admission

Visit the event page for more information.

Cal’s Crochet Club

Stop by Cal’s Bakeshop and work on your latest crochet project with others! Both beginners and seasoned crocheters are welcome to come and connect.

When: 5:30 - 10 p.m. May 8th and 22nd

Where: Cal’s Bakeshop, 2707 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for treats

Visit the event page for more information.

I Dream in Widescreen

I Dream in Widescreen is the annual showcase of the films made by seniors at the University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film and Television.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 9

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: $5

Visit their event page for more information.

Bloom Bar: Mother’s Day Edition

Who doesn’t love flowers?! Bring your mom to Hotel Congress where you can both build your very own bouquets. There will also be live music!

When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, May 9

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $30.90

Visit the event page for more information.

Train Day

The Southern Arizona Transportation Museum is hosting their family-friendly event, Train Day. Expect to see fun, free live entertainment and educational exhibits on America’s railroading history.

When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, May 9

Where: Southern Arizona Transportation Museum, 414 N. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Dog Friendly Movie Night

Bring your furry friend to the MSA Annex where they can enjoy a family film! There will be leashes and bandanas for sale.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, May 9

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, donations for Far Fetched charities are encouraged.

Visit the event page for more information.

Retro Game Show Night

Enjoy an evening of off-the-cuff (and sometimes NSFW) comedy that pays homage to old TV game shows with a funky twist.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 9

Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $20.65. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Media Mix Up featuring Frida Kahlo

Desert Artisans’ Galley will be celebrating Frida Kahlo’s work at this event. Expect to see Frida-inspired pieces from several talented artists as well as live demonstrations.

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, May 9

Where: Desert Artisans’ Gallery, 6536 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Somos Puro Love

Celebrate community and Latino culture at this free street party hosted by Tucson Love Letter, Somos Tucson and Galeria Mitotera. You can expect live music, food trucks, a free photo booth, loteria, crafts and face painting.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, May 9

Where: Galeria Mitotera, 1802 S. 4th Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Mother’s Day High Tea at Gully Bakehouse

Enjoy delicious pastries and Indian tea at this special Mother’s Day experience.

When: 3-5 p.m. on May 9 and 10

Where: Gully Bakehouse, 330 S. Toole Ave.

Cost: $50

Visit the event page for more information.

Mother’s Day Mercado

Do some last minute Mother’s Day shopping at this mercado, which will have various local vendors, bagel sandwiches from Lumbre and a raffle.

When: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9

Where: Chappopin Cafe, 640 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Enjoy art-making, family yoga and a performance by Ballet Tucson.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 10

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Mamma Mia Mother’s Day Movie Party

Bring your mom to this sing-a-long showing of the classic musical, Mamma Mia. Don’t forget to dress in your best ABBA costume for the chance to win best outfit!

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 10

Where: Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $15, $12 for Loft members and children ages 12 and under

Visit the event page for more information.

Audiobook Walking Club

Stacks Book Club and Tucson Love Letter are putting on an audiobook walking club, where participants are encouraged to bring their headphones and listen to their favorite books while walking the 2-mile loop.

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 10

Where: Meet at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to participate, make sure to RSVP on Stack's website

Visit the event page for more information.

Bedazzled Frames Workshop

Gather and Glow Club will be hosting a bedazzled frames workshop where you’ll be able to decorate a frame with cute charms, buttons and more!

When: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, May 10

Where: Di Luna, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $30

Visit the event page for more information.

Ravensburger Puzzle Race Mini Tournament — Snakes & Lattes

Bring your competitive spirit and pair up with your friends to compete against other teams, and fight for first place! If you love puzzles, you won't want to miss the fun. Your ticket includes a refreshing soda or iced tea for each team member, a shareable treat, and a captivating 500-piece puzzle to take home.

When: 2-5 p.m. May 10 and May 24

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Do Si Do & Drams

Grab your cowboy boots and head to Whiskey Del Bac where you’ll be able to line dance while enjoying cocktails. This event is beginner friendly and no partner is needed!

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 13

Where: Whiskey Del Bac, 2106 N. Forbes Blvd. Suite 103

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert

Watch the Tucson Symphony Orchestra play John Williams’s score live as the film is projected in the background.

When: 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 16 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 17

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Tickets start at $56

Visit their event page for more information.

Music in the Park

Arizona Symphonic Winds has performed hundreds of concerts at Udall Park and they aren't stopping now. Bring your own chairs and blankets!

