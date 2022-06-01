Who says summer has to be boring?

Below are 75 (!!) events happening in the Tucson area throughout the month of June. Check out local markets, a summer plant sale, water activities, live music, Juneteenth events, nighttime experiences at parks, museums and zoos, and MORE.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Don't want to scroll as much? Click the links below to see events separated by date.

🌵 June 1-5 🌵 June 8-12 🌵 June 14-19 🌵 June 24-29 🌵

Water Wednesdays

Every Wednesday this summer, Children's Museum Tucson will be hosting a different water activity, from water balloons to squirty toys, in their courtyard.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays in June

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Included in admission, which is $11.

Visit the event page for more information.

Free First Thursday

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for free admission. There will be tarot card readings, a DJ, meditation and a cash bar.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 2

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

The Fox Welcomes Amos Lee Back to The Fox Stage!

One of the shining stars of modern folk, Lee creates the rare kind of music that’s emotionally raw yet touched with a certain magical quality — with performances that flow from introspective to explosive! A venue with incredible acoustics, Lee's warm, commanding voice and soul-baring lyrics — there isn’t a better choice than Amos Lee at The Fox this Saturday!

Live music at Westward Look

Enjoy evenings of live music through this concert series with Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. This month, check out Gabriel Ayala Trio, Joe Bourne Duo, Connie Brannock and Paul Green Trio.

When: 6-8 p.m. for all four concerts; Thursday, June 2; Friday, June 3; Friday, June 17; Friday, June 24

Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road

Cost: $10 cover per table, reservations are recommended

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Every Friday and Saturday night through Sept. 3, you can visit Tohono Chul for its first-ever summer series with music, spirits and bites. On Saturday nights, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play!

When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in June

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: $15 for adults, $6 for kids ages 5-12

Visit the event page for more information.

Events with El Jefe Cat Lounge

Enjoy a number of events at El Jefe Cat Lounge during June, including a comedy show, yoga, bingo and trivia.

When: Various dates

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Various prices

Visit the event page for more information.

Mead & Music

1912 Brewing Co. is hosting a free mead tasting in partnership with Arizona's Superstition Meadery. Plus, enjoy live music from Flatlander Jim.

When: Friday, June 3. Tasting is 5-7 p.m. Live music is 7-9 p.m.

Where: 1912 Brewing Co., 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies with Nightjar

Head to Nightjar, the sister bar of The Coronet and Meyer Avenue Cafe, for drinks, late-night bites and a movie — ones that "couldn’t either get on or stay on the public’s radar" — on the patio every Friday. June's schedule includes "Kung Fu Hustle," "To Have and Have Not" and "L.A. Story."

When: 10 p.m. Fridays, closed June 24.

Where: Nightjar, 347 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: $8, drinks and food available for additional purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Laser "Stranger Things"

Calling all "Stranger Things" fans! Head to Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium for a "Stranger Things"-themed laser music show, with songs and lights to bring you back to the TV show. Get your tickets online!

When: Saturdays in June, times vary.

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $9 for adults, $7 for kids

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Plant Swap

Buy, sell and trade plants and plant accessories at this community event and charity raffle.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Where: Journey Agility, 4809 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money to shop

Visit the event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Every Saturday through Aug. 27, you can enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: Open until 9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 27

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $24.95 for adults, $13.95 for kids ages 3-12

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Safari Nights

Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities, including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music. These events are on most Saturdays through Aug. 13.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 4, June 11, June 25

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

Night Hike for National Trails Day

Join Oro Valley Parks and Recreation for a night hike along Canyon Loop Trail in celebration of National Trails Day. There will also be live music before the hike begins. Attendees must register in advance.

When: 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Music starts at 6 p.m.

Where: Catalina State Park at the parking lot at the end of the road, 11570 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Park entry fees may apply, attendees must register in advance. Flashlights and water are required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Upcoming tours include the Mainly Murals tour; the Turquoise Trail tour, where you'll see historic buildings and learn a slice of Tucson history; the Barrio Viejo tour; the Public Art and Murals tour; and the Mansions of Main Avenue tour.

