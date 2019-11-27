An HUGE list of things to do this weekend and throughout the month of December in Tucson, Oro Valley and Marana. This month is filled with lights, trains, beer, festivals, freebies, fitness, art and lots of SHOPPING.
This weekend
Black Friday on Historic Fourth Avenue
There is no better place in the Old Pueblo than Fourth Avenue to experience Black Friday. Shop for holiday treasures created and sold by over 160 local businesses.
Where: Historic Fourth Avenue
When: Friday, November 29, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
25th Annual Parade of Lights & Festival
The Parade of Lights & Festival is downtown Tucson’s premier holiday event that brings together the local community from all walks of life to celebrate the spirit of the holiday season and Tucson’s unique culture. Other festivities include the tree lighting, music and live entertainment.
Where: Tucson Downtown, 100 N. Stone Ave., Ste. 101
When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 6:30-7:45 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Broadway Princess Holiday Party (Sponsored)
Brush off your tiara and unleash your inner princess with Broadway's original Anastasia, Belle, and Jasmine as they celebrate the season in this hit concert, direct from NYC! Hosting the show are: Christy Altomare, Anastasia in Broadway's Anastasia; Courtney Reed, Jasmine in Broadway’s Aladdin; Susan Egan, Belle in Broadway’s Beauty And The Beast alongside their Fairy Godfairy (musical director extraordinaire), Benjamin Rauhala (Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof) and special guest prince Adam J. Levy (Waitress).
Your every dream will come true as they sing the petticoats off every princess and holiday song in the book, sharing hilarious and heartfelt stories of their royal antics backstage, on stage, and beyond. Dress in your best royal attire and you may even win a prize.
When: Sunday, Dec. 15, 3 p.m.
Where: Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.
Cost: Tickets start at $29
Find more info here.
Free Street Car
Downtown Tucson Partnership is co-sponsoring free Sun Link Streetcar rides all-day long for Small Business Saturday. Park and ride the streetcar to your favorite downtown merchants and support small businesses. Don't forget the Parade of Lights downtown!
Where: Downtown Tucson
When: Saturday, Nov. 30
Cost: Free all day
Green Friday Deals
Shop for cactus ornaments and neat little treasures with hot cocoa and treats (while supplies last). The first 25 people to arrive get a special coupon. Free gifts will be given to the 12 guests who spend $125 or more. Members get 20 percent off from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 15 percent after 8:30 a.m.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
When: Friday, Nov. 29, 7:30 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Jesus Christ Superstar at Centennial Hall (Sponsored)
Jesus Christ Superstar is an iconic musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. In celebration of its 50th anniversary, a new mesmerizing production is touring North America. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.
With music and lyrics by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas.
When: Dec. 3-8
Where: Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.
Find more info here.
Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair in Reid Park
This event has been held for more than three decades, attracting more than 130 vendors from all over the Southwest. Visit and shop with artists, crafters, photographers, painters, potters, jewelers, and more.
Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 9 a.m. to noon and Sunday, Dec. 1, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping
Free Yoga at Summit Hut
Burn off some of that holiday turkey with free yoga downtown. Bring your mat!
Where: Summit Hut, 5251 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, Nov. 29, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Black Fur Day at PACC
The shelter is waiving adoption fees for any pet with black fur, ages four months and up. The deal is good for any pet with black fur, even a tiny black spot. The prices for other pets have been reduced by 50 percent.
Where: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road
When: Friday, Nov. 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
Watch this classic holiday comedy about a high-strung business man trying to get home for Thanksgiving who runs into hilarious obstacles along the way. Curry Pot food truck will be right outside in case you get hungry.
When: Thursday, Nov. 28, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free movie and popcorn, but bring money for drinks
Annual Holiday Sale at Carly Quinn
Get 20% off everything in the showroom filled with trivets, coasters, murals and a few gift sets.
Where: Carly Quinn Designs, 730 S. Russell Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Mercantile: A Small Business Market at La Encantada
La Encantada's courtyard will be filled with food, art, fitness & beauty from some of Tucson's favorite small businesses. You can discover locally made goods, take part in a fitness class, enjoy a delicious lunch, and more.
Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.
When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Western Heritage Festival
Join Old Tucson and the Arizona Sonora Western Heritage Foundation to celebrate our roots at the annual Western Heritage Festival. In addition to our signature entertainment, guests can experience and learn from local cultural group demonstrations. Plus, Santa will be there too!