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 16

Where: Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Dia de los Luchas

Enjoy an evening of lucha libre wrestling at the Rialto Theatre.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 16

Where: Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.

Cost: $20.65

Visit the event page for more information.

Far Far Away Fest

This Shrek/medieval themed party will include all kinds of fun activities like Shrek karaoke, a chalk drawing station, field games and a paper fan making station.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, May 16

Where: 2001 S. Avenida Del Sol

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Trinket Trade

Bring all your favorite trinkets to Tucson Love Letter and Desert Goth Club’s event, where they will be unveiling a new trinket trade box. There will also be free crafts, a charm bar, coffee and flash tattoos.

When: 3-6 p.m. Sunday, May 17

Where: Sigfus, 3264 N. Country Club Rd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Feminist Bird Club

The Feminist Bird Club is hosting a relaxed outing where you can enjoy birds and nature with the community. All genders, ages and levels of interest are welcome!

When: 8 - 10 a.m. Sunday, May 17

Where: Madera Canyon, Whitehouse Picnic Area

Cost: Free to attend, there is a daily parking fee

Visit the event page for more information.

2000s Emo Music Trivia Night- Snakes & Lattes

From My Chemical Romance, Panic! At The Disco, and Fall Out Boy to Paramore, Taking Back Sunday, and Hawthorne Heights, dive into the iconic anthems that defined a generation.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 20

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free

Visit their event page for more information.

10 Things I Hate About You- The Loft Cinema

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

This classic teen comedy puts a ‘90s spin on the work of William Shakespeare.

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 20

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: General admission $11.50

Visit their event page for more information.

Free Third Thursday at MOCA

The third Thursday of the month is a party at MOCA. The art museum is open late with free admission. Expect food from Special Eats, beer from Brick Box and tunes from KXCI DJs.

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, May 21

Where: MOCA, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit their event page for more information.

Mac DeMarco

When: 8 p.m. Friday, May 22

Where: Tucson Convention Center, Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Tickets starting at $249

Visit their event page for more information.

Comedy Kiki

Start your weekend with a laugh at The Comedy Kiki! This late-night variety show celebrates queer voices in comedy, serving up a fabulous mix of improv, stand-up, sketch, and alt-comedy. It’s queer, it’s iconic, it’s a riot!

When: 8:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, May 22

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. 9th Street

Cost: $9

Visit their event page for more information.

Tucson Asian Night Market

Tucson Foodie and local Asian community members are putting together Tucson’s first Asian Night Market featuring food, music, art and more.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, May 23

Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way

Cost: $10

Visit their event page for more information.

Beltane Night Market

Explore a gathering of art vendors, tattoo artists, and food stands, each offering a piece of their magic.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, May 23

Where: Mourning Star Curio, 236 S Scott Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit their event page for more information.

Bingo With Cats- Hunter's Kitten Lounge

Snuggle with rescue kitties and play some friendly bingo at Hunter’s Kitten Lounge!

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23

Where: Hunter's Kitten Lounge, 5319 E. Speedway.

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Comedy Happy Hour

Start your Saturday night with the funniest happy hour in town! Sip on your favorite drinks while talented improvisers serve carefully crafted comedy.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. 9th Street

Cost: $5

Visit their event page for more information.

Broadway Rave

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, May 23

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club

Cost: Tickets starting at $22

Visit their event page for more information.

Fairycore Market

Emiliaxocosmetics & DesertGothClub team up for an enchanting night featuring a lip-gloss workshop, charm bar, crafts, vendors and more.

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, May 24

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit their event page for more information.

Twilight- The Loft Cinema

Watch your favorite star-crossed teens and sparkly vampires in the first film in the popular Twilight franchise, based on the bestselling novel by Stephanie Meyer.

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 27

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: General admission $11.50

Visit their event page for more information.

"Going It Alone 2026"

A collection of original monologues celebrating the unique challenge of writing for a solo performer, and performing solo.

When: Various times May 27-31

Where: The Invisible Theater, 1400 N. 1st Ave.

Cost: General admission $30

Visit their event page for more information.

Summer Night Market

Shop from all kinds of local vendors and artists under the stars at the MSA Annex, every fourth Friday of the month through September.

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, May 29

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida Del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit their event page for more information.

