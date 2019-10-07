October is full of festivities and Halloween fun. You can save your money and check out the free movies, crafting, concerts and tons of fun events for kids.
Oro Valley Concert Series: Bouncing Czechs
Listen to a upbeat Oktoberfest music of the Bouncing Czechs at the Oro Valley Marketplace. The five-piece band is composed of an accordion, trumpet, clarinet/alto sax, tuba and drums. Please bring your own chairs. No seating is provided.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Thursday, Oct. 10, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Motherload Documentary Arizona Premiere at Film Fest Tucson
Motherload is a documentary about the rise of the cargo bike and its ability to empower families to rethink their transportation in the 21st century. And 👋 #ThisIsTucson is helping to bring this movie to Arizona. We'll be there, come say hey.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S Sixth Ave. (north lawn)
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Art after Dark
The Schoolhouse of Rock will teach everyone to play music and encourage kids and their families to get on stage and rock out.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Cyclovia en La Doce returns this October (Sponsored)
Cyclovia Tucson presented by Arizona Complete Health — car-free streets for walking, biking, playing and all out fun.
¡Calles libres de carros para caminar, andar en bicicleta jugar y divertirse!
Where: Cyclovia en La Doce: 12th Avenue from Julian Wash to Mission Manor
When: Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
More information here
Palo Verde Park Zombie Walk
Get into the Halloween spirit with Palo Verde's first neighborhood walk. Zombie costumes are encouraged.
Where: Gather at the northwest corner of Palo Verde Park, 425 S. Mann Ave.
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 4-6 p.m.
Cost: Free, open to all
Call of the Faeries
Dress up as one of your favorite fairy folk for the first ever fairy event happening downtown. Calling all goblins, trolls, fairies, elves and dragons to come celebrate. All creatures get to participate in treasure hunts, crafts, parade and prizes. Plus, the little kid creatures of the forest will get LED necklaces and lanterns to take home!
Where: 55 N. Fifth Ave.
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 3-10 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for food trucks and fairy treasures.
Full Moon Ride Saguaro Park
Ben's Bikes is hosting a enchanting moonlight bike ride through Saguaro Park East on the loop. It's an 8-mile paved road, done at a fun pace (not a race). Enjoy the beautiful moonlit saguaros and stop by Saguaro Corners before or/and after for refreshment and goodies.
Where: Saguaro Corners, 3750 S. Old Spanish Trail
When: Sunday, Oct. 13, 7-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, if you need to rent a bike or anything else, please contact Ben's Bikes at 520-574-2453
Teen Tinker Tuesdays
Join the library every Tuesday for an afternoon of making weird things and leveling up your DIY skills. This week's workshop is masks.
Where: Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. (101 Space is located in the main library on the second floor)
When: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 3-5 p.m.
Cost: Free, teens only event
Annual Arizona Insect Festival
The creepy crawlies are coming out to play. Visit at 20 booths and learn about a whole other world of insect life. Food trucks, additional vendors and activity tables will also be at the event.
Where: Environment and Natural Resources building at the UA, 1064 East Lowell St.
When: Sunday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
Free Screening: Frankenweenie
Watch your favorite undead pup with family and friends on Hippie Hill at Himmel Park. Bring a blanket to sit on.
Where: Himmel Park
When: Friday, Oct. 18, 6-7:45 p.m.
Cost: Free
Halloween Spooktacular
Spooktacular will have hay rides, food, themed activities, costumed staff, games, DJ and candy at Candy Cart Lane.
Where: Oro Valley Community Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive
When: Friday, Oct. 25, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Halloween Recital and Book Fair
Listen to the Music & Dance Academy music students as they play their instruments and sing in their costumes. After the recital, visit the book fair. Whether you stock up on old favorites, find new faves, or do some early holiday shopping. A small portion of the proceeds of each sale will be donated to Academy programs.
Where: Barnes & Noble, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Flam Chen presents Tres Dos Uno at Tenwest
Tres Dos Uno is an immersive interactive audio-visual installation set over three nights at MSA Annex. The event will have three zones that feature interactive machines, interactive video station, performance collaboration and more.
