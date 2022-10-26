It's Halloweekend, Tucson! 👻

As you can only imagine, there are TONS of Halloween events happening this weekend. Beyond the trunk-or-treats, haunts, parties and costume contests, here's what's going on: the car-free block party Cyclovia, porch fest, a roller disco, Diwali celebrations, Día de los Muertos events, a record show ... and MORE.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

"Impulse" glowing seesaws

The University of Arizona is now home to a temporary exhibit where glowing seesaws are the star. The all-ages installation is home to 15 seesaws that illuminate the area, brought to campus through Arizona Arts Live.

When: Now through Nov. 8

Where: Outside of the UA Main Library, 1510 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to ride

Visit the event page for more information.

Glowing Pumpkins

Walk through a trail of intricate carvings on foam pumpkin replicas at this Halloween event from the folks behind The Slaughterhouse. Unlike The Slaughterhouse, this experience isn't scary!

When: Open dusk until 10 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through Oct. 31 (plus including Halloween day).

Where: Parking area north of Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road.

Cost: Depending on the day, $20-$25 for general admission, $75-$91 for a family of four (with $10 gift shop credit). Several online discounts available.

Visit the event page for more information.

Cyclovia — Tucson's biggest block party — this Sunday

Enjoy great weather, meet new people, and get a little exercise — all on four miles of city streets closed to car traffic and open to people. Pull up a lawn chair, walk your dog, roller skate, blow bubbles — it's safe and fun to join in, because during Cyclovia, the streets are yours!

Fall Ikebana Festival

Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson describes Ikebana as a "meditative art of Japanese floral arranging." At this festival, you'll find colorful floral arrangements showcased throughout the grounds of the gardens. "Unlike the flowers you may have seen here in America, Ikebana uniquely emphasizes shape, line and form while giving equal attention and importance to the branches, stems and leaves of a plant rather than merely arranging its blooms."

When: Oct. 27-Nov. 6. 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $18, $5 for kids under 15

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).

When: Several dates in October.

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $14.94 for general admission, $28.33 to participate in the séance. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

The Halloween-themed event “Howl at the Museum” returns to the Tucson Museum of Art on Friday, Oct. 28.

Attendees can participate in a costume competition, enjoy live music by Birds and Arrows, and there will be a cocktail competition judged by the audience with Tucson's top bartenders. Other participating vendors include food and drink provided by Café a la C’Art, Commoner & Co, Flora’s Market Run, La Estrella Bakery, Locale Neighborhood Italian Restaurant, MotoSonora Brewing Co., Prep & Pastry, Portal Cocktails, Sand-Reckoner Vineyards, Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits, and Whiskey Del Bac. Tickets for museum members are $35, and $40 for nonmembers.

Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival

Pick your perfect pumpkin, explore the corn maze, and enjoy a number of kid-friendly activities such as a zipline, carnival rides and a jumping pillow.

When: Now through Oct. 30. 3-8 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14950 N. Trico Road

Cost: Online prices are $18 on weekdays, $20 on weekends. It's recommended to buy tickets online, as there are only a limited number of tickets available at the gate. Prices increase by $1 at the gate. Some activities cost extra.

Visit the event page for more information.

Terror in the Corn

This haunted attraction is back for another year of scares. Your ticket gets you access to three scary attractions connected by a cornfield. The event is presented by Buckelew Farm, known for its now-closed pumpkin patch.

When: 6-10 p.m. Thursdays in October, in addition to Oct. 30-31; 6 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.

Where: 9312 W. Rillito Village Trail

Cost: $28-$36 for general admission, $38-$46 for fast passes.

Visit the event page for more information.

Nightfall

Nightfall at Old Tucson is back. Organizers say the attraction has a new format, including a "fully immersive experience that combines terrifying mazes with classic stunt shows and a town full of characters that you can interact with throughout the night."

When: 5:30-11:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 6-30

Where: Old Tucson, 201 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $35-$45 for ages 12 and up, $30-$40 for kids 5-11. Advanced, timed-entry tickets are required.

Visit the event page for more information.

The Slaughterhouse

Ready to be scared? Head to The Slaughterhouse, a giant haunted house held in a former meatpacking plant.

When: Thursday-Sunday through Oct. 30, plus open on Halloween and for "blackout night" on Nov. 4.

Where: The Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road

Cost: $25-$40

Visit the event page for more information.

Ghouls Market

The Downtown Clifton is hosting a mini market ahead of Halloween. Shop from eight makers, enjoy live music 6-9 p.m., and enter the costume contest at 8 p.m.