Where: Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road
When: Friday, Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $21.50 adults and $10.95 for ages 4-11
Lights of the World Tucson
Visit more than 11 exhibits, 75 stunning displays and 6 million lights at Kino Sports Complex. Lights of the World features carnival rides, games, acrobatics, dance, and music concerts.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way (in the east parking lot)
When: Oct. 24 to Jan. 5, 2020, Tuesday-Sunday, 5-10 p.m.
Cost: $10.50-$12.60 adults, $10.50 ages 3-12. Parking is $6 and unlimited rides $15.
December Events
Tucson Holiday Ice on Fifth Avenue
Skate on Tucson's first-ever outdoor ice rink over the holidays. Ice skates are included with the cost of all-day admission.
Where: 45 N. Fifth Ave. (next to the MLK apartments).
When: Nov. 29 through Jan. 5, 2020, check here for hours
Cost: $15 adults, $10 ages 12 and under
Rescuing Rudolph Room
Join a Christmas-themed escape room with hidden keys and clues to help you rescue Santa's reindeer. Private events available.
Where: Ace of Escape Room, 406 N. Church Ave.
When: Now through Dec. 31, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: $24-$30
Made in Tucson Market
Meet local artists, learn about their processes, and have an opportunity to purchase their work.
Where: Historic Fourth Avenue
When: Sunday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Starr Pass Tree Lighting Ceremony
Join the elves and celebrate the tree lighting at the Marriott. Other festivities include cookie decorating, pictures with Santa and the tree lighting. In the spirit of the season, bring a new unwrapped toy to support Casa de los Niños!
Where: JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
When: Sunday, Dec. 1, 4-7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Marana Christmas Express
Enjoy a 20-minute train ride through amazing Christmas light displays, let the kids bounce on jumping pillows, visit the petting zoo, take pictures with Santa, listen to Christmas stories while sipping hot chocolate.
Where: Marana Christmas Express, 14901 N. Wentz Road
When: Fridays-Sundays, Dec. 6-22; Monday, Dec. 23, 5-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 per person at the gate; kids under 34" are free
Christmas Vacation
"Worse? How can things get any worse? Take a look around you, Ellen!"
Christmas isn't complete without the Griswolds. Grab a friend and some free popcorn and watch this hilarious holiday movie.
When: Friday, Dec. 6, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
5th Annual Leman Academy's Winter Bazaar & Festival
Leman Academy is throwing a family festival for all to enjoy. Festivities include family activities, Santa, shopping and tasty food.
Where: Leman Academy of Excellence, 7720 N. Silverbell Road
When: Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend , but bring some money for activities and shopping
Luminaria Nights at Tucson Botanical Gardens
Experience the most magical Luminaria Nights with new experiences added this year. Don't miss the poinsettia pavilion featuring a 10-foot poinsettia tree, an enhanced garden snowfall experience, 3,500 luminarias, 24 Korean lanterns, the Grinch and Santa’s mailbox.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 6-8 and Dec. 13-15, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $6-$18
Holiday Lights at Tohono Chul
Holiday Nights is fun for everyone! Stroll along paths garlanded with over a million twinkling lights while musicians and artists perform throughout the gardens. There will be different entertainment each night with Santa too!
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte
When: Fridays-Saturdays, Dec. 6-7, 13-14 and 20-21, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $5-$16; ages 5 and under are free
Marana Holiday Festival & Christmas Tree Lighting
Kick off the holiday season and celebrate in downtown Marana with live performances, Santa, activities for the kids, and a show-stopping Christmas tree light show.
Where: N. Marana Main St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 3-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Christmas at Canoa
Join us to celebrate the holiday season with food, music, art-crafts, carolers, vendors,horse wagon rides, and tree lighting!Come and visit Santa!
Where: Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 1-6 p.m.
Cost: $5 for adults and free for kiddos
Cultivate Tucson: Holiday Pop-Up Market
Shop local and meet Tucson’s independent designers, makers and shops. This is a one-day pop-up market consisting of local goods, plants, food, coffee, and music. A percentage of all sales go to local non-profits.
