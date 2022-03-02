March is one of our favorite months.
It's usually not as cold as January and February — and definitely not as hot as the looming summer months. March — and spring in general — also marks the return of some of our favorite events, including the Tucson Festival of Books and Cyclovia.
Get your planning started with this giant list of events happening this month! Of course, things change quickly these days so double-check event details before heading out.
According to the CDC, consider wearing a mask in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status when in areas of high transmission, such as Pima County.
Free First Thursday
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for free admission. You'll get to see exhibits and experience gallery activities, plus learn about the Ignite Sign Art Museum and enjoy music from DJ Herm.
When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 3
Cost: Free to attend, reserve tickets in advance
Wild Wild West Steampunk Convention
Put on your best steampunk gear and get ready for live music and entertainment, panels and workshops, a film festival, a gaming room, a costume content, horseback riding and more at the upcoming Steampunk Convention.
When: Thursday-Sunday, March 3-6
Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road
Cost: Prices vary
Ready, Set, Rec! It’s Tucson Parks & Recreation’s ‘Spring Kickoff Event’ (Sponsored)
Head on down to Joaquin Murrieta Park — that’s on the east side of Silverbell Road, between Speedway and Grant Road — Saturday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The City of Tucson Parks & Rec team wants you to be ready for spring with a morning of family fun, wellness activities, gardening, sports, food trucks, raffle prizes, music, book drive, information booths and so much more.
Spring Ikebana Festival
The Ikebana Festival celebrates the arrival of spring with colorful floral arrangements around the gardens. The festival will also have traditional and contemporary artworks on display.
When: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, March 3-6
Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: $5-$17
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.
When: Thursdays, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free
Here's what's happening this weekend at The Fox (Sponsored)
After a screening of the iconic movie The Princess Bride, join Cary Elwes (Westley) for a behind-the-scenes look at life on the set of the classic film, revealing never-before-shared secrets and inconceivable antics! Then, legendary songstress Judy Collins returns to perform all your favorites, plus she’ll share some new music created at her piano during the pandemic — a beautiful look back over a life lived with exquisite effect.
Dino Night at Reid Park Zoo
Encounter all things dinosaur at the zoo's upcoming Dino Night. Check out the Dinosaur Discovery exhibit, plus an inflatable slide and games.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, March 4
Cost: $10.50 for adults, $8.50 for seniors, $6.50 for kids
Senior Celebration at Reid Park Zoo
Seniors ages 62 and up can visit the zoo this Friday for $5 admission, live music, special animal chats and presentations and bingo games.
When: 9 a.m. to noon Friday, March 4
Cost: $5
Live music at Steam Pump Ranch
Enjoy a night of live music from Element 119 at Steam Pump Ranch. There will be food trucks on-site, plus beer and wine available for purchase. Bring your own chair or blanket!
When: 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, March 4
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks available for purchase
Cuddle with cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge
Visit El Jefe Cat Lounge for events all month long, including cat trivia, meditation and bingo.
When: See the event calendar here
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Varies
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Go back in time at the Renaissance Festival, with an arts and crafts fair, jousting tournaments, entertainment, food and more.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, now through April 3
Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon
Cost: General admission is $19 for kids, $29 for adults
Spring Community Day at UA Museum of Art
For the Spring Community Day, UAMA is opening its doors free-of-charge, where there will be live printmaking with CREAM Forever, pop-up photography exhibitions, presentations about urban farming, soft-serve ice cream and tables to learn more about community organizations like Iskashitaa Refugee Network, among many other activities!
When: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5
Where: University of Arizona Museum of Art, 1031 N. Olive Road
Cost: Free
Mission Garden's 10th Anniversary Celebration
Get to know and celebrate Tucson's heritage garden for its 10th anniversary! Garden experts and community leaders will be stationed throughout the garden, where you can chat about the garden plots keeping historical practices alive and envisioning sustainable agriculture into the future. There will also be snacks and drinks!
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: Free, but donations are accepted
The Hotel Congress Séance Experience
Attend this live theatrical séance at Hotel Congress in the only third-floor room that survived the hotel's 1934 fire.
When: Saturdays, 7 p.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $12.50-$25
Free First Saturday at Valley of the Moon
Enjoy an outdoor, interactive, family-friendly dance experience with Valley of the Moon and Dancesequences.
When: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5
Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road
Cost: Free to attend
Live music at the lake
Visit Sahuarita Lake Park for an evening of live music from Heart and Soul. Remember to your own chairs and blankets!
When: 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5
Where: Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Cars and Coffee
Head to Topgolf early Saturday morning for a casual car meet. There will be free coffee and free golf to attendees 8-10 a.m.
