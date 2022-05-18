Happy (almost) weekend, Tucson!

This weekend, check out live music, a movie under the stars, the opening of a new local maker shop, historic walking tours, an art hike and lots more happening in the Tucson area.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Concerts in the Courtyard

Head to Marana for this concert series. This month, enjoy music from Little House of Funk. Bring your own chair!

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19

Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic is in Store at The Fox!

This Saturday, Justin Willman wants to melt your brain while making you laugh! Best known as the star and creator of the hit Netflix series "Magic For Humans," Justin is a magician and comedian who’s mastered the art of turning cynics into believers (or at least getting them to laugh). His live show is simultaneously mind-blowing and hilarious, and will likely keep you up at night wondering how the heck any of it was possible.

Parents' Night Out

Tucson Parks and Recreation is hosting Parents' Night Out, with three hours of kid-friendly activities including snacks, a luau-themed craft and a showing of "Lilo & Stitch." Kids must be ages 5-11 and in kindergarten or up.

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 20

Where: Udall Recreation Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $5 per child, register by Wednesday, May 18 at Udall Center or call 520-791-4931 for more information

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Pop-up Art Gallery for Tucson Rescue Now

This pop-up art gallery benefitting Tucson Rescue Now, an organization that helps find homes for senior dogs, will feature photography on display, drinks and charcuterie.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, May 20

Where: Hampton Inn/Home2 Suites, 141 S. Stone Ave.

Cost: $50 general admission, VIP tickets available. Buy tickets online

Visit the event page for more information.

Live music at Westward Look

Enjoy evenings of live music through this concert series with Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. Check out Barnaby and the Butcher on Friday and Soul Essential on Saturday.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 20-21

Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road

Cost: $10 cover per table, reservations are recommended

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Upcoming tours include the Turquoise Trail, where you'll see historic buildings and learn a slice of Tucson history; and the Mansions of Main Avenue Tour.

When: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, May 21 for the Mansions of Main Avenue Tour; 8-10 a.m. Sunday, May 22 for the Turquoise Trail

Where: Cafe a la C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. for Mansions of Main Avenue Tour; Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196. N Court Ave. for Turquoise Trail

Cost: $25 for nonmembers, get tickets online in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays! Learn about and taste edible plants from the Sonoran Desert and enjoy bilingual story time.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, May 21

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, advance registration encouraged

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Hike on Mount Lemmon

Local artist Stephanie Daniels, of Brushes and Boots, is leading a Mount Lemmon art hike with company Kula Cloth. Bring your art supplies of choice and hike Lemmon Meadow Trail, stopping to draw surrounding scenery. Daniels will provide some artistic guidance.

When: 8:45 a.m. Saturday, May 21

Where: Mount Lemmon Trailhead parking lot, East Ski Run Road

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Arizona Poppy Disco Party

The downtown area is getting a new shop, Arizona Poppy, filled with creations by local makers. Head to the store's opening on Saturday for a '70s-themed disco party, in addition to a birthday celebration for the shop's owner Rosie Crocker. There will be snacks, drinks and music!

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 21

Where: Arizona Poppy, 150 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

San Ysidro Festival

Mission Garden is hosting a festival for St. Isidore's Feast Day, including demonstrations on traditional wheat harvests and tastings of pozole de trigo, a soup with wheat grains. See the full schedule of activities online!

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 21

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend, $5 donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Movie on the Lawn: "The Call of the Wild"

Watch a free screening of movie "The Call of the Wild" under the stars, thanks to Oro Valley Parks & Recreation.

When: 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday, May 21

Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

The Heritage Market

This market was created to support and grow Black-owned businesses and highlight the community's diversity. Shop from local businesses and enjoy a bite to eat. A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will also be onsite.