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27

Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Nightmare on Congress Street

Head to Hotel Congress for a huge Halloween party featuring two costume contests, live music, vendors, and food and drink specials.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $17.51, this event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Spirits at the Zoo

Head to this adult-only party at Reid Park Zoo featuring cocktails, a DJ dance party, karaoke, costume contests, and animal encounters.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $45, which includes two drink tickets. $35 for designated drivers. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sky Bar Halloween Party

Celebrate Halloween at Sky Bar with two different parties. The first, on Oct. 28, will include "Harry Potter" trivia, live music, a costume contest, drink specials and a show that features glass walking, stunts, magic and burlesque. Come Oct. 29, enjoy drink specials, giveaways and a costume contest where the grand prize is two tickets to the upcoming Dusk Music Festival.

When: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28; The Saturday, Oct. 29 party starts at 9 p.m. and the costume contest begins at midnight.

Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Both parties are free to attend, bring money for drinks. The Oct. 28 event allows ages 18 and up until 9:30 p.m. After that, the event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the Oct. 28 event page or the Oct. 29 event page for more information.

Diwali Celebrations

India Society of Southern Arizona is throwing a party in celebration of Diwali. There will be performances, dancing, karaoke and Indian food.

When: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where: GLH Event Center, 1365 W. Grant Road

Cost: $30 for adults, $20 for kids

Visit the event page for more information.

"Hocus Pocus" and "The Craft" at Casa Video and Film Bar

Casa Video and Film Bar, in partnership with Marvelous Vintage, is hosting a Halloween party, complete with a costume contest and screenings of "Hocus Pocus" and "The Craft." Food truck The Curry Pot will be there!

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where: Casa Video and Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where: El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

"Rising" of the Dead Halloween Party

Head to Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. for a night with band Desert Fish. A costume contest is also on the schedule!

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: $15. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Chinese Chorizo Festival

This festival is the first of its kind in Tucson, celebrating Chinese chorizo, "an obscured historic food symbol of Chinese and Mexican immigrant solidarity in Tucson during the 1880-1960s." Participating local restaurants will prepare dishes with Chinese chorizo (and a vegan version).

When: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 28-30

Where: Participating restaurants across Tucson.

Cost: Prices vary.

Visit the event page for more information.

Ghostbusters in the Haunted Ruins

Go on an interactive adventure through Valley of the Moon, where "there's something strange in our fairy woods."

When: Fridays-Sundays, Oct. 7-30. Shows begin every 20 minutes from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road

Cost: $10 for adults. Kids 7 and under get in for free.

Visit the event page for more information.

Trunk-or-treat at the Ott Family YMCA

Put on your costume and go trunk-or-treating at the Ott Family YMCA. There will also be jumping castles, face painting and games!

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where: Ott Family YMCA, 401 S. Prudence Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tricks and Treats with Parks and Rec

Enjoy a family-friendly haunted house, trick-or-treating, games and a costume contest at this event hosted by Tucson Parks and Recreation.

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where: Marty Birdman Center in Balboa Heights Park, 2536 N. Castro Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

#LovePup Family Fest

Hosted by the #LovePup Foundation founded by popular radio DJ Johnjay Van Es and his wife Blake, #LovePup Family Fest is bringing pet adoptions, trick-or-treating, costume contests, and kid-friendly activities to Reid Park.

When: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where: Reid Park

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Spooktacular in Sahuarita

This all-ages Spooktacular event in Sahuarita features trunk-or-treating, food trucks, crafts, and a DJ. Remember to wear your costume!

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where: Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way, Sahuarita

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Haunted Clubhouse

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson's Holmes Tuttle Clubhouse is hosting a Halloween event for the community, complete with treats, games, face painting, and a haunted house.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where: Holmes Tuttle Clubhouse, 2585 E. 36th St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Hermitage Cat Shelter Trunk-or-treat

Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary is hosting a trunk-or-treat for kids, and adults can get a tour of the shelter.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Cost: Donation of an unopened can of Friskies

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Ghost Tour

Tucson Ghost Society is hosting three ghost tours this weekend.

When: 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 28-30

Where: Downtown Tucson, detailed instructions are emailed when tickets are purchased

Cost: $20, buy tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Brewin at the Chul

Tohono Chul is hosting its first-ever fall series at its Garden Bistro! There will be music, spirits, brews and a rotating menu.

When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 17

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte

Cost: Pricing varies based on menu items ordered. The gardens will be closed during these events.

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies with Nightjar

Head to Nightjar, the sister bar of The Coronet and Meyer Avenue Cafe, for drinks, late-night bites and a movie — ones that "couldn’t either get on or stay on the public’s radar" — on the patio on Fridays.

When: 10:30 p.m. Fridays

Where: Nightjar, 347 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, happy hour specials available

Visit the event page for more information.

Boo at the Zoo

Meet with princesses, pirates and superheroes at Reid Park Zoo's kid-friendly Halloween event. There will be an illusionist show, games, trick-or-treat stations and more.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 29-30

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $13. Timed tickets are required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Night of Fright

Throw on your Halloween costume and go trick-or-treating at the Pima Air & Space Museum. There will be kid-friendly games, crafts and bounce houses, plus performances fit for the family.

When: 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road

Cost: $25 per car

Visit the event page for more information.

Noche de Ofrendas

Galeria Mitotera is hosting a "night of remembrance and community" this Saturday, including two ofrendas, one of which is digital. There will be a folklorico performance, crafts, two food vendors and a health clinic offering COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Galeria Mitotera, 1802 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Halloween Spooktacular in Oro Valley

Oro Valley's Halloween Spooktacular includes games, crafts and a trick-or-treat lane featuring local businesses giving away candy. Food trucks will be onsite, and drinks will be available for purchase. See the event website for parking details!

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Día de los Muertos Community Altar

Help build a community altar in celebration of Día de los Muertos and to honor lost loved ones. All attendees are welcome to bring photos to add to the altar, plus there will be food, drinks and performances.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

"The Rocky Horror" Halloween Bash

The Loft Cinema is hosting its annual "The Rocky Horror" Halloween bash! While the movie begins at 11 p.m., there will be pre-show activities including games, giveaways and a $100 prize for best costume.

When: 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $8. No one under the age of 17 will be admitted without a parent or adult guardian.

Visit the event page for more information.

Beer, Bikes & Boos: Halloween Ride

Take a self-guided bike ride to celebrate Halloween, thanks to Pueblo Vida Brewing Company, Dragoon Brewing Company, Westbound and Transit Cycles. Tickets include a map of the route, a beer at each location and a spooky bandana. There will be prizes for best individual and group costumes!

When: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Various starting points.

Cost: $15. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Fall Pumpkin Celebration at Apple Annie's

Take a hayride to pick a pumpkin, walk through a sunflower field, make your way through the 12½-acre corn maze, and munch on barbecue food and kettle corn.

When: Fall Pumpkin Celebration is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. The corn maze is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. If weekdays are more your thing, you can pick pumpkins 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily — but the hayrides to the patch, barbecue food and kettle corn are only open weekends.

Where: 6405 W. Williams Road, Willcox

Cost: Corn maze is $9 for ages 12 and up, $7 for ages 3-11. Hayrides are $5 for ages 3 and up. Pumpkins range in price.

Visit the event page for more information.

Hallowine

Take a road trip to Arizona's wine country for a visit to Sonoita winery AZ Hops and Vines. Celebrate Halloween with wine and candy pairings, costume contests and karaoke.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for wine

Visit the event page for more information.

Spooktacular Halloween Party

Kiddos can put on their Halloween costumes and head to We Rock The Spectrum for a party. There will be treats, themed crafts, a costume contest, games and open play.

When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $25 per child in advance. To reserve in advance but pay the day of, there will be a $5 nonrefundable deposit. It's $35 for walk-ins.

Visit the event page for more information.

Trick-or-treat Downtown

Participating downtown businesses will be handing out candy to visitors in costume! Businesses include Little Love Burger, Donut Bar, Perche' No, Hotel Congress, The Rialto Theatre, and more. The event is presented by FIT Studio.

When: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Downtown Tucson

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Wicked West Third Annual Trunk-or-treat Block Party

Tucson favorite Anita's Street Market is hosting a trunk-or-treat block party. The eatery is now accepting donations of unopened candy and gently-used costumes for kids.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Menlo Plaza, 1231 S. St. Marys Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Record Show

Tucson Record Show is returning for its 17th year this Saturday, slated to feature around 20 dealers from across the state selling tens of thousands of records in all kinds of genres. The most popular titles, though, are the classic rock albums.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Fraternal Order of Police Hall, 3445 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: $4

Visit the event page for more information.

Halloween Food Truck Rally

More than a dozen food trucks will be at this southeast-side rally, including options for Hawaiian dishes, desserts made with ube, and Puerto Rican sweets. Plus, "The Nightmare Before Christmas" will be playing in the park at 7 p.m.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Union Square Park, corner of Via Pampas Morenas and Via Bombachas

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

1912's Halloween Party

Enjoy some brews while celebrating Halloween! 1912 Brewing Co. is hosting a costume contest at 8 p.m.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: 1912 Brewing Co., 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Casa Marana's Halloween Party

Drink a spooky cocktail, play a round of beer pong and dress in your best Halloween costume for Casa Marana's party.