When: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, June 4 for Mainly Murals; 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11 for Turquoise Trail; 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, June 18 for Barrio Viejo; 8-10 a.m. Saturday, June 25 for Public Art and Murals; 8-10 a.m. Sunday, June 26 for Mansions of Main Avenue.

Where: Cafe a la C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. for Mansions of Main Avenue; El Tiradito Wishing Shrine, 418 S. Main Ave. for Barrio Viejo; Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196. N Court Ave. for the rest of the tours.

Cost: $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members

Visit the event page for more information.

Glitter Ball

Glitter Ball, a prom-like event for LGBTQ+ people and their close allies ages 15-20 years old, is back! There will also be a "Be-YOU-tiful" pre-event for attendees to get ready before making their way to the venue. Glitter Ball is hosted by Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation.

When: 8-11:59 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Where: Z Mansion, 288 N. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend. Register in advance as space is limited

Visit the event page for more information.

Canstruction Tucson: Build for Hunger

For two weeks, Park Place Mall will be home to an art exhibit featuring "cansculptures" built with canned foods by four teams of local architects, designers, builders, contractors and engineers. You can pay $1 to vote for your favorite piece, with proceeds benefitting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Build day is June 4, "decanstruction" day is June 18.

When: June 4-17

Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, $1 to vote

Visit the event page for more information.

Blax Friday Fundraiser Mixer

Blax Friday, a directory of Black-owned businesses in Arizona, is hosting a fundraiser at The Citizen Hotel. There will be music and mingling, dancing and a raffle. Plus, Cookin Wit Cort will be there with chicken wings, macaroni and cheese, and banana pudding for purchase!

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Where: The Citizen Hotel, 82 S. Stone Ave.

Cost: $20 and up, this is an RSVP-only event

Visit the event page for more information.

Africa in the Americas Garden Inauguration

Mission Garden is celebrating the inauguration of its Africa in the Americas Garden. At this event, you can see the garden and its crops, hear from staff about why the garden is important, watch a performance from Barbea Williams Performing Company and, later in the morning, taste some dishes.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, June 4

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend, $5 donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Meet Me Downtown 5K Night Run/Walk

This charity run/walk raises money for several organizations. In addition to the run, there will be music, food trucks, a beer garden, activities for kids and an after party at Hotel Congress. Plus, free admission to Children's Museum Tucson for runners!

When: 5-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: $40

Visit the event page for more information.

Pride Exhibition at Crooked Tooth

Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. is hosting an art exhibition with local artists Trevor Mock, of Sonoran Witch Boy, and Sophie McTear. The brewery will also be pouring rainbow glitter beer flights and releasing a new prickly pear sour.

When: The exhibit opening is 6-11 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Guided look at the night sky

For two nights in June, volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturdays, June 4-11

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

2nd Annual Cornhole Tournament

It's all in the title. It's a cornhole tournament hosted at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park. Teams will be broken into two divisions: under 13, and adult. Proceeds will go toward supporting a local fast pitch softball team's summer travel.

When: Saturday, June 4. Youth teams toss at 4 p.m. Adults play at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road

Cost: $20 per youth team; $40 per adult team

Visit the event page for more information.

Wine and Cupcakes

Take a road trip to AZ Hops and Vines in Sonoita for a cupcake and wine pairing. There will be six cupcakes from Pin Up Pastries paired with six wines from the Southern Arizona winery, plus you'll get a souvenir glass. Food will also be available for purchase and there will be live music from 2-5 p.m.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Beer + Bikes

This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food-truck bites.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays, June 4 and June 18

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Music in the Park with Arizona Symphonic Winds

Tucson Parks and Recreation is hosting the Arizona Symphonic Winds for a "Music in the Park" event this Saturday at Udall Park. The best seats are available before 6:30 p.m., so plan accordingly. Don't forget to bring a lawn chair or blanket!

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Where: Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Live music at the lake

Visit Sahuarita Lake Park for an evening of live music from Vinyl Tap. Remember to bring your own chairs and blankets!

