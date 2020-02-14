Grab your marmalade sandwiches, because Paddington Bear is coming to breakfast.
Every year, the University of Arizona BookStores hosts a special character breakfast for young readers and their families during the Tucson Festival of Books to celebrate the love and joy of reading.
This year's guest of honor, Paddington Bear, has been the main character in more than 20 books following him along on his adventures and mishaps all throughout London with his beloved family, the Browns. And he's the star of the new show on Nick Jr. "The Adventures of Paddington."
Illustrator R.W. Alley has been illustrating the Paddington books since the 1990s and will be at the breakfast to read a story, share more about his career as an illustrator and give kids a guided drawing lesson so they can learn how to draw the polite bear on their own, says Yadhi Acevedo, manager of student development and literacy outreach at UA BookStores.
Kids will also make several Paddington-themed crafts.
Each child's ticket comes with a copy of "Paddington's Storybook Favorites," a collection of six stories, that they can have signed by Alley at the event.
The breakfast will include some traditional English staples like eggs and tomatoes and kids can build their own pancakes with assorted toppings.
This event sells out every year, says Acevedo, so she advises purchasing tickets well in advance.
There are also opportunities for businesses and individuals to sponsor a pair of tickets or a full table so families who might not otherwise get to attend have the chance to do so. To inquire about sponsorship, contact Acevedo directly at yadhia@email.arizona.edu.
If you go
What: Story Time Character Breakfast featuring Paddington Bear
When: Sunday, March 15, 8:30 a.m.
Where: University of Arizona Student Union Memorial Center — South Ballroom, 1303 E. University Blvd.
Cost: $21.99 for children ages 2 and up and adults. The child's ticket includes a copy of a Paddington book. Children under 2 are free. Purchase tickets here.
More info: Go here