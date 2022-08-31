September is just about here and there's A LOT going on.

Some highlights: Tucson Pride parade, Oktoberfest, South Tucson Family Festival, a plant sale at Mission Garden, bike rides, drag shows, live music and lots of movie screenings.

This weekend specifically, check out Tucson Comic-Con, HOCO Fest at Hotel Congress, teacher appreciation night at the Desert Museum, a puppy pool party, apple picking at Apple Annie's, an antique fair, a Marana pool party to close out summer ... and MORE.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest information before heading out!

Don't want to scroll as much? Click the links below to see events separated by date.

🌵 Sept. 1-5 🌵 Sept. 7-11 🌵 Sept. 13-18 🌵 Sept. 20-25 🌵 Sept. 27-30 🌵

HOCO Fest

HOCO Fest is back at Hotel Congress for four days this September, with a massive lineup of bands and musicians that includes Warpaint and Los Apson.

When: Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 1-4

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $39.14-$49.44 for day passes, $142.14 for all four days.

Visit the event page for more information.

First Thursday at Tucson Museum of Art

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for pay-what-you-wish admission. There will be art and gallery activities, live music and a cash bar. You can check out new exhibit "Monica Aissa Martinez: Nothing in Stasis." A keynote interview will take place between the artist and the curator Dr. Julie Sasse at 5:30 p.m.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Every child has something important to say

At the Child Language Center – Wings on Words Preschool, we help them say it. We're the leaders who build speech, language and early literacy skill development in every preschool day. Learn more at clctucson.org.

First Thursday Dinner at Cafe a la C'Art

Dinner is at Cafe a la C'Art for only one night in September! Check out food and drink specials, plus live music 6:30-8:30 p.m.

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1

Where: Cafe a la C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Varies based on menu item

Visit the event page for more information.

Art classes with Tipsy Picassos

Paint your pet, make a candle, decorate a wine glass and more with Tipsy Picassos. Check out September events here!

When: Various dates, depending on which project you're most interested in.

Where: Various locations, plus a couple virtual options.

Cost: $25-$50

Visit the event page for more information.

The Community Food Bank's HungerWalk returns Saturday, September 10th!



Get out, get active, and give back. Join the Community Food Bank and walk in person in Tucson or Green Valley — or walk virtually! For more information and to register, visit www.communityfoodbank.org/HungerWalk.

Rooted Heritage Garden Launch

The Children’s Museum is opening a new, interactive exhibit that features the flora, fauna and people of the Sonoran Desert. Admission will be free.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1

Where: Children’s Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Fall Gem Show

This isn't the massive gem and mineral showcase that pops up allover town in January and February. Instead, fall brings a handful of smaller shows to town. Check out Visit Tucson for a full list!

When: Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 1-4

Where: Various locations

Cost: Varies, some admission costs are free.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Comic-Con

After a pandemic-related hiatus, Tucson Comic-Con is back! Meet with comic book creators, artists and vendors, and enjoy costume contests, a scavenger hunt, panels, games and more.

When: Friday-Sunday, Sept. 2-4. Click here for hours.

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: $15-$45 for ages 14 and up. $5-$10 for ages 13 and under.

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

It's the last weekend for Tohono Chul's summer series! Check out music, spirits and bites. On Saturday night, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 2-3

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies with Nightjar

Head to Nightjar, the sister bar of The Coronet and Meyer Avenue Cafe, for drinks, late-night bites and a movie — ones that "couldn’t either get on or stay on the public’s radar" — on the patio on most Fridays.

When: 10 p.m. Fridays in September, except Sept. 23

Where: Nightjar, 347 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, happy hour specials available

Visit the event page for more information.

Virgo New Moon Market

As event organizers say, "see the exciting handmade witchy goods and energy" at this monthly market. There will be a psychic medium, tarot reader and an astrologer, plus local artists and Virgo-inspired flash tattoos.

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2

Where: Spark Project Collective, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Paint Night in the Park — Teen Edition

Marana is hosting a night of painting for teens, which includes an 11x14 canvas and paint supplies.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2

Where: Marana Heritage River Park Farm, 12375 N. Heritage Park Dr.

Cost: $20 for residents, $25 for non-residents

Visit the event page for more information.

Live music at Steam Pump Ranch

Enjoy a night of live music from the Craig Green Band at Steam Pump Ranch. There will be food trucks on-site, plus beer and wine available for purchase. Bring your own chair or blanket!