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Where: Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd., Sahuarita

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cars and Coffee

Head to Topgolf early Saturday morning for a casual car meet. There will be free coffee and free golf for attendees 8-10 a.m.

When: 7-9 a.m. Saturday, June 4

Where: Topgolf, 4050 W. Costco Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Games and Gadgets Board Game Meetup

Meet locals and make new friends while playing some of your favorite board games. You can bring your own or choose one from Tucson Games and Gadgets' 1,000+ game library.

When: 1-4:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Tucson Games and Gadgets at Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road #253

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks at the Short Rest Tavern

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with these classes at Udall Park!

When: 8-9 a.m. Saturdays, June 4, June 18, June 25

Where: Northeast of the Udall Pool building at Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Check out this market filled with local artists and makers featuring jewelry, pottery, soap, yard art, plants and more. Plus, enjoy live music!

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Fruit Cocktail Lounge

Head downtown for an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and social at The Century Room at Hotel Congress! Enjoy cocktails, small plates and live entertainment.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, June 5

Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free if you RSVP online; $5 at the door. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

AZ Indoor Artisan Market

On the first Sunday of every month, this new artisan market will feature handmade creations for all ages. Vendors will be selling crystals, toys, knits and gifts like jewelry.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 5

Where: Sparks Project Collective Events Center, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Nature at Night: June shows

Twice a month, Miss Nature hosts a drag show at Bumsteds with several performers. No two shows are the same! These are all-ages events.

When: 5 p.m. Sundays, June 5 and June 19

Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $12, tickets available online

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Pops: Music Under the Stars

Tucson Pops Orchestra is celebrating music with this series of free "music under the stars" concerts at Reid Park's DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center.

When: 7 p.m. Sundays, June 5-12

Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Live storytelling with FST! Female Storytellers

After a two-year hiatus, FST! Female Storytellers are back with a night of live storytelling centered around a "What Just Happened?!" theme. Proceeds benefit Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation and the Thornhill Lopez Center on 4th.

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Knitting and Crocheting 101

Teens and tweens can learn the basics of knitting and crocheting at the Joel D. Valdez Main Library. Free materials are available, but you may bring your own if you'd like. Make sure to register, this free event has a limited number of spots.

When: 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9

Where: 101Space on the second floor of the Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information and to register your spot.

East Side Marketplace Rally

Check out this local food truck rally and vendor sale featuring at least two food trucks (including a crawfish boil from Cottonwood BBQ and treats from The Sweet Coquí), plus crafts, handmade items, a DJ and more.

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 10

Where: 7777 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the website for more information.

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: Xerocraft Makerspace, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

ARC Aqua Carnival

The Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center is hosting a pool party! Carnival games, music and inflatables will transform the public pool into a family-friendly playground. Refreshments will be available. Capacity is limited to 140 people at a time on a first-come, first-served basis. This is an all-ages event, but if your swimmer is wearing a swim diaper, make sure it's secured under tight-fitting, waterproof pants.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center, 3455 E. Zoo Court

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

2nd Saturdays

Downtown's 2nd Saturdays are back! Check out food trucks, live music and local makers during this monthly outdoor street festival.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: Downtown Tucson along East Congress Street

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Night Wings at the Pima Air & Space Museum

Catch the sun setting over historical planes during the Pima Air & Space Museum's summer Night Wings events. There will be kids' activities, aviation talks and tram tours for $8 during these events.

When: 5-8:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 11 and June 25

Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road

Cost: $10 for ages 12 and up, free for ages 11 and under

Visit the event page for more information.

"Over the Hedge" outdoor screening

Enjoy a free screening of "Over the Hedge," thanks to The Loft Cinema's "Solar Cinema" program. The screening will take place outdoors at Las Milpitas Community Farm. Bring your own chairs or blankets!

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: Las Milpitas Community Farm, 2405 S. Cottonwood Lane

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

"Bohemian Rhapsody Sing-Along"

Tucsonans can catch the "Bohemian Rhapsody Sing-Along" at least twice in the Old Pueblo at two separate events. The Loft Cinema is screening the film in partnership with Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation on June 11. If you miss The Loft's showing or want to see it again, the film will be screened at Fox Tucson Theatre on June 25.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at The Loft Cinema; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at Fox Tucson Theatre.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway; Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: $12 at The Loft Cinema; $10 at Fox Tucson Theatre.