When: 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Casa Marana, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Flower Crown Workshop

Tucson Creative Comadres, a local networking group for Latina creatives and entrepreneurs, is hosting a flower crown workshop. In addition to the crown, you'll get to take home a sample of Tanna's Botannas candies.

When: 10-11:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Tanna's Botannas, 4426 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Las Mujeres Verdes Mercado

Las Mujeres Verdes, a group of four women looking to uplift small businesses, are putting together a mercado on Saturday. Check out 35 local vendors, some of which will be giving out candy.

When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Flowers & Bullets Midtown Farm, 3538 E. Ellington Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Coco In Concert — Live to Film

You never hear Federico Ramos's voice, but you see his hands and hear him play whenever a character in the Academy Award-winning animated film "Coco" picks up a guitar. This weekend, he joins the Tucson Symphony Orchestra as the guest soloist for "Coco In Concert — Live to Film." The cineconcert features the orchestra performing the score while the film plays on a large screen.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: $12-$60

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Fun Day at Presidio Museum

Place a photo on the museum's ofrenda and learn about the importance of Día de los Muertos. Make a calavera mask and enjoy treats while you're there.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: Included with museum admission, which is $8.

Visit the event page for more information.

Alfie Museum Trick-or-Treat

Go trick-or-treating at the University of Arizona Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum! If you're wearing a costume, you'll get free admission to the museum and the most creative costume will win a prize.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum, 115 N. Church Ave.

Cost: Free admission if you're wearing a costume

Visit the event page for more information.

Trunk or Treat at the Y

This family-friendly event held at the Northwest YMCA will feature a haunted house, games and trunk-or-treating. Don't forget to wear your costume!

When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Northwest YMCA, 7770 N. Shannon Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Halloween Party at the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum

Head to the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum for games and candy. The Tucson Ghost Society will be there. Costumes are encouraged!

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Southern Arizona Transportation Museum, 414 N. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Car Show and Trunk-or-treat

Check out this monthly car show, this time featuring a trunk-or-treat for kids.

When: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Freddy's, 11143 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Frights & Flips

Radiant Gymnastics is hosting a Halloween event featuring an obstacle course, a haunted house, games, crafts, face painting, and a dunk tank. There will be food trucks too!

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Radiant Gymnastics, 8825 E. Golf Links Road

Cost: $20 wristband per child, ages 2-18.

Visit the event page for more information.

Trunk-or-treat 2022

This event benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters and features trunk-or-treating, face painting, a costume contest, music and a photo booth.

When: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: 2959 N. Swan Road

Cost: Free to attend, registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Costume and Dance Party at Monterey Court

ROH Band will be playing at Monterey Court's Halloween bash. Wear your costume for a chance to win a prize!

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile

Cost: $12, kids under 16 years old get in for free.

Visit the event page for more information.

Halloween Hoedown

The Maverick is hosting its Halloween Hoedown on Oct. 29, featuring live music, drink specials and a $500 grand prize for the most original costume, among other cash prizes for other categories.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Movie nights with cats

Picture this. You're watching a "Harry Potter" movie, munching on some popcorn and candy ... and cuddling with CATS. That's a reality at El Jefe Cat Lounge's movie nights! You and a guest will have a couch to yourselves, plus popcorn and two drinks. Candy, ice cream and additional drinks will be available for purchase.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 29-30

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $40. Recommended for ages 10 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Northeast of the Udall Pool building at Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Garden District Porch Fest

Head to the family-friendly Garden District Porch Fest this Sunday for an afternoon of live music and food trucks. Eight Tucsonans volunteered their porches this year for the festival, all of which are walking distance from one another. Check out the full schedule for details!

When: 2:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: Recommended to visit the porch at 4109 E. Pima St. first. Find a full map here.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money to tip musicians and buy food

Visit the event page for more information.

Spinnin' Wheels Outdoor Roller Disco

An outdoor roller disco and dance party is taking over the MSA Annex the night before Halloween. Costumes are encouraged and there will be a contest for both adults and kids! Remember to bring your own skates.

When: 6-10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Trick-or-treat the Avenue

Head to North Fourth Avenue for a family-friendly afternoon of trick-or-treating down the historic street. There will be a costume contest at 2 p.m., plus merchant specials all day including discounts on large pizzas from Magpies and drink specials for the adults at Bison Witches, Boxyard and Bawker Bawker.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: North Fourth Avenue. Costume contest is at Haggerty Plaza, 316 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Howl-oween

It's a Halloween party for dogs! Bring your four-legged friends to St. Philip's Plaza for a pup parade, a costume contest, and giveaways.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

"Hocus Pocus" Trivia Night

🎶 I put a spell on you 🎶 Test your knowledge in all things "Hocus Pocus" at Snakes & Lattes. In addition to trivia, there will be themed specials, a pumpkin coloring contest and a team costume contest.

