Everyone 🎉
Tucson 23 Mexican Food Festival
The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance has teamed up with Visit Tucson and the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa for the fourth year of this tasty food festival. The event will feature weekend staycation packages, food demos and education, live music and more.
Where: JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
When: Saturday, June 15, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $65 admission and $10 for raffle tickets.
Celebrate DeGrazia's Birthday
Join the party with free cake and ice cream to celebrate Arizona artist Ted DeGrazia’s birthday. Stroll through the 10-acre gallery grounds on this special day to see the art and architecture of Arizona’s acclaimed artist.
Where: DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun, 6300 N. Swan Road
When: Friday, June 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Father’s Day Weekend & Classic Car Show at Old Tucson (Sponsored)
Treat Dad to a day in the Old West, where men of all ages get in FREE June 15 and June 16! The Loft Cinema presents an outdoor screening of "The Quick and the Dead" on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and enjoy a classic car show presented by Truly Nolen on Sunday at 10 a.m. What better gift for Father’s Day than food, spirits, cowboys and cars!
When: Saturday and Sunday, June 15 and June 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Rd.
Find more info here.
Life Under the Oaks Lavender Celebration
Take a drive to a small family farm and a blooming lavender field. Farm festivities include live music, shopping, visit farm animals, lavender distilling, lavender cooking demos, face painting, crafting lavender crowns, food vendors, lavender themed drinks and some tasty lavender gelato.
Where: Life under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 103 S. Hobe Road
When: Sunday, June 16, 4-8 p.m. (Saturday is sold out)
Cost: $15 per person, ages 12 and under are free. Purchase tickets online here.
Brew at the Zoo
Join Reid Park Zoo and Craft Tucson for some tasty brews. Your entry includes 14 tasting tickets to sample craft brews, painting a glass with Creative Juice, games and a chance to meet the Zoo’s animal ambassadors, chair massage with Take a Seat Retreat, henna tattoos with Tucson Face Painters, glitter tattoos with Something Glitzy, putting with TopGolf and more.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
When: Saturday, June 15, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $20-$45, get your tickets here. This is a 21 and older event. Children will not be admitted.
49th Annual Juneteenth Festival
Join the festival for a full day of entertainment, live music performances, information booths, shopping, education and food vendors.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Global Water Dance at the Santa Cruz River
Visit a ceremony for the restoration of the historic flows of the Santa Cruz River, and in spiritual preparation for the City of Tucson’s release of water into the Santa Cruz River. The Santa Cruz site hosts an opening invocation and dance specific to the site, followed by a dance that is being danced all over the world, and includes the opportunity for the audience to join in. Dancing near the river will be followed by time in the shade for potluck and sharing stories about the Santa Cruz. Bring food to share and a folding chair
Where: 1050 S. Verdugo Lane
When: Saturday, June 15, 8-10 a.m.
Cost: Free
First-Ever Bat Night at Mission Garden
Mission Gardens is hosting it's first bat night. Bat expert, Debbie Buecher has identified at least five species of bats that are using Mission Garden to catch insects or to drink from the canal. Visit the garden before sunset, then listen to a presentation by Debbie with live animals. Then Debbie will have her night-vision goggles and bat detector handy as you look and listen for bats.
Where: Mission Garden: Friends of Tucson's Birthplace, 946 W. Mission Lane
When: Saturday, June 15, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Suggested donation $5.
Friday Night BBQs at the Racquet Club
Cruise over to the Tucson Racquet Club for some tasty BBQ and a dip in the pool. The barbecue pool parties will be available to members and non-members every Friday until the end of September.
Where: Tucson Racquet & Fitness Club, 4001 N. Country Club Road
When: June 14, Friday 5:30- 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Members are free; non-members $5, $2 for ages 13-17, 12 and under free.
Free Dive in Movie: A Wrinkle in Time
Dive into a science fiction pool party in Marana. Bring your towels and flashlights for a cool night with family and friends.
Where: Ora Mae Harn District Park, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road
When: Saturday, June 15, 7:45-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Open Studios Under the Full Moon
Wander around and meet resident artists and their work. The event will have live music, food and beverages (additional cost), and an opportunity to see the artists' studios and artwork firsthand.
Where: Beads of Courage, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.
When: Monday, June 17, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Father's Day Events
Sahuarita Daddy and Daughter Dance
Girls will be on their tippy-toes for this event. Celebrate Father's day with a night of fun and dancing. Light refreshments will be served.
Where: Sahuarita Parks and Recreation, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
When: Saturday, June 15, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: $5 by June 13 and $8 at the door.
Father's Day Beer Yoga at Catalina Brewing Company
Has your dad been stressed lately? Take him to the CBC for a calming, mixed level, slow-flow yoga. The CBC is also including a frosty glass of beer for to help your dad cool-off and wind-down.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin, Suite 120
When: Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: $10 for the class and glass of beer. If you don't have a mat, CBC will rent one out to you for $2.
Cult Classic Movie & Row
Join a team rowing race while enjoying a cult classic movie Animal House. Random teams will be chosen before the race and movie starts and food and drinks are provided by Factotum.
Where: CrossFit Factotum, 8351 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturday, June 15, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free, Animal House attire encouraged, Toga!
Doughnuts with Dad at Our Play Place
Celebrate Father's Day with doughnuