The Malibu Barbie Truck Tour is making a stop in Tucson this weekend and is bringing beach vibes, Barbie glam and retro merch that you can only find at this event.

You can catch the Malibu Barbie truck at La Encantada from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The truck will be stationed in the restaurant circle at the north-side shopping center.

The national tour is bringing exclusive throwback Barbie merch to the Old Pueblo. At the truck, you can purchase apparel like an embroidered denim jacket, ringer T-shirt and a tie-dye bucket hat, and houseware items like a beach towel, burlap tote bag and ceramic mug.

If you’re looking for something a little smaller, the truck will also have pins, patches, a necklace and a keychain for sale.

Prices range from $12 to $75.

Although the original Barbie doll made her debut in 1959, Malibu Barbie — the surfer version of Barbie featuring a suntan and long, straight blonde hair — debuted in 1971. Mattel, the company behind Barbie, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the beachy Barbie with its national Barbie Truck Tour.

The tour concludes in December with its final stop in Long Beach, California.

If you go

What: Malibu Barbie Truck Tour

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Cost: Free to check out but bring money for exclusive merch!

For more information about the tour, check out the Malibu Barbie Truck Tour’s Facebook and Instagram pages.