Where: 1 E. Toole Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Holiday Festival of the Arts & Town of Oro Valley Tree Lighting
This two-day festival is one of Southern Arizona’s largest community arts celebrations, with over 150 artisans, over 30 performances by student and local musicians, family arts activities, food trucks, tree lighting and more.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Zoo Lights: Holiday Magic
Sip hot chocolate as you stroll through the twinkling lights at one of Tucson’s favorite holiday traditions. Over one million twinkling lights illuminate the beautiful zoo grounds with sounds of the season, snow, pictures with Santa, live music and treats.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
When: Members-only night on Dec. 4 and then opens to the public from Dec. 5-23 with Encore Nights Dec. 26-30.
Cost: $10 for Adults; $6 for children 2-14; children 1 or younger are free; members get $3 off admission
2019 World Ax Throwing League Championship
At this event, 64 champion ax throwers from around the world will compete live for prize money. Check out the celebratory kick-off event and parade on Dec. 7 featuring the ax throwers, UA pep band and spirit squads and Santa visits as well as the food truck rally and beer garden all weekend.
Where: Splitting Timber Axe Range at Tucson Premium Outlets
When: Dec. 7-8
Cost: Parade and activities are free.
More info here.
Pictures With Santa
Santa paws is coming to town! Get your pup's picture with Santa at this fund raising event for RAD Rescue.
Where: The Complete Canine, 4767 N. First Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: $10
Santa's Extravaganza
Enjoy everything you love about a carnival and enjoy everything you love about Christmas at this event. Hang out with Elsa and OIaf, take a picture with Santa. Check out the tree lighting, fun jumpers, obstacle course, cookie decorating, reindeer games, prizes, kids crafts, Christmas movies, train rides, snowball fight, food, hot cocoa and more. Plus, help us collect new clothes for our Cool Kids Clothes Drive.
Where: Hotel Tucson City Center, 475 N. Granada Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 4-9 p.m.
Cost: $10
2nd Sunday Vintage Market
Browse through 60 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this market.
Where: 4075 W. Ina Road (Lowes parking lot)
When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, collecting usable donations for Cherished Tails & HOPE Animal Shelter
Mercado Flea
Spend your afternoon rummaging for treasure, sipping on specialty cocktails, listening to tunes and brunching at the Mercado District.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Mata Ortiz Trunk Show
Mata Ortiz recreates Mogollon pottery found in and around the archaeological site of Casas Grandes. Come see the amazing Mata Ortiz pottery, and make your holiday purchases easy.
Where: Tucson Desert Art Museum, 7000 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Gather A Vintage Market
Enjoy this four-day market, which features vintage furniture and goodies for your home.
Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 657 W. St. Marys Road
When: Wednesday-Saturday, Dec. 12-15, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Locally Made Tucson Flea
Dig through vintage, collectables and trinkets to complete your holiday shopping list at The Tucson Flea.
Where: The Tucson Flea, 236 S. Scott Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring your shopping bags
50th Annual Winter Street Fair on Historic Fourth Avenue
This 50-year-old, family friendly fair hosts artists from around the world, food, local entertainment.
Where: Historic Fourth Avenue, 434 E. Ninth St.
When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 13-15, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
RAD Marketplace Winter Market
Visit an amazing lineup of local vendors selling a variety of handmade artisan goods, vintage, and more. Plus live music, DJs, food trucks and local neighborhood participation in the heart of Tucson's historic Warehouse Arts District.
Where: 439 N. 6th Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Ritz-Carlton Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration
Get a warm welcome by the resort’s Ranger Ainsley Labrador retriever, photos with Santa, live music from the Tucson Boys Chorus, a snow machine, DIY stuffed animal fun at the Recruit A Ranger station, complimentary refreshments and the tree lighting.
Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, 15000 N. Secret Springs Drive
When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $5
Magical Market at Valley of the Moon
Shop for magical things at Valley of the Moon. This event has 20 vendors, tarot readers, costume contest, face painting, wand duels, food trucks, warm cider and live music.
Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road
When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Holiday Market at Tucson Village Farm
Enjoy holiday treats like hot cocoa, soup, and cider or sit by the fire with friends while roasting marshmallows. Don't miss the hand crafted items like soaps, creosote bundles, salves, and many more for sale at the market.
Where: Tucson Village Farm, 4210 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 4-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Scrooged
Watch this 80's take on Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," with some cheesy comedy from Bill Murray.