When: 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitty Haha Comedy Night

Lady Haha will be center stage at this comedy show surrounded by the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge. You can bring your own food and drinks!

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $18. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Pool Party to Dive For

Close out summer with one last pool party at the Marana Pool. There will be a poolside movie and games!

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3

Where: Marana Pool at Ora Mae Harn District Park, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Teacher Appreciation Night at the Desert Museum

The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is celebrating Tucson's teachers! On Saturday and Sunday, teachers and support staff will receive free museum admission with current ID. They'll also get free fountain drinks, member discounts and deals in the gift shop.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 3-4

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: Free admission for teachers. This event is open to the public — if you're not a teacher, general admission is $29.95 for ages 13-64 and $19.95 for kids ages 3-12. Arizona and Sonora residents ages 13 and up can get in for $24.95.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sabino Canyon Crawler night tour

Take the shuttle through Sabino Canyon — at night! The night tours run every Saturday through October, depending on weather.

When: 7 p.m. Saturdays through October

Where: Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road

Cost: $15 per adult, $8 per child ages 3 to 12

Visit the event page for more information.

Kid's Night Out

Drop off the kids for a night at We Rock The Spectrum. There will be pizza, crafts, games and open play such as a zipline and a trampoline. Kids must be potty trained and five years old or older.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 3 and Sept. 17; 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $35 per child in advance, $45 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Pop-up Flower Bar

Check out this pop-up flower bar put together by Patagonia Flower Farm, where you can create your own bouquet of flowers.

When: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept 3; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17; 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

Where: Exo Roast Co., 403 N. Sixth Ave. on Sept. 3 and Sept. 17; Meyer Avenue Cafe, 353 S. Meyer Ave. on Sept. 11; Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd. on Sept. 18.

Cost: Flowers are sold by the stem. You can bring your own vase filled with water if you'd like.

Visit the event page for more information.

Apple Harvest Celebration at Apple Annie’s

Pick your own apples at Apple Annie’s farm! You can stroll through their orchard, sample their freshly-made apple cider donuts and enjoy the Orchard Grill’s pancake breakfast, served from 8-10:30 a.m. They’ll switch to burgers at 11:30 a.m. and serve their burgers until 3 p.m.

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Monday, Sept. 3-5

Where: Apple Annie’s You Pick Orchard at 2081 W. Hardy Road in Willcox

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for buying produce and donuts

Visit the event page for more information.

Beer + Bikes

This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food truck bites.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 3 and Sept. 17

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Guided look at the night sky

Volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. Dates are subject to change due to staffing and weather.

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Cars and Coffee

Head to Topgolf early Saturday morning for a casual car meet. There will be free coffee and free golf for attendees 8-10 a.m.

When: 7-9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3

Where: Topgolf, 4050 W. Costco Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Upcoming tours include the Mainly Murals tour; the Turquoise Trail tour, where you'll see historic buildings and learn a slice of Tucson history; the Barrio Viejo tour; the Public Art and Murals tour; and the Mansions of Main Avenue tour.

When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members. Pre-registration may be required.

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Check out this market filled with local artists and makers featuring jewelry, pottery, soap, yard art, plants and more. Plus, enjoy live music!

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Antique & Vintage Fair

Check out more than 100 vendors, drink specials and food trucks at this antique and vintage fair.

When: 7 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 4

Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Nature at Night drag show

Miss Nature frequently hosts drag shows at Bumsteds with several performers. No two shows are the same! This one is a Beyoncé celebration.

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4

Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $12, tickets available online

Visit the event page for more information.

Puppy Pool Party

Your pup can go for a swim at this party hosted by The Downtown Clifton Hotel. There will be snacks for the pups and drink specials for the humans!

When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4

Where: The Downtown Clifton Hotel, 485 S. Stone Ave.

Cost: Open to the public and free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Santa Marana Farm Fair

Summer break is over and the Santa Marana Farm Fair is back. Shop from vendors, enjoy fair foods, check out the petting zoo and listen to live music.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4

Where: Santa Marana Xmas Tree Ranch, 13645 W. Sagebrush Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

24th Annual Labor Day Picnic

The Pima Area Labor Federation is hosting their 24th annual Labor Day picnic where you’ll find free food and live music. Guests will hear from local unions about “worker victories and about the fights ahead.”

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5

Where: Kennedy Park Stage Arena, 3357 S. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Women, Wine and Winning Wednesday

Women-owned small businesses will be at this networking event, presented by Elle Boutique, that features wine and cocktails, appetizers, giveaways and a DJ.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Sky Bar; 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 at The L Offices North.

Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.; The L Offices North, 1860 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 8-10; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Selling your artwork: Roundtable discussion and pop-up market

If you're an artist who wants to sell your artwork but you don't know where to start, this event might be for you. Several creatives will be at The Citizen Hotel for a roundtable discussion about how to sell your artwork through wholesale, consignment, art shows and more. Following the discussion, order a glass of wine and check out a pop-up market.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9

Where: The Citizen Hotel, 82 S. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and wine

Visit the event page for more information.

Make & Take Pizza Garden

If you've ever wanted to plant a pizza, now's your chance! Plant your favorite pizza toppings with the help of Marana Parks & Recreation. You'll make a container garden to grow and harvest at home with choices like tomatoes, basil, peppers and pineapple.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9

Where: Marana Heritage River Park Farm, 12375 N. Heritage Park Dr.

Cost: $40 for Marana residents, $50 for non-residents. Register online.

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Fun Night

Tucson Parks and Recreation is hosting a free family fun night, complete with games, food and raffle prizes.

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9

Where: Marty Birdman Center, 2536 N. Castro Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, call 520-791-3247 to register. Spots are limited.

Visit the event page for more information.

Hub Sorbet and Cider Flight Night at Bawker Bawker Cider

Join Bawker Bawker Cider at this gluten-free and vegan event. The local cider house is teaming up with Hub Ice Cream Parlor to pair up ciders and sorbets.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $22.50 online, $25 at the door

Visit the event page for more information.

TKMA Blues Night Folk Festival Fundraiser

Enjoy a night of live blues music benefitting the spring Tucson Folk Festival.

When: 7-10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9

Where: Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile

Cost: $15 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Community Collaborations at Creative Kind

Community collaborations at Creative Kind include guided conversations and crafts for adults. The next topic features Tucson Creative Comadres discussing how to manifest your visions, plus a flower crown DIY! The following week, chat with the folks from Tap & Bottle about how to choose your go-to beer, and make your own drink coasters.

When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 with Tucson Creative Comadres; 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 with Tap & Bottle.

Where: Creative Kind, 2905 E. Skyline Dr. in La Encantada

Cost: $30-$36

Visit the event page for more information.

Autumn Moon Celebration at Tucson Chinese Cultural Center

Head to the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center for an Autumn Moon celebration, complete with a concert, homemade mooncake and tea.

When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road

Cost: $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers. Get your tickets by Sept. 5!

Visit the event page for more information.

Autumn Moon Celebration at Mission Garden

Mission Garden will decorate its Chinese Garden with Chinese lanterns and will have traditional mooncakes for sale at this Autumn Moon Celebration. At 10:30 a.m., you'll be able to listen to pipa music.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend with a $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Pride in Tucson Unicorn Party

Kick off pride celebrations with this unicorn party at Bumsteds. “Be the unicorn we all know that you are,” organizers say. The party celebrates Tucson’s queer history and you’ll be able to tell your own story too. There will be food and drink specials, a prize for the best unicorn outfit, and a raffle to benefit Tucson Queerstory.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $22

Visit the event page for more information.

Green Chile Fest

Celebrate green chile at this festival in Sonoita, which will feature The Meading Room's famous spicy green chile wine, plus live music and food trucks. Fresh chiles will be roasted on site, too!

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: The Meading Room, 3470 Highway 82, Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend, open to all ages

Visit the event page for more information.

Great Crush Festival

If you've ever wanted to stomp some grapes, now's your chance. The Great Crush Festival is taking place at AZ Hops and Vines in Sonoita, with grape stomping, live music, food and wine.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

2nd Saturdays

Downtown's 2nd Saturdays are back! Check out food trucks, live music and local makers during this monthly outdoor street festival.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Downtown Tucson along East Congress Street

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

"Grease" Sing-Along

Belt out "Greased Lightning" at this sing-along version of "Grease" with onscreen lyrics. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $12 for adults, $10 for members and kids 12 and under

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Xerocraft Makerspace, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Analog Photography Exhibition at Decode Gallery

Analog photography, aka film photography, is the focus of this exhibition at Decode Gallery. The exhibit celebrates the “craft and tradition of film and alternative process photography.”

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Decode Gallery, 320 S. Convent Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Art after Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts local arts groups and offers free admission. This month's guest is Odaiko Sonora!

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

9/11 Tower Challenge

The 9/11 Tower Challenge honors those who lost their lives during the 2001 terrorist attacks, in addition to first responders and military. The Twin Towers had 110 floors — each year, thousands of people across the state walk, climb and run the same amount of stairs in remembrance.

