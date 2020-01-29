This list has activities for this weekend, PLUS fun events for the month of February. Check out festivals, gem show events, freebies, art shows and lots of SHOPPING.

This weekend 🎉

22nd Street gem show

Visit one of Tucson's most-attended gem show with over 300 vendors offering a beautiful display of minerals, gems, fossils, dinosaurs, meteorites, jewelry, beads and art.

Where: 600 W. 22nd St.

When: Jan. 30 through Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, $5 on-site parking 

More information here

East Side Vintage Market

Browse through 60 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this east-side market. 

Where: 9615 E. Old Spanish Trail

When: Sunday, Feb. 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

More information here

Brazilian Modernism and Roberto Burle Marx at Tucson Botanical Gardens (Sponsored)

Visit the beautiful art of landscape architecture as the Tucson Botanical Gardens transforms into a 2,000 square foot Brazilian modernist garden — designed by Tucson Landscape Designer, Jason Isenberg. The exhibit will demonstrate Burle Marx’s love of asymmetrical strong patterns, bold colors and a modern interpretation of a traditional water garden with a 24-foot water wall.

When: Jan. 25 through May 31, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $15 adults; $13 (senior, students, military). Members and kids (ages 3 and under) are free

More information here

Last Friday, Last Laugh: Clean Comedy Edition

Check out some live comedy at Hotel McCoy. Seven local and visiting comedians will have you laughing so hard, you will fall right off your seat. 

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

When: Friday, Jan. 31, 8-9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free, seating is available on a first-come first-serve basis.

More information here

KINO Gem and Mineral Show

Shop with over 200 vendors from around the world at the gem and mineral show. Browse through a selection of gems, minerals, fossils, beads and finished jewelry. Free Parking, free shuttle and a food court.

Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way

When: Friday, Jan. 31 thru Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping and food

More information here

Tucson H.O.G. Chapter Chili Cook-off (Sponsored)

Members of the Tucson H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group) chapter and the public are invited to come down to Harley-Davidson of Tucson for our annual chili cook-off! Vote for your favorites, in categories including people's choice, spiciest, most kid-friendly, best beef, best chicken and best vegetarian. Enter your favorite pot of chili, or come by to taste and judge!

Where: Harley-Davidson of Tucson, 7355 N. I-10 Frontage Road

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information here.

African Art Village

Part of the gem shows, the African Art Village consists of approximately 125 African exhibitors, from various countries in Africa, showcasing masks, beads, statues, mud clothes, fabrics, shea butter, African foods and many other items. 

Where: MSA Annex area279 S. Linda Ave.

When: Feb. 1-16, 7 a.m. 

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

More information here

Stepping Stone Paver Workshop

The class includes all the materials you need. Bring your friends or kids to help create or inspire your gardening masterpiece. 

Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road

When: Saturday, Feb. 1, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $25 for one stepping stone or make two for $40.

More information here

Tucson 2020 at the Mineral and Fossil Marketplace

Don't miss a chance to walk with the giants of the gem and mineral show. Shop with exhibitors for gems, minerals, carvings, jewelry, fossils, and meteorites. Daily food trucks will be onsite.  

Where: Mineral & Fossil Marketplace, 1333 N. Oracle Road

When: Feb. 1-15, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free entry and free parking

More information here

Everyone 🎉

61st Annual Tubac Festival of Arts

Visit with over 200 artists from around the country and their artwork along the village streets, mixed in with more than 100 shops, fine art galleries and working artist studios.

Where: Tubac Road, Tubac

When: Wednesday-Sunday, Feb. 5-9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

More information here

Sonoran Glass Art Show

Explore local, national and international vendors at Sonoran Glass School. The show features art glass beads, jewelry, sculptures, supplies, and more during Tucson's Gem Show.

Where: Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St.

When: Wednesday-Sunday, Feb. 5-9, 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Flashlight Night at the International Wildlife Museum

When the lights go out and the doors close, everything in the museum seems to come to life. Bring your flashlights and explore the museum in the dark. Encounter live reptiles and insects, watch fun movies and make crafts. 

Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 5-7 p.m.

Cost: $7-$10 adults, $5 ages 4-12 and ages 3 and under are free. Museum members are free.

More information here

65th Annual Tucson Gem and Mineral Show

Discover and buy treasures from all over the world. About 250 vendors with gems, minerals, fossils and other items will be on display to dazzle you and your wallet.

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

When: Feb. 13-15, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $13, kids under 14 are free.

More information here

Asian Lantern Festival

Reid Park Zoo is partnering with Tianyu Arts & Culture Inc., the University of Arizona’s Confucius Institute, and the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center to bring you another fabulous year of more than 400 colorful, interactive, customized lanterns to Southern Arizona. This event will transport you across the world with entertainment, food and culture.

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.

When: Feb. 13 thru March 29, 6-9 p.m.

Cost: $18 adults, $16 ages 2-14, 1-year-old or younger are free.

More information here

Cover Dog Search 2020

The winning dog will receive an additional professional photo shoot and a story written about them in an upcoming issue of Tucson Lifestyle Magazine.

Get a gorgeous photo of the dog you love at La Encantada's Restaurant Circle and visit with local pet vendors. This year's backdrop will be Valentine's themed.

Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive

When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Cost: $30 and up

More information here

Off the Vine Arizona Wine Festival 

Visit the Steam Pump Ranch and enjoy 25 of Arizona’s finest vineyards and wineries, live music, food trucks, artists and more.

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $25

More information here

Fourth Avenue White Elephant sale

Get your totes ready for a big event on Fourth Ave.! Shop rummage, vintage and handmade art. All proceeds benefit the Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition.  

Where: 311 E. Seventh St. (inside and outside the parking lot)

When: Sunday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

More information here

This is Tucson School & Camp Fair 

Meet with local schools and camps, and explore all the opportunities available to enrich your child's education!

Where: Tucson JCC, 3800 E. River Road

When: Sunday, Feb. 16, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Participants make their way down Park Ave. during the annual La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo Parade on February 21, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.

2020 Tucson Rodeo Parade

The largest non-motorized parade in the U.S. is in its 95th year. 

Where: Parade route begins on Ajo Highway just east of Park Avenue, east to Park Avenue, then south on Park to Irvington Road, west on Irvington to Sixth Avenue and north on Sixth to the north end of the Tucson Rodeo Grounds.

When: Feb. 20, 9 a.m.

Cost: Free, parking at the rodeo grounds is $7.

More information here.

Quilt Fiesta

Tuck, fold and stitch! Join the Tucson quilter's guild for an awesome weekend of everything quilts. 

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

When: Friday, Feb. 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $10-$20

More information here

2020 Tucson Rodeo

Western heritage and tradition meet extreme sport at La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo. Don't miss the non-stop action with bull riding, bareback and saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team and tie-down. 

Where: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.

When: Feb. 15-23

Cost: $16 and up

More information here

Black Renaissance: Silent Disco

Local creative groups Black Renaissance, MOCA Tucson, and Creative Collabs come together for Black History Month to celebrate black women with a Silent Disco featuring live DJs, art installations, live silent disco, a pop-up art show, food and drinks to celebrate the achievements of black women around the world.   

Where: MOCA, 265 S. Church Ave.

When: Thursday, Feb. 20, 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

The Cat Video Fest

The all-new 2020 edition of The Cat Video Fest is coming! Join your fellow cat fans for some major feline fun with a dive into this purr-fectly hilarious collection of kooky kitty videos on the big screen, and help raise money for local cats in need. A portion of ticket sales from these screenings will benefit the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary and HOPE Animal Shelter!

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 2-4 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 26, 7-9 p.m.

Cost: $8-$10

More information here

Cactus Flower Comedy Festival

Join Tucson Improv Movement for the fourth annual Tucson Comedy Festival featuring female and gender non-conforming performers. A weekend full of storytelling, improv and standup comedy featuring some of the funniest local and out-of-town comedians and storytellers. 

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St.

When: Feb. 27-29

Cost: $5 and up

More information here

10th Annual Rodeo Days Arts Celebration

Festivities include live mariachi, country bands, art vendors, food trucks, craft beers and a new cornhole-toss competition.

Where: Plaza Palomino, 2900 N. Swan Road

When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend 

More information here

Kids 🎈

Free Screening: Maleficent

"Hello, beastie." Watch the enchanted tail of sleeping beauty and Maleficent at The Loft. Pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store starting at 9:15 a.m.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 10-11:50 a.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Kids Valentines Dance Party

Join the MSA Annex for dancing, campfires, s’mores and tons of fun. 

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

When: Friday, Feb. 14, 6-9 p.m.

Cost: $5 per child

More information here

Family SCIFest at Children's Museum

Enjoy a day of demos, exhibits and hands-on experiments at the Children’s Museum. Family SCIFest encourages kids and parents to explore STEM in our daily lives and find the science that is all around us. Families can visit activities throughout the museum and courtyard, as well as on the lawn along Sixth Avenue. 

Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Museum admission will be free all day

More information here

BFF 💃 

Tucson Storytellers: Love & Heartbreak

Tucson Storytellers is a live storytelling event hosted by the Arizona Daily Star and This is Tucson. Dating in the digital age can be exhausting, exhilarating and downright crazy. Join us as we explore stories about heartbreak, true love and everything in between.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 7-8:30 p.m.

Cost: $8-$12

More information here

Beer and Bacon Feast

This pairing will feature three different styles of beer, paired with spicy and savory bacon that will make your mouth melt. 

Where: 1912 Brewing Co., 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

When: Friday, Feb. 7, 4-8 p.m.

Cost: Flight pairing of three 1912 beers, and three bacons for $15.

More information here

Gem Show Trunk Show

Shop for shimmering gems and minerals at this event. The Mercado San Agustin is inviting jewelers and special guests, to provide an opportunity to meet the talent behind the treasure. 

Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento

When: Friday, Feb. 7, 6-9 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

More information here

An R-Rated Magic Show

Have fun with some friends for some mind-blowing magic and side-splitting comedy as magician Grant Freeman brings his unique, raunchy show full of surprises to the Leo Rich Theater.

Where: Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 8-10 p.m.

Cost: $20-$36

More information here

Young Leaders United Dive Bar Bus Tour

If you're a young professional in your 20s, 30s or 40s, hop on!

Meet us at El Con Mall and join the bus tour for some of Tucson's finest dive bars.

Where: El Con Mall (northeast corner of the mall parking lot)

When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 6-11 p.m.

Cost: $25, ages 21 and up

More information here

Tags