Visit the event page for more information about The Loft's screening. Visit the event page for more information about Fox's screening.

Los Vatos "Blessing of the Bikes"

This motorcycle club is hosting a charitable event with a priest to bless motorcycles. The event will feature menudo, nail art and a DJ. Canned food donations will be collected for a church. While the event starts at 9:30 a.m., the priest will bless the bikes at 11 a.m.

When: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: M&L Airport Inn Bar and Grill, 2303 E. Valencia Road

Cost: Free with an optional canned food donation. Bring cash for $5 bowls of menudo.

Visit the event page for more information.

Art after Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts local arts groups and offers half-price admission. This month, Tucson Symphony Orchestra will be there!

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: $4.50

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Cars and Coffee

Head to this car show centered around European cars, hosted by Obsessions Car Club.

When: 7-10 a.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: Lowe's, 4075 W. Ina Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for free museum admission, performances and family-friendly activities. Limited tickets are available.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 12. Family activities are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, June 12, and 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 24

Where: June 12 ride is at Ward 1 office, 940 W. Alameda St.; June 24 ride is at El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

DeGrazia's Birthday

It's almost artist Ted DeGrazia's birthday! Celebrate with free cake and ice cream while supplies last, then roam the 10-acre DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun. DeGrazia was born on June 14, 1909.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 14

Where: DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun, 6300 N. Swan Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Film screening and panel on gentrification

Tucson Tenants Union is hosting a film screening of the documentary "Gentrification and Displacement" about the history of gentrification in the U.S. at The Screening Room. The documentary will be followed by a panel of activists discussing their work fighting gentrification in Tucson. The event is free, but make sure to register through Eventbrite in advance.

When: Tuesday, June 14. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Food Truck Roundup at Northminster Presbyterian Church

Northminster Presbyterian Church is hosting a food truck roundup with vendors including Lahaina's Shave Ice, Cotton Family BBQ and Kleezy's Kitchen — a truck that specializes in loaded nachos, "screechys" (tater tots) and "kleezys" (cauliflower bites).

When: 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 15-22

Where: Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2450 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Black Joy: Juneteenth Market

Shop from Black-owned businesses at this Juneteenth Market hosted by Blax Friday. You can also grab a bite to eat from the Red Light Lounge!

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 17-18

Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Midsummer Fairy Lights

Wander through Valley of the Moon under twinkling lights, where you might see mystical creatures and come across fairies making music and telling stories.

When: 7-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 17-18. Pick your time slot online.

Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road

Cost: $7, teachers and nurse get a 20% discount! Kids under 7 years old get in for free. It's recommended to buy your tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Monsoon Mysteries

Want to learn more about monsoons in North America? This virtual chat, led by Pima County naturalist Sandy Reith, will discuss monsoons and how plants and animals respond to the storms. You'll also get some insight on what to expect from this year's monsoon.

When: 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 17

Where: Virtual, register online

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Juneteenth Festival

Head to this daylong Juneteenth celebration with music, a basketball tournament, crafts for kids, info booths, shopping opportunities, food and more. The festival is celebrating over 50 years in Southern Arizona this year!

When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: Kennedy Park, 3357 S. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays! Learn about rain and why it's important, plus make a rain gauge to take home and enjoy bilingual story time.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, advance registration encouraged

Visit the event page for more information.

Pride Bar Crawl

Five downtown-area bars will be part of this upcoming bar crawl that includes drink specials and an after party at Cobra Arcade Bar. A portion of the proceeds will go to The Trevor Project.

When: 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday, June 18

Where: John Henry's, 117 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: $20 for single tickets, $15 for group tickets.

Visit the event page for more information.

Brew at the Zoo

Attendees at Reid Park Zoo's upcoming brew fest will get to taste craft beer, hard cider, lagers and ales from more than a dozen Arizona brewing companies. There will also be live music, games, photo booths and a take-home commemorative tasting glass. This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $50. Designated driver tickets are $25. VIP tickets are available.