Fire Show at Sky Bar

Join Cirque Collective Fire Troupe on the patio of Sky Bar for their fire flow spectacle!

When: 8:15 p.m., Friday, May 29

Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. 4th Ave

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks.

Visit the event page for more information.

Dark Rave- 191 Toole

When: 9 p.m. Friday, May 29

Where: 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $19

Visit the event page for more information.

Yoga at the Museum

Spend your Saturday evening relaxing with a peaceful hour of all-level yoga in the quiet beauty of the miniature galleries! Stay after class to explore the museum at your leisure!

When: 4:14-5:15 p.m. Saturday, May 30

Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr.

Cost: $5 to $10

Visit the event page for more information.

The Sixth Annual Young Playwrights of Tucson

This festival showcases six short plays that were chosen as the winners of Live Theatre Workshop’s acclaimed Young Playwrights of Tucson competition. Each play is student produced.

When: Various times May 29-31

Where: Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Rd.

Cost: General admission $20

Visit their event page for more information.

Revolution Gardens: A Grey Gardens Gathering

Enjoy a weekend of entertainment, education, dancing, and community including a screening of Grey Gardens, author Q&As with Susan Briante and Raquel Gutiérrez, and a Grey Gardens Tea Party.

When: Various times May 29-31

Where: Various locations

Cost: $20-80

Visit their event page for more information.

Recurring Events:

Events at Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm

Spring is the perfect time to experience the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm! The owners are celebrating with tours, themed workshops, and exciting events! Check out their seasonal teas at Lavender Manor!

When: Various dates in May

Where: Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle. (Some workshops are available in Tucson at The Lavender Manor, 347 E. Fourth Street.)

Cost: $15 for tours and tastings

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. There's a long list of tours on the calendar, including the Turquoise Trail, Armory Park, Barrio Viejo, Death After Dark and Public Art & Murals.

When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $30 and up. Pre-registration may be required for these events

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Yoga at MSA Annex

Sunset Yoga will be held every Tuesday in May, guided by instructor, Joanna!

When: Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Dirty T Run Club

This run club meets on Thursdays for a 4-mile run at a slower pace. During the route, you’ll get to run past iconic murals and the rattlesnake bridge. Plus, they stop by a bar for after-run drinks.

When: Thursdays at 6 p.m., rain or shine

Where: Meeting place is at the corner of 6th Ave. and 7th Street

Cost: Free to attend

Visit their Instagram page for more information.

West Side community rides

Join the West Side community on the third Thursday of every month for a fun group ride from Transit Cycles to Dragoon Brewing. The brewery will also be serving $1 pints and Muncheez food truck will be cooking up food.

When: 5:30 p.m. meet up at Transit Cycles and the ride starts at 6 p.m.

Where: Transit Cycles, 267 S. Avenida del Convento Bldg. 10

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Paint & Sip Party

Unwind, listen to great music, and learn real painting techniques from professional artists.

When: 6-8 p.m. every Friday

Where: Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Catalina Nights

Experience Catalina State Park after dark with a one-mile, guided hike on the Nature Trail!

When: First and third Fridays of the month

Where: Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road.

Cost: Park entry fee ($10-20)

Visit their event page for more information.

Snakes After Dark — Snakes & Lattes

Snakes & Lattes is bringing the late-night energy, immersive music, hosted games, prizes, craft cocktails!

When: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in May

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Check out music, spirits and bites at Tohono Chul's summer series. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 6-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 28

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: General admission $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

Enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire alongside a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturdays and most Fridays

Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road.

Cost: $49 without dinner, $89 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Community Markets

Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Cozy Crafters

Get crafty with fiber arts. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this is the perfect place to share your love of craft and creativity.

When: 2-5 p.m. Every Saturday in May

Where: Kirk-Bear Canyon Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Mercado Flea

The Mercado Flea is back, complete with dozens of vendors selling antique and vintage items.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month through May

Where: Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Events at Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More

Stop by Poppin' Off for their many creative workshops, trivia nights, and other exciting events! You'll find something for all ages and interests.

When: Various dates throughout May

Where: Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More, 4570 E. Broadway.

Cost: Typically $0 to $15

Visit their event page for more information.

Workshops and Events at Di Luna

Di Luna is hosting fun creative workshops and exciting events all month long! From junk journaling to building your own terrarium and yoga on the patio, there's something for everyone to enjoy

When: Various dates in May

Where: Di Luna Candles, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Prices vary

Visit the event page for more information.