When: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 18-20, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Open Studios Under the Full Moon
Wander around and meet resident artists and their work. The event will have live music, food and beverages (additional cost), and an opportunity to see the artists' studios and artwork firsthand.
Where: The Metal Arts Village, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.
When: Sunday, Oct. 13, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Fall Craftapalooza
Join My Gym and Bookmans for story time, fun and a craft extravaganza.
Where: Bookmans Northwest, 3733 W. Ina Road
When: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 10–11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Open Altar Diorama Craftshop with Hansel
Drop in and work on your altar diorama project at MSA Annex. Bring what you want to add to your diorama altar like photos, flowers, lights, or something special.
When: Tuesday and Thursdays, Oct. 8-24, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, donations welcome
All Souls Craftshops: Drop In Cut and Fold Cardboard Masks
Drop in to create a beautiful and easy cut and fold cardboard mask with our artist in residence. Remember to bring scissors, a butter knife, a small straight edge tool and decorating materials. Basic mask materials will be provided.
When: Tuesday and Thursday, Oct. 8-24, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, donations welcome
Tucson Cars and Coffee
Cruise in for a show of shiny classics and roaring engines. This month features "Camaros and Corvettes."
Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 6-9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Free Screening on the UA Mall
Hop in your Delorean and go back in time with Marty McFly and Doc with this free outdoor screening of Back to the Future.
Where: UA Mall, 1303 E. University Blvd.
When: Friday, October 11, 8-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Second Saturday at Steam Pump Ranch
Visit the ranch for live music, craft vendors, tours of the Pusch House, kids crafts, Archaeology Southwest demos, farmers markets and more.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Market to Market Sunday Bike Rides
Meet at St. Philips Plaza gate for an approximately 3-mile ride, longer rides are available. This event gives attendees a safe ride to the market and a way to connect with your community.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Sunday, Oct. 13, 6:30-9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Meet Me at Maynards Mural Walk
Bring your strollers, friends or a well-behaved pup for a colorful walk. Maynards has two different routes mapped out. You can walk/run 1.85 miles and see 13 murals or a 3-mile with 21 murals.
Where: Maynards Market & Kitchen, 400 N. Toole Ave.
When: Monday, Oct. 14, 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Halloweentown
Watch a quirky movie about a average family that discovers a different world where Halloween is every day.
When: Thursday, Oct. 17, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring some money for drinks
Goosebumps
Take your kids to see R.L. Stine's books come to life at The Loft. All of his favorite little/gigantic monsters will be there awaiting your arrival.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free, pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store starting at 9:15 a.m.
The Monster Squad
Watch five kids battle against the combined forces of dracula, the mummy, the gill man and Frankenstein's monster.
When: Friday, Oct. 18, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Ice Cream Social and Bike-In Movie Night
Join The City of Tucson Bicycle, Pedestrian Program and Living Streets Alliance for some sweet treats (non-dairy options, too), free bicycle repair, and news and information on the Bicycle Boulevard projects. After you get your tasty treat and information, watch a free screening of E.T.
Where: Swanway Park
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring a bike that needs fixing
Teen Tuesday at the Library
Join the library every Tuesday for an afternoon of making weird things and leveling up your DIY skills. This week's workshop is scrunchies.
Where: Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. (101 Space is located in the main library on the second floor)
When: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 3-5 p.m.
Cost: Free, teens only event
Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice!
It's showtime for our favorite bug-eating friend at the bar. No Halloween is complete without this classic movie, so grab a friend and have some kooky spooky fun.
When: Friday, Oct. 25, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Night Concert Series at St. Philip's Plaza
The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and St. Philip's Plaza have teamed up to support the arts with weekly live music every Tuesday evening from local musicians in the Plaza courtyard. This Tuesday will feature Sabra Faulk (Folk Rock).
Where: St Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Udall's Haunted Playground
Join the Halloween fun with a trunk-or-treat, games, music, costume parade, and a safe haunted playground under the lights.
Where: Udall Park
When: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring a flashlight
Chill-O-Ween
Escape the Halloween craze and watch Beetlejuice poolside on the big screen at Hotel McCoy. There will also be a coloring station inside and costumes are encouraged, but not required.
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Movie is free, but must be a guest of the hotel to use the pool.