When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: $50 for stair climbers, free for non-participants

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Check out art-making activities and performances.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11; 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30

Where: Ward 1 City Council Office, 940 W. Alameda St. on Sept. 11; El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road on Sept. 30.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the Sept. 11 event page or the Sept. 30 event page for more information.

Music under the Stars

Tucson Pops Orchestra is performing a series of Music under the Stars events, this time with special guests.

When: 7 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 11-25

Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

"Lord of the Rings" Trivia

Test your knowledge in all things "Lord of the Rings" at this trivia night where you could win a gift card to Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. Teams can have as many as five people!

When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. Teams are signed up on a first come, first served basis. It's suggested to get there by 6 p.m. to secure your spot.

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, recommended to buy a drink or two!

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Third Thursdays at MOCA

Third Thursday at Tucson’s Museum of Contemporary Art is a party. The art museum is open late with free admission — and free beer from Barrio Brewing Co. KXCI will be DJing!

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event site for more information.

Concerts in the Courtyard

Head to Marana for this concert series. This month, enjoy music from ROH Band. There will also be live painting with artist Victor Navarro, plus food trucks onsite. Bring your own chair or blanket!

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15

Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tween/Teen Movie Night

These movie nights, presented by Southern Arizona Network for Down Syndrome (SANDS), happen every third Friday of the month for teens and tweens ages 11-17 with Down syndrome. Enjoy a movie, pizza and drinks!

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16

Where: 5546 E. Fourth St.

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Love of Literacy

Celebrate your love of reading with this Love of Literacy event at Children's Museum Tucson. You'll be able to make your own bookmarks, write poetry, create a storybook and watch performances of stories written by kids. Plus, there will be book giveaways!

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays! Learn about rain gardens and how to plant one of your own. There will also be story time and kid-friendly activities, plus you can take home a free rain garden kit.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

The Heritage Market

After taking a break for summer, The Heritage Market at The Dunbar Pavilion is back! Support local Black-owned businesses at the market, eat good food and watch a capoeira showcase. There will also be a backpack giveaway.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: The Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Casa Marana’s Oktoberfest

Casa Marana is kicking off the first official day of Oktoberfest with a vendor market, Haus of Brats German food truck and a stein holding contest (in addition to 30 beers on tap).

When: 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Casa Marana, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Poolside Lounge Parties

Head to the rooftop pool at AC Hotel for burgers, ice cream and drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: AC Hotel, 151 E. Broadway

Cost: $25, food and drinks also available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Bike Event and Bike Blessing

This motorcycle event combines faith and a love of riding. This annual fundraiser for riders and their families after a motorcycle accident will feature biker games, a bike show and games for kids, along with a bike blessing.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1825 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden

Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices. Through talks and demonstrations, learn about Native American crops like corn, beans and squash.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend with a $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Puppy yoga

Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by puppies! Proceeds go to Pathways for Paws. Attendees should be ages 14 and up.

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Barefoot Studio, 7053 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Cafecito and Chill

Tucson Creative Comadres, a local Latina networking group hoping to diversify Tucson's creative and entrepreneurial scene, is hosting a meet-up where community members can network, receive feedback and ask questions.

When: 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18

Where: Cartel Roasting Co., 2516 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Wars

Watch as nine drag entertainers from Arizona compete for cash and prizes, similar to "RuPaul's Drag Race." This is an ongoing competition, with this first week being Destiny's Child week.

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18

Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $12, tickets available online

Visit the event page for more information.

"Spongebob" Trivia

Test your knowledge in all things "Spongebob" at this trivia night where you could win a gift card to Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. Teams can have as many as five people!

When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. Teams are signed up on a first come, first served basis. It's suggested to get there by 6 p.m. to secure your spot.

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, recommended to buy a drink or two!

Visit the event page for more information.

Celebración de Bad Bunny

Are you a fan of superstar Bad Bunny? Noche de Verano Sin Ti is a party celebrating his music. Ruido Suave is DJing.

When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22

Where: Congress Plaza, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $17.51 in advance, $23.18 at the door. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

South Tucson Family Festival

For two days this month, a street festival will take place in South Tucson, featuring a car show, concerts, garden games, puppet shows, lotería, demonstrations from exhibitors, a taco eating contest and more. It's a weekend where "diverse cultures come to connect, celebrate, collaborate, and create," organizers say.

