“You’re such a great gift giver!”

Now, that’s the best compliment someone could receive.

No one wants to be known as the person who gives the worst holiday gifts. I mean, do you want to be the one that people hope doesn’t pick their name in Secret Santa?

The good news is, you don’t have to go far when looking for a thoughtful, unique gift. Local vendors create all kinds of art, jewelry, pottery and clothing that are sure to impress any giftee.

So if you’re looking to start your holiday shopping, head to one of the markets below where you’ll find all kinds of locally made goods.

Christmas Market

Head to Tucson Cactus and Koi where you can get a start on holiday shopping while surrounded by beautiful plants and cacti.

When: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27-28

Where: Tucson Cactus and Koi, 7810 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

Black Owned Business Festival

Blax Friday, a local organization with a directory of Black-owned businesses throughout Arizona, is hosting its Black Owned Business (BOB) Festival in November featuring local vendors and live music.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food.

Visit the event page for more information.

Cowboy Christmas Market

This 5th annual cowboy-themed market will feature local vendors who specialize in Western items. There will also be free photos with a cowboy Santa, brunch and mimosas and a hot cocoa bar.

When: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28

Where: Whiskey Roads, 2290 W. Ina Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair

This Arts & Crafts Fair held by Tucson Parks and Recreation boasts more than 150 vendors from the Southwest typically including painters, jewelers, photographers and more.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Where: Reid Park, 920 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

Made in Tucson Market

The Made in Tucson Market is set to feature over 260 local artists and food trucks. Shop apparel, paper goods, cosmetics, candles, baked goods and so much more at this celebration of Tucson creatives.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Where: Seventh Street west of Fourth Avenue

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food.

Visit the event page for more information.

La Esquina

La Esquina’s 2nd Annual Holiday Market will feature all kinds of cozy fun, lots of local makers, treats, tattoos and more.

When: 4-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4

Where: La Esquina, 630 E. Ninth St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

Marana Holiday Festival

Ring in the holiday season at Marana's Holiday Festival and Christmas tree lighting. Snap a photo with Santa, enjoy lots of kid-friendly activities or head to the mistletoe market where there will be 40 local vendors.

When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5

Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

Weihnachtsmarkt

Head to Desert Sky Community School for a German-style market featuring artisan vendors, performances, crafts and a campfire with s’mores. This year's is the 15th annual market.

When: 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5

Where: Desert Sky Community School, 1350 N. Arcadia Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food.

Visit the event page for more information.

Market Chiquita

This holiday market will have all kinds of locally made goods including art, jewelry, home decor and ceramics. There will also be flash tattoos, a flower truck, live music and much more.

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5

Where: Tooley’s Cafe, 299 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

Oro Valley Festival of the Arts & Tree Lighting

This is the largest shopping event kicking off the holidays in Oro Valley. You’ll find one-of-a-kind seasonal items, high-quality handcrafted goods and holiday gifts from more than 150 artisans, as well as holiday-themed performances on the event mainstage, family art activities, food trucks and more.

When: 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

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Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information

Sonoran Sundays

Yolia Botanica is hosting a community market where people can come together to connect and also pick up some locally made goodies.

When: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sundays Dec. 6, 13 and 20

Where: Yolia Botanica, 1307 W. St. Mary’s Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

Calinda Mercado

Do some gift shopping and grab some delicious doughnuts at this holiday market.

When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Where: Cal’s Bakeshop, 2707 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

Fourth Avenue Street Fair

This bi-annual Tucson tradition offers something for everyone, including live entertainment, local makers, over 40 food vendors, and of course North Fourth Avenue’s shops and merchants.

When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11 and Saturday, Dec. 12; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13

Where: North Fourth Avenue.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

Winterfest in Sahuarita

Shop from a vendor market, watch a parade, order a bite to eat from food trucks, and more at Winterfest in Sahuarita. A tree lighting ceremony will end the night.

When: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12

Where: Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food.

Visit the event page for more information.

Krampus Market

A night of wicked delights awaits you at the Krampus Market, which will be full of local vendors who specialize in strange and unusual finds for the holiday season.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12

Where: Mourning Star Curio Shoppe, 236 S. Scott Ave. Suite 104

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

Winter Record Fair

Need a gift for someone who loves music? Head to La Rosa for their Winter Record Fair that’ll feature over 30 vendors who sell records, vintage gear and more.

When: 12-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

Winter Fairy Market

Emilia XO Cosmetics and Desert Goth Club are teaming up to host a winter fairy market that’ll include over 30 local vendors and crafts like wand making and snow globe decorating.

When: 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13

Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

Holiday Bazaar

Each year, the Mercado District throws a three-day shopping experience featuring candles, jewelry, clothing and lots more. This year, the Holiday Bazaar will also feature a festive photo booth, a cookie decorating station and holiday music.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Dec.18-20

Where: Mercado District (both the MSA Annex and the Mercado San Agustin), 100 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food.

Visit the event page for more information.

Di Luna Holiday Night Market

Stop by Di Luna to shop and get into the holiday spirit. Browse their fun lineup of makers and small businesses for gifts for everyone on your list.

When: 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19

Where: Di Luna, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

Christmas en la Calle

This Christmas market will have local vendors, food, and free toys.

When: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19

Where: Lowe’s parking lot, 1800 W. Valencia Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.