When: 6:30-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 for the pumpkin coloring contest. 7-9 p.m. for trivia.

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Tales of the Dead Walking Tour

This walking tour goes through the Court Street Cemetery, where thousands of people were buried between 1875 and 1909. During the tour, you'll learn "the history of this forgotten place."

When: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: Southwest corner of Speedway and Stone Avenue

Cost: $25. Pre-registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Spooktacular Science

Science-themed activities abound! Check out Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium for kid-friendly Halloween activities, including crafts, a slime station, telescope viewings and "chemistry curiosities." Halloween-themed laser shows are also on the schedule.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Museum admission is $9 for adults, $7 for kids ages 4-7. Laser shows are $9 for adults, $7 for kids ages 4-7.

Visit the event page for more information.

Casa Video's Kids Halloween Party

Casa Video and Film Bar, in partnership with Marvelous Vintage, is hosting a kids Halloween party, complete with a costume contest for ages 1 to 12 years old. There will be candy and treats, plus screenings of "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and "Corpse Bride."

When: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: Casa Video and Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Pima Animal Care Center's Halloween Spell-tacular

Find your new best friend at Pima Animal Care Center, all while celebrating Halloween. This family-friendly event will feature hundreds of adoptable pets, trick-or-treating, games and food trucks.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road

Cost: Free to attend, $20 licensing fee applies to adoptable adult dogs.

Visit the event page for more information.

Spooktacular Wizard Workshop

The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures is hosting a Spooktacular Wizard Workshop, aka a maker space designed for school-aged kids. There will be several activity stations that may include DIY magic wands, mini cauldrons and more. All kids must be with an adult!

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr.

Cost: $10 per child with museum admission, which is $11.50 for adults and $8 for kids ages 4-17.

Visit the event page for more information.

Clothing Swap with Food Not Bombs Tucson

Food Not Bombs Tucson, a mutual-aid group providing food to the community, is hosting a free clothing swap this Sunday. Bring clothes to swap, and take home some new pieces for yourself.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: 2500 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring clothes to swap

Visit the event page for more information.

Halloween Crafts with Spark Project Collective

Enjoy an afternoon of Halloween-themed crafts, including slime, coloring pages, collages and more. Dress in your Halloween costume and you'll get a free treat bag!

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: Spark Project Collective Events Center, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Trick-or-treat at the Swap Meet

Spend the day at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet where there will be candy, pumpkins, live music and discounts on rides.

When: 2-10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Día de los Muertos in Barrio Viejo

Merchants in the Barrio Viejo neighborhood are hosting a Día de los Muertos event that includes an altar at Design Studio 1127, food and drink specials at Meyer Avenue Cafe, a flower stand by Patagonia Flower Farm (outside of Meyer Avenue Cafe), exhibits at Etherton Gallery, among more.

When: Sunday, Oct. 30. Check with individual merchants for times.

Where: Barrio Viejo merchants

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

'90s vs. '00s Halloween Party

Head to this dance party on Halloween, where a DJ will be spinning music from the '90s and '00s. There will also be a '90s- and '00s-themed costume contest, plus throwback video games, drink specials, Halloween candy and photo ops.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31

Where: The Royal Room, 450 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Halloween Dead Decades Dance Party

An all-night dance party is taking over Hotel Congress! There will be two stages, drink specials and two costume contests.

When: 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $10. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Music Mondays at Casa Video and Film Bar

Spend Halloween night at Casa Video and Film Bar, which will be screening "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" and "Shock Treatment." Fresco Pizzeria will deliver to Casa Video with no delivery fee!

When: 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31

Where: Casa Video and Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money to order food

Visit the event page for more information.

Candy Crawloween at Oro Valley Marketplace

Presented by the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and Oro Valley Marketplace, Candy Crawloween is an evening of trick-or-treating from store to store. Attendees will also see spooky chalk art created by local artists and have the chance to enter giveaways.

When: 4-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Halloween at La Encantada

Go trick-or-treating at participating stores in the La Encantada shopping center! There will also be a dance party in the center courtyard, plus a costume contest for kids 12 years old and under.

When: 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 for trick-or-treating, 5-7:30 p.m. for the dance party, 7 p.m. for the costume contest.

Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.