When: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, May 21

Where: The Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Luz de Vida: Benefit Concert for Survivors of Trauma

Celebrate the album release of Luz de Vida II, which features both local and national artists. All proceeds for the concert, which is set to showcase some of the artists on the album, will go to Homicide Survivors, Inc.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Noche de las Estrellas

Sunnyside High School is putting together the 31st annual Noche de las Estrellas, filled with folklorico and mariachi featuring performances. The event includes performances by students and headliner Graciela Beltrán.

When: Saturday, May 21. Plaza Garibaldi, featuring performances by elementary and middle school groups, begins at 4 p.m. Concierto Extravaganza, featuring performances by high school groups, begins at 7 p.m. The event will end with Beltrán.

Where: Casino del Sol AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road

Cost: $20, get tickets online

Visit the event page for more information.

Buena Vida Art Show

Head to restaurant Buena Vida for tortas and burritos — and enjoy an art show while you're there! The show will feature 16 local artists with items such as stickers, prints, paintings and clothing. There will be ice cream treats, live painting and free gift wrapping.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, May 21

Where: Buena Vida, 919 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Community Water Safety Day

The Tucson JCC, Safe Kids Pima County and Tucson Medical Center are hosting a free water safety day. Families can sign up for a 1½-hour time slot to play at the splash pad, swim in the pools and learn about water safety at various participating booths.

When: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21

Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend, registration required

Visit the event page for more information.

DreamFest Arizona Car Show & Racing

There will be a car show, drag racing, DJ music and food at this event at the Tucson Dragway.

When: 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday, May 21

Where: Tucson Dragway, 12000 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Tickets start at $20 (advance) or $25 at the door. Kids 12 years old and under get in free!

Visit the event page for more information.

Rare Disease Day at Children's Museum Tucson

Rare Disease Day is taking place at Children's Museum Tucson to help support families affected by rare diseases and help the community learn about advocacy and support organizations. Museum admission will be free.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Poolside Lounge Parties This summer, head to the rooftop pool at AC Hotel for burgers, ice cream and drinks. When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, May 21 Where: AC Hotel, 151 E. Broadway Cost: $25, food and drinks also available for purchase. This event is for ages 21 and up LGBTQ+ Author Talk Series Pima County Public Library's LGBTQ+ Services Committee is hosting a virtual talk with Carlos Valenzuela, author of "Letters to Young Carlos." Following the discussion, there will be a Q&A. When: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, May 21 Where: Virtual Cost: Free to attend, register online

Beer + Bikes This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food-truck bites. When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, May 21 Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food

Beer + Bikes This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food-truck bites. When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, May 21 Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food Visit the event page for more information.

Music in the Park with Arizona Symphonic Winds

Tucson Parks and Recreation is hosting the Arizona Symphonic Winds for a "Music in the Park" event this Saturday at Udall Park. The best seats are available before 6:30 p.m., so plan accordingly. Don't forget to bring a lawn chair or blanket!

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21

Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Check out this market filled with local artists and makers featuring jewelry, pottery, soap, yard art, plants and more. Plus, enjoy live music!

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

Attend this live theatrical séance at Hotel Congress in the only third-floor room that survived the hotel's 1934 fire. This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $12.50-$25

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with these classes at Udall Park!

When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, May 21

Where: Northeast of the pool building at Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Trans Day of Visibility Festival

Southern Arizona Gender Alliance is throwing a Trans Day of Visibility Festival to highlight transgender and gender nonconforming people's accomplishments, beauty and wisdom. The event features music, food, three free workshops, community resource information and more.

When: 3-7 p.m. Sunday, May 22

Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks. Also accepting donations

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Pops: Music Under the Stars

Tucson Pops Orchestra is celebrating music with this series of free "Music Under the Stars" concerts at Reid Park's DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, with music director and conductor László Veres.

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 22

Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

El Jefe Cat Lounge yoga and bingo

Visit El Jefe Cat Lounge for yoga with cats and cat bingo!

When: Sunday, May 22; Yoga is 10-11 a.m., bingo is 6-7 p.m.

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $18 for yoga, $14 for bingo. Reservations are required for bingo

Visit the event page for more information.