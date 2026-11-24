Julio and Jael Garcia are not only making sure Tucsonans have a buendía, they are also making sure we have a buenas noches!

Recently, the couple behind the popular breakfast spot, Buendía Breakfast and Lunch Café, has taken over management at Casa Asada Taquería y Cervecería, serving up breakfast poblanos in the morning and savory mesquite grilled tacos at night.

Chef Ben Caballero originally opened up Casa Asada Taquería y Cervecería at 2502 N. Campbell Ave. in 2024, aiming to bring a traditional Sonoran taqueria to Tucson.

Since opening, the restaurant became known for its flavorful mesquite-grilled carne asada tacos and their caguamas, a 32-ounce beer bottle.

They were even featured in a Food & Wine article this year that named them one of the eight hottest new taco spots in the United States.

After frequenting Buendía and becoming friends with the Garcias, Caballero floated the idea of having them take over Casa Asada. The couple eagerly accepted.

“It's a little different ambience (in comparison to Buendía),” Julio said. “It's more like a friendship type ambience, it’s where you want to end the day eating some tacos and drinking some beers.”

The restaurant itself looks like the taquerías you’d see in Mexico City, with aesthetic white tiles that cover the walls and glass Corona bottles that act as flower vases on every table. They even have an extensive salsa bar filled with fresh salsa, ranging from mild to super spicy.

Julio said they are keeping all the Sonoran-style charm the place has as well as the menu; they are only planning to add to the already impressive dishes.

“Everything is made from scratch there, like real authentic Mexican food, so that’s going to remain the same,” Julio said.

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As the couple works on adding their own stamp to Casa Asada Taquería y Cervecería, they are excited to see the community come together and enjoy quality tacos, just like they do over at Buendía Breakfast and Lunch Café.

“We're seeing a lot of customers from Buendía and they are feeling very happy for us,” Julio said. “We can feel that response from our community, and I think we're going to make it work out so well. It’s all about creating that connection with people.”

Jamie’s order

I decided to head over to Casa Asada on Monday night to do some journalistic research. I have always loved the ambiance at Casa Asada, it really does make me feel like I’ve been transported to Mexico City.

I started my meal off with their spiked horchata, which tasted like Christmas in a cup. It had all those warm, cinnamony spices infused in it that paired nicely with the rum. I wasn’t wincing from the strong alcohol flavor, which in my book means it’s a good drink!

For my entrée, I went with two of their signature tacos: their chile verde taco ($7.50) with charred green chile, melted cheese and steak on a flour tortilla and their campechana ($7.50), a taco with refried beans, carne asada and chicharron.

I have been a big fan of their chicharrón, I think it has the perfect combination of crispy and fatty bits, so I knew I was going to enjoy the campechana taco. I used their cilantro crema on top and thought it was the perfect limey touch to the savory taco.

My favorite had to be their chile verde taco. The smoky carne asada and slightly spicy green chile are a match made in heaven. I paired this taco with their salsa negra, so it added a soy sauce tang to the meal that took it over the top.