When: 11 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 24-25

Where: Greyhound Park, 2601 S. Third Ave.

Cost: Free to attend. VIP options are available for a cost.

Visit the event page for more information.

Mission Garden Plant Sale

Mission Garden is hosting a plant sale! There will be fruit trees like fig, Seville orange and Cucurpe peach, plus vegetable and herb starts like chiltepin, mint and spinach. Also check out native plants and Hohokam agave.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for plants

Visit the event page for more information.

Oktoberfest at MotoSonora Brewing Company

Celebrate Oktoberfest at MotoSonora with live music and German beer. Tickets include a half-liter glass boot filled with beer, a bratwurst and access to games.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Rosh Hashanah Fall Festival for Families

Tucson’s Jewish Community Center is throwing a family fall festival to celebrate the New Year. The celebration will have activities geared towards kids ages 4-10, including bounce houses, face painting, a petting zoo, and crafts. All activities are Shabbat-friendly, including a Havdalah. Bring your own picnic dinner and share in their kosher, dairy apple dessert bar!

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Tucson JCC, 3800 E. River Road

Cost: Free and open to all, with registration

Visit the event page for more information.

1912 OktoBEERfest

Come Sept. 24, 1912 Brewing Co. will be releasing an Oktoberfest brew, the Metiche Märzen. Pair it with a pretzel and beer cheese! Plus, food truck Daniela’s Cooking will be serving up German specials and there will be a stein holding contest.

When: Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: 1912 Brewing Co., 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and beer

Visit the event page for more information.

Oktoberfest at Union Public House

Celebrate Oktoberfest at Union Public House for specials on Samuel Adams Oktoberfest beers, $6 brats and contests like a brat-eating competition.

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Union Public House, 4340 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Queen Bingo

Play bingo as Roxi Starr shouts out the winning numbers. There will be prizes! Space is limited.

When: 7-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Wizards & Wildlife

Head to the International Wildlife Museum for a day of wizardry. Dress as your favorite wizard, make a wand, take a potion class and play wizard games.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road

Cost: $9.75 for ages 8 and up, $5 for kids ages 4-7. Purchasing tickets in advance is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Hike on Mount Lemmon

Local artist Stephanie Daniels, of Brushes and Boots, is leading a Mount Lemmon art hike with company Kula Cloth. Bring your art supplies of choice and hike Leopold Point, stopping to draw surrounding scenery. Daniels will provide some artistic guidance.

When: 7:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: San Pedro Vista parking lot, see driving directions on the event page

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Reception for Graciela Iturbide at Etherton Gallery

Photgrapher Graciela Iturbide’s new exhibit, "Sueños, Símbolos y Narración (Dreams, Symbols, and Storytelling)," is opening at the Etherton Gallery. Graciela Iturbide will attend the opening night reception and give a talk at the Center for Creative Photography the night before.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Etherton Gallery, 340 S. Convent Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitten yoga

Enjoy a 45-minute yoga flow session surrounded by kittens at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary. Bring your own yoga mat and water! Must be at least 16 years old to participate.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 25

Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Cost: $20, RSVP in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Monsoon Movie Night

Head to Watershed Management Group for a night of short films that celebrate monsoon rain, plus learn more about rainwater harvesting. There will also be a food truck, craft beer and rainwater iced tea!

When: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: $20 in advance, $30 at the door. Tickets include two drinks from Dragoon Brewing Company!

Visit the event page for more information.

Witch Talk Wednesdays

The Ninth House metaphysical shop hosts a monthly Witch Talk Wednesday. They compare the event to their other salons, where you can discuss tarot and astrology with like-minded individuals. There’s no instructor, but instead a community gathering to discuss chosen topics around witchcraft.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28

Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Pride Weekend

Tucson Pride Weekend kicks off with a parade on Sept. 30, followed by a festival on Oct. 1 and brunch on Oct. 2. Tucson Pride’s goal is to “empower the LGBTQ+ community of Southern Arizona through community building, enhanced visibility and unwavering support.”

When: Friday, Sept. 30 (time TBA) for the parade. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 for the festival. Sunday, Oct. 2 (time TBA) for brunch.

Where: Downtown Tucson and Armory Park for the parade (route details TBA). George DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place, for the festival. HighWire Tucson, 14 S. Arizona Ave., for brunch.

Cost: Festival is $5 for teens ages 13-17 and $15 for general admission.

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Night Market

Check out the MSA Annex's last night market of the summer, where you'll find more than 60 local artisans, makers and collectors.

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.