This list has activities for this weekend, PLUS fun events for the month of February. Check out festivals, gem show events, freebies, art shows and lots of SHOPPING.
This weekend 🎉
22nd Street gem show
Visit one of Tucson's most-attended gem show with over 300 vendors offering a beautiful display of minerals, gems, fossils, dinosaurs, meteorites, jewelry, beads and art.
Where: 600 W. 22nd St.
When: Jan. 30 through Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, $5 on-site parking
East Side Vintage Market
Browse through 60 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this east-side market.
Where: 9615 E. Old Spanish Trail
When: Sunday, Feb. 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Brazilian Modernism and Roberto Burle Marx at Tucson Botanical Gardens (Sponsored)
Visit the beautiful art of landscape architecture as the Tucson Botanical Gardens transforms into a 2,000 square foot Brazilian modernist garden — designed by Tucson Landscape Designer, Jason Isenberg. The exhibit will demonstrate Burle Marx’s love of asymmetrical strong patterns, bold colors and a modern interpretation of a traditional water garden with a 24-foot water wall.
When: Jan. 25 through May 31, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: $15 adults; $13 (senior, students, military). Members and kids (ages 3 and under) are free
Last Friday, Last Laugh: Clean Comedy Edition
Check out some live comedy at Hotel McCoy. Seven local and visiting comedians will have you laughing so hard, you will fall right off your seat.
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
When: Friday, Jan. 31, 8-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, seating is available on a first-come first-serve basis.
KINO Gem and Mineral Show
Shop with over 200 vendors from around the world at the gem and mineral show. Browse through a selection of gems, minerals, fossils, beads and finished jewelry. Free Parking, free shuttle and a food court.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
When: Friday, Jan. 31 thru Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping and food
Tucson H.O.G. Chapter Chili Cook-off (Sponsored)
Members of the Tucson H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group) chapter and the public are invited to come down to Harley-Davidson of Tucson for our annual chili cook-off! Vote for your favorites, in categories including people's choice, spiciest, most kid-friendly, best beef, best chicken and best vegetarian. Enter your favorite pot of chili, or come by to taste and judge!
Where: Harley-Davidson of Tucson, 7355 N. I-10 Frontage Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
African Art Village
Part of the gem shows, the African Art Village consists of approximately 125 African exhibitors, from various countries in Africa, showcasing masks, beads, statues, mud clothes, fabrics, shea butter, African foods and many other items.
Where: MSA Annex area, 279 S. Linda Ave.
When: Feb. 1-16, 7 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Stepping Stone Paver Workshop
The class includes all the materials you need. Bring your friends or kids to help create or inspire your gardening masterpiece.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 1, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $25 for one stepping stone or make two for $40.
Tucson 2020 at the Mineral and Fossil Marketplace
Don't miss a chance to walk with the giants of the gem and mineral show. Shop with exhibitors for gems, minerals, carvings, jewelry, fossils, and meteorites. Daily food trucks will be onsite.
Where: Mineral & Fossil Marketplace, 1333 N. Oracle Road
When: Feb. 1-15, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free entry and free parking
Everyone 🎉
61st Annual Tubac Festival of Arts
Visit with over 200 artists from around the country and their artwork along the village streets, mixed in with more than 100 shops, fine art galleries and working artist studios.
Where: Tubac Road, Tubac
When: Wednesday-Sunday, Feb. 5-9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Sonoran Glass Art Show
Explore local, national and international vendors at Sonoran Glass School. The show features art glass beads, jewelry, sculptures, supplies, and more during Tucson's Gem Show.
Where: Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St.
When: Wednesday-Sunday, Feb. 5-9, 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Flashlight Night at the International Wildlife Museum
When the lights go out and the doors close, everything in the museum seems to come to life. Bring your flashlights and explore the museum in the dark. Encounter live reptiles and insects, watch fun movies and make crafts.
Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $7-$10 adults, $5 ages 4-12 and ages 3 and under are free. Museum members are free.
65th Annual Tucson Gem and Mineral Show
Discover and buy treasures from all over the world. About 250 vendors with gems, minerals, fossils and other items will be on display to dazzle you and your wallet.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Feb. 13-15, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $13, kids under 14 are free.
Asian Lantern Festival
Reid Park Zoo is partnering with Tianyu Arts & Culture Inc., the University of Arizona’s Confucius Institute, and the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center to bring you another fabulous year of more than 400 colorful, interactive, customized lanterns to Southern Arizona. This event will transport you across the world with entertainment, food and culture.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
When: Feb. 13 thru March 29, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $18 adults, $16 ages 2-14, 1-year-old or younger are free.
Cover Dog Search 2020
The winning dog will receive an additional professional photo shoot and a story written about them in an upcoming issue of Tucson Lifestyle Magazine.
Get a gorgeous photo of the dog you love at La Encantada's Restaurant Circle and visit with local pet vendors. This year's backdrop will be Valentine's themed.
Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Cost: $30 and up
Off the Vine Arizona Wine Festival
Visit the Steam Pump Ranch and enjoy 25 of Arizona’s finest vineyards and wineries, live music, food trucks, artists and more.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: $25
Fourth Avenue White Elephant sale
Get your totes ready for a big event on Fourth Ave.! Shop rummage, vintage and handmade art. All proceeds benefit the Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition.
Where: 311 E. Seventh St. (inside and outside the parking lot)
When: Sunday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
This is Tucson School & Camp Fair
Meet with local schools and camps, and explore all the opportunities available to enrich your child's education!
Where: Tucson JCC, 3800 E. River Road
When: Sunday, Feb. 16, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
2020 Tucson Rodeo Parade
The largest non-motorized parade in the U.S. is in its 95th year.
Where: Parade route begins on Ajo Highway just east of Park Avenue, east to Park Avenue, then south on Park to Irvington Road, west on Irvington to Sixth Avenue and north on Sixth to the north end of the Tucson Rodeo Grounds.
When: Feb. 20, 9 a.m.
Cost: Free, parking at the rodeo grounds is $7.
Quilt Fiesta
Tuck, fold and stitch! Join the Tucson quilter's guild for an awesome weekend of everything quilts.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Friday, Feb. 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $10-$20
2020 Tucson Rodeo
Western heritage and tradition meet extreme sport at La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo. Don't miss the non-stop action with bull riding, bareback and saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team and tie-down.
Where: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Feb. 15-23
Cost: $16 and up
Black Renaissance: Silent Disco
Local creative groups Black Renaissance, MOCA Tucson, and Creative Collabs come together for Black History Month to celebrate black women with a Silent Disco featuring live DJs, art installations, live silent disco, a pop-up art show, food and drinks to celebrate the achievements of black women around the world.
Where: MOCA, 265 S. Church Ave.
When: Thursday, Feb. 20, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Cat Video Fest
The all-new 2020 edition of The Cat Video Fest is coming! Join your fellow cat fans for some major feline fun with a dive into this purr-fectly hilarious collection of kooky kitty videos on the big screen, and help raise money for local cats in need. A portion of ticket sales from these screenings will benefit the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary and HOPE Animal Shelter!
When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 2-4 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 26, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: $8-$10
Cactus Flower Comedy Festival
Join Tucson Improv Movement for the fourth annual Tucson Comedy Festival featuring female and gender non-conforming performers. A weekend full of storytelling, improv and standup comedy featuring some of the funniest local and out-of-town comedians and storytellers.
Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St.
When: Feb. 27-29
Cost: $5 and up
10th Annual Rodeo Days Arts Celebration
Festivities include live mariachi, country bands, art vendors, food trucks, craft beers and a new cornhole-toss competition.
Where: Plaza Palomino, 2900 N. Swan Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Kids 🎈
Free Screening: Maleficent
"Hello, beastie." Watch the enchanted tail of sleeping beauty and Maleficent at The Loft. Pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store starting at 9:15 a.m.
When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 10-11:50 a.m.
Cost: Free
Kids Valentines Dance Party
Join the MSA Annex for dancing, campfires, s’mores and tons of fun.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Friday, Feb. 14, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $5 per child
Family SCIFest at Children's Museum
Enjoy a day of demos, exhibits and hands-on experiments at the Children’s Museum. Family SCIFest encourages kids and parents to explore STEM in our daily lives and find the science that is all around us. Families can visit activities throughout the museum and courtyard, as well as on the lawn along Sixth Avenue.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Museum admission will be free all day
BFF 💃
Tucson Storytellers: Love & Heartbreak
Tucson Storytellers is a live storytelling event hosted by the Arizona Daily Star and This is Tucson. Dating in the digital age can be exhausting, exhilarating and downright crazy. Join us as we explore stories about heartbreak, true love and everything in between.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 7-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $8-$12
Beer and Bacon Feast
This pairing will feature three different styles of beer, paired with spicy and savory bacon that will make your mouth melt.
Where: 1912 Brewing Co., 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.
When: Friday, Feb. 7, 4-8 p.m.
Cost: Flight pairing of three 1912 beers, and three bacons for $15.
Gem Show Trunk Show
Shop for shimmering gems and minerals at this event. The Mercado San Agustin is inviting jewelers and special guests, to provide an opportunity to meet the talent behind the treasure.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Friday, Feb. 7, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
An R-Rated Magic Show
Have fun with some friends for some mind-blowing magic and side-splitting comedy as magician Grant Freeman brings his unique, raunchy show full of surprises to the Leo Rich Theater.
Where: Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 8-10 p.m.
Cost: $20-$36
Young Leaders United Dive Bar Bus Tour
If you're a young professional in your 20s, 30s or 40s, hop on!
Meet us at El Con Mall and join the bus tour for some of Tucson's finest dive bars.
Where: El Con Mall (northeast corner of the mall parking lot)
When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 6-11 p.m.
Cost: $25, ages 21 and up