Visit the event page for more information.

Meet-and-greet with Moana and Ariel

Spend some time with Moana and Ariel at Our Play Place, complete with playtime, crafts and pictures.

When: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Dr.

Cost: $20 per child

Visit the event page for more information.

Reggaeton Party at The Rialto Theatre

The Rialto Theatre is hosting the "Gasolina: Reggaeton Party" June 18. This is an ages 18 and over event. Make sure to check out the Rialto Theatre's website to read about their updated clear bag policy.

When: Doors open at 9 p.m., show starts at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18

Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St

Cost: $12 for general admission

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitten yoga

Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by kittens! Proceeds go to Southern Arizona Cat Rescue. Bring your own mat and towel!

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: Barefoot Studio, 7053 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

'80s Dance Party at Surly Wench

Surly Wench Pub is hosting an '80s-themed dance party featuring music videos from the '80s and themed drinks. Dress in a "The Karate Kid" theme or in your best '80s attire. This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Poolside Lounge Parties

This summer, head to the rooftop pool at AC Hotel for burgers, ice cream and drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: AC Hotel, 151 E. Broadway

Cost: $25, food and drinks also available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Cynthia Harmony joins WeePlay

Children's Museum Tucson hosts a number of activities through its Wee program that go hand-in-hand with museum exhibits. On June 18, Cynthia Harmony, author of new book "Mi Cuidad Sings" about a vibrant Mexican neighborhood, will be at the museum.

When: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Included with museum admission, which is $11.

Visit the event page for more information.

Gospel Jubilee and Father's Day Luncheon

The Tucson Juneteenth Festival continues on Sunday with a jubilee and luncheon. There will be music, Gospel choirs and food.

When: Sunday, June 19. Lunch is 2:30-4 p.m., jubilee is 4-6 p.m.

Where: The Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Night Market

The MSA Annex is hosting monthly night markets from May through September, where you'll find more than 60 local artisans, makers and collectors.

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, June 24

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Family Fun Night

Families and kids can head to Donna Liggins Center for free food, crafts, games and a basketball tournament. Register by June 17!

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 24

Where: Donna Liggins Center, 2160 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, call 520-791-3247 by June 17 to reserve your spot.

Visit the event page for more information.

I See Your Face in Mine: A Conceptual Experience

A play described as "Two beings share in the wonders of Earth" is opening for one weekend only at the Groundworks community arts space. Live music will accompany the all-ages show.

When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Groundworks, 2919 E. Grant Road

Cost: $15

For more information, check out their event page.

Tucson KidsFest 2022

KidsFest 2022 is almost here, with games, entertainment and more than 11 rides and interactive experiences for Tucson kids. Meet with PJ Masks, see a life-sized animatronic unicorn and more.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

The Queer Bazaar

Tucson Hop Shop is hosting its annual Pride Month Queer Bazaar to benefit the Thornhill Lopez Center on 4th and the National Center for Transgender Equality. The bazaar features local LGBTQ+ artists, plus food trucks and music.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 25

Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Retro Game Show Night

Retro Game Show Night, an evening of off-the-cuff comedy featuring some of Tucson’s most talented drag queens and LGBTQ+ personalities, returns in late June. The June 25 game show is "Sassword."

When: Saturday, June 25

Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Tickets are not yet on sale. Previous shows were $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Opening night at Etherton Gallery

Etherton Gallery is hosting an opening reception for a new photo exhibit by Jay Dusard, presenting a selection of portraits of working cowboys and women from his 1981 Guggenheim series "The North American Cowboy." The event will feature live music by The Dusty Ramblers Project and DJ Carl Hanni.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, June 25

Where: Etherton Gallery, 340 S. Convent Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Make it! Workshop

Kids get the chance to explore tools, design, build and create projects at this outdoor monthly workshop in the Children's Museum Tucson courtyard.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free admission includes tools, supplies and space in the courtyard. Entry to the museum is not included.

Visit the event page for more information.