When: Thursday, Dec. 12, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Very Merry Holiday Sing-A-Long Spectacular
Ho, Ho, Ho y’all! Celebrate the holidays with musical moments from your favorite seasonal TV shows, movies and music videos. The Loft is showing Michael Bublé, Nat King Cole, ‘N SYNC, Kelly Clarkson, Frank Sinatra, Elvis, The Grinch, Sonny & Cher, Mariah Carey, The Muppets, Pee-Wee Herman, Charo and more.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Thursday, Dec. 12, 7-9:15 p.m.
Cost: $10-$13, admission includes a Very Merry Goodie Bag filled with fun props to use during the show.
A Christmas Carol & Dickens Festival
A timeless holiday classic has taken to the stage to bring you a live musical orchestra and dazzling costumed characters. Your admission gets you access to explore the merry streets of London, with holiday amusement, merry merchants, jolly musicians, carolers, festive food, and roaming Victorian era characters.
Where: Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-8 and Dec. 13-15
Cost: $10-$29
Gremlins
In Joe Dante’s wickedly funny, deliciously scary Gremlins, a lovable, furry little Christmas gift multiplies into a horde of nasty, scaly little Christmas gifts, and the holidays will never be the same again!
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday-Saturday, Dec. 13-14, 10-11:55 p.m.
Cost: $6-$8
Holiday Hayrides
Take your friends and relatives on a mule drawn hayride through the Meadowbrook subdivision near River and La Cholla while looking at festive holiday decorations.
Where: Holiday Hayrides, 2350 W. River Road
When: Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 13-26, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $15 per person and ages 5 and under are free
The Spirit of Christmas
This is a very special show for the holiday season that will bring you both broadway show fun and an inspirational experience.
Where: DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive
When:
Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 14-15, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2:30 p.m.
Cost: $25-$30
Winterhaven Festival of Lights Opening Night
Celebrate the season with by walking the streets of Winterhaven. Please bring a donation for the Southern Arizona Community Food Bank (canned food and cash donations are always accepted).
Where: 2801 E. Kleindale Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 5:30-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Marathon, Half-Marathon and Marathon Relay
Give your legs a break and enjoy some of these downhill courses. The course winds through the desert on paved roads and finishes at the Golder Ranch Fire Station on Golder Ranch Road in the Town of Catalina. You’ll drop 2,200 feet in elevation as you run the course along the beautiful Santa Catalina mountain range.
🏅 Swag skinny: TBD
Where: Course information here
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: $99-$114, register here
Tucson Run Run Rudolph
Help Rudolph and the gang get ready for Santa and the big night with a half marathon, quarter marathon, 5K and kids dash. Runners and walkers can enjoy a pre-race and post-race brunch. Strollers and leashed pets are welcome at the event.
🏅 Swag skinny: Event medal and a dri-fit tech shirt
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Sunday, Dec. 15, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20-$70, register here
Hanukkah Hot Chocolate 10K/5K/1K Fun Run
Celebrate the winter holiday by joining the Hanukkah Hot Chocolate 10K/5K/1K Fun Run/Walk. This is a non-timed event that you can run or walk, starting in the JCC sculpture garden. Event is free for kids ages 6 and under with registered parent.
🏅 Swag skinny: Event shirt and hot chocolate mug (pre-register by Nov. 20)
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
When: Sunday, December 15, 6:30-10 a.m.
Cost: $10-$45, register here
It's A Wonderful Life (1946)
Watch James Stewart experience what his home town would be like if he never existed.
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
When: Thursday, Dec. 19, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Cost: $5-$7
Mercado District Holiday Bazaar
This event is packed with family-friendly shopping and activities like puppet shows by a local puppet troupe,. Other activities include local shopping vendors, holiday window installations, shops, restaurants, photo booths, mariachis, folklorico and more.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
When:
Friday, Dec. 20-21, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping
Drive-in Movie: ELF
Add to your holiday season with this extra special drive-in movie at the Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center. The movie will begin at sundown (approx. 5:45 p.m.) with heaters and hot cocoa. Plus, you might see Buddy Elf himself!
Where: Oro Valley Community Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive
When: Saturday, Dec. 21, 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, this is an outdoor movie near the driving range so we recommend you bring lawn chairs and/or blankets to stay warm.
Southern Solstice: A Winter Fire Ritual in the Sonoran Desert
Cirque Roots is back again this year with a Winter Solstice experience featuring fire dancing, acrobatics, aerial, and stilt dance. Remember to bring your own chairs and blankets.
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Cost: $10-$50, ages 10 and under are free