When: 7-9 a.m. Saturday, March 5
Where: Topgolf, 4050 W. Costco Dr.
Cost: Free to attend
Mimosas, Music and Market
Check out this market filled with local makers from painters and photographers to jewelry makers and woodcrafters. Plus, enjoy live music!
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Tucson Toy Show
Check out the 33rd annual Tucson Toy Show, where you can buy all kinds of collectibles and toys from comic books to Pokemon figures to antique toys from the '80s.
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 6
Where: Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road
Cost: $10 for adults, free for kids 10 and under. Limit two kids per general admission
Sundays in the Garden at Tohono Chul
Enjoy live music from Tucson Guitar Quartet at Tohono Chul. Seating is limited so get there early!
When: 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday, March 6
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte
Cost: $15 for adults, $6 for kids. Free for members
Live music at Westward Look
Enjoy evenings of live music through this concert series with Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. Upcoming musicians include Corey Spector, Gabriel Ayala and Jukebox Junqies. See the full schedule here. Reservations are recommended.
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 10. 6-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 18-19
Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road
Cost: $10 per table
Oro Valley Concert Series
The Town of Oro Valley and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance have teamed up for this recurring concert series. This month, enjoy music from Whose Blues. Remember to bring your own chair!
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend
TMA Spring Artisans Market
The annual Spring Artisans Market features over 100 local makers showing off their artwork. You can also visit the museum galleries during this outdoor event.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, March 11-13
Cost: Free to attend
Tucson Festival of Books
This family-friendly event celebrates all things books, including two days of author talks and signings, exhibitors, performers and food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 12-13
Where: University of Arizona Mall
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the website for more information.
St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival
This St. Patrick's Day celebration includes 1-mile and 5K races, plus a parade and festival with live Irish music, dancers, a kids game area and food.
When: Saturday, March 12. Race is at 8:15 a.m., festival is at 10 a.m., parade is at 10:30 a.m.
Where: Armory Park, 222 S. Fifth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Sahuarita Creative Arts Market
Head to Sahuarita to support dozens of local artists in all kinds of mediums at this market.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 12; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 13
Where: Sahuarita Town Hall Municipal Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way, Sahuarita
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
MotoSonora's Second Anniversary
Ring in MotoSonora Brewing Company's second anniversary with a day of drinks, food and live music. Tickets to the event include a pint of their anniversary IPA, a commemorative glass, and food from You Sly Dog.
When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 12
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
Cost: $40
Beer + Bikes
This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a ride back to Button Brew House for food-truck bites.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, March 12 and March 26
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase
Planting Party and Gardening Skill Share
Learn about gardening and get your hands dirty at this planting party with Food Not Bombs Tucson. The team grows veggies that are shared informally and brought to mutual aid group Tucson Food Share for distribution to the Tucson community.
When: 4 p.m. to sunset, Sunday, March 13 and Sunday, March 20
Where: The event on March 13 is at Mansfield Park, 2000 N. Fourth Ave. The event on March 20 is at 1375 N. 13th Ave.
Cost: Free to attend. Bring tools or seeds if you'd like!
Second SundAZe at TMA
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for free museum admission, performances and art-making activities. Limited tickets are available.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 13. Art-making activities are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, reserve tickets in advance
Careers at a Zoo
Designed for kids in seventh grade and up, this workshop will discuss all the different kinds of careers at a zoo and in the wildlife field in general.
When: 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 13
Cost: Free, registration required
Mercado Flea
This open-air market features more than 40 vendors with vintage, used and collectible items.
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida S. Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Shop all things antique and vintage at this market.
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13
Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
'The Office' Trivia Night
Big fans of "The Office" can test their knowledge of the TV show at this trivia night. Teams will be signed up as they arrive, so get there early!
When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 15
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
Cost: Free to attend, purchasing a brew or two recommended
Morgan Lucas Schuldt Memorial Readings at UA Poetry Center
Poets Marwa Helal and Marcelo Hernandez Castillo will read their work at the University of Arizona Poetry Center. The readings celebrate emerging or innovative poets and will take place in person, as well as be live-streamed online.
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17
Where: University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St.
Cost: Free
St. Patrick's Day at Union Public House
Head to St. Philip's Plaza for live music from OnesAll Band while munching on corned beef and cabbage.
When: 11 a.m. Thursday, March 17 to 2 a.m. Friday, March 18. Music is 7-10 p.m. Thursday, March 17
Where: Union Public House in St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $22 for the dinner
Concerts in the Courtyard
Head to Marana for a concert series every third Thursday of the month. This month, enjoy music from country/folk musician Kevin Pakulis. Food trucks will be at the event and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17
Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.
