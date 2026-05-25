Stacks Book Club’s new, second location is finally opening in Tucson this week, and I personally couldn’t be more excited!

The popular Oro Valley bookstore and coffee bar has been a fixture in the Marana community for the past three years, offering a relaxed, social space for book lovers to connect or just grab a coffee and hang out.

The expansion has been a long time coming, and the new location at 2920 E. Broadway will officially open to the public on Tuesday, May 26, bringing the same delicious drinks, new books and welcoming atmosphere to midtown Tucson.

I’ve been eagerly awaiting the opening since it was announced late last August, and I can’t wait to stop in for a coffee and add a few new books to my shelves.

Owner Lizzy Jeffrey-Franco said that the new larger space also means more opportunities for new exciting community events, so be on the lookout for event announcements over the next couple of months.

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“We have tons of plans for future community events and book clubs at the new location,” Jeffrey-Franco said.

Some of the ideas Jeffrey-Franco said they have considered include yoga classes and silent reading parties, but if you’re anything like me, you’ll also be excited to hear that they already have author talks scheduled at the new location, so you won’t miss out on any of the literary fun.

“I'm really happy with how it turned out, and I think that Midtown is going to be happy too,” Jeffrey-Franco said.

Stay tuned for more information about Stacks Book Club, or visit their website for a list of their upcoming events.