Cost: Free to attend
WineDown with Wildlife
The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is hosting its second annual WineDown with Wildlife festival, where attendees can sip on regional wines, enjoy live music and stargaze — all while supporting wildlife. This is an ages 21+ event.
When: 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
Cost: $20 designated driver tickets, $40 general admission tickets. Add-ons for animal shows and night hikes are available
Desert Air Market
Desert Air Market is a pop-up market where you can find works from local artists and makers whose goods range from vegan baked goods to sustainably-sourced leather crafts, hand-designed bandanas and personalized crayon sets.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: Bhava Wellness, 439 N. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free, but bring money for shopping
Visit the Instagram or event page for more information.
Marana Founders' Day
Celebrate Marana's 45th anniversary at the upcoming Founders' Day. Festivities include a parade, car show, historical exhibits, inflatables for kids, a corn hole tournament, live music, 20 food trucks and more.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: Town of Marana, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.
Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks available for purchase
Sculpture Tucson Festival
Enjoy two days of sculpture-related activities with Sculpture Tucson, including the chance to meet with local, national and international sculptors, and enjoy art demonstrations, music and food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 19-20
Where: Brandi Fenton Park, 3420 E. River Road
Cost: Free to attend. Tickets available for $50 to a preview party on Friday, March 18
The Heritage Market
This market was created to support and grow Black-owned businesses and highlight the community's diversity. There will be local vendors, food trucks and a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
When: Saturday, March 19, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St.
Cost: Free to attend
Community Re:investment Day
Join Avenidas, Inc. to invest in the South Tucson community through volunteering, socializing and giving back! This event will feature mural-making by Galeria Mitotera and Wagon Burner Arts, plus bike repairs for the community.
When: 9 a.m. Sunday, March 20
Where: Galeria Mitotera, 1802 S. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Tucson Royal Princess Ball
Kids can attend this royal ball to meet with princesses, enjoy performances, stories and games, and learn some ballroom dance moves.
When: 9 a.m. Sunday, March 20
Where: Sheraton Hotel, 5151 E. Grant Road
Cost: $25-$40
Arts and craft show on Oracle
Shop from more than 40 local artists at this show on the corner of Oracle and Orange Grove roads.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 25-26; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 27
Where: Oracle Plaza, 6336 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Oro Valley Spring Festival of the Arts
Head to this two-day outdoor market to support local artisans of all sorts of mediums. Plus, enjoy live performances and artistic demonstrations.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 26; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 27
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, food available for purchase from local food trucks
Visit the event website for more information.
Stargazing in Tucson Mountain Park
Join Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association for an intro to the night sky and to take a look at the sky through telescopes.
When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, March 26
Where: Ironwood Picnic Area, 1500 S. Kinney Road at Hal Gras Road
Cost: Free, registration required
Wildcat Art
K-12 kids can explore Tucson through the arts with a series of art classes thanks to the University of Arizona College of Fine Arts. Classes focus on the local community through identity and cultural history.
When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, March 26-April 23
Where: UA Fine Arts Building, 1017 N. Olive Road
Cost: $50 per child for four weeks of classes, scholarships available
Make it! Workshop
Kids get the chance to explore tools, design, build and create projects at this outdoor monthly workshop in the Children's Museum Tucson courtyard.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free admission includes tools, supplies and space in the courtyard. Entry to the museum is not included
Visit the event page for more information.
Cyclovia
Come March 27, Cyclovia will open five miles of car-free city streets connecting Jácome Plaza and South Tucson. Attendees can walk, bike, roll or skate through the car-free streets, all while supporting local businesses and enjoying seven activity hubs.
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 27
Where: Downtown and South Tucson. See the route here
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Plant swap with Plantney
Britney Spears-themed plant shop Plantney is hosting a plant swap for community members. Bring your plants, pots and any botanical-themed items to trade and swap with fellow plant lovers.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27
Where: On the corner of Sixth Avenue and Sixth Street
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Breakfast at the lavender farm
Visit the lavender farm in Oracle for breakfast favorites and a lavender mimosa. You'll also get an informative presentation on lavender and you can shop from a lavender-centric pop-up shop.
When: 10 a.m. Sunday, March 27
Where: Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle
Cost: $35-$43
Visit the event page for more information.
Arizona Bridal & Wedding Expo
Getting married? Visit this expo to meet with local vendors to help you plan your big day.
When: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, March 27
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: Free with online registration. $10 at the door
Visit the event page for more information.
Soul Food Wednesday
Visit Blax Friday's Soul Food Wednesday at the MSA Annex to support local Black-owned businesses and food trucks.
When: Wednesday, March 30, 7-10 p.m.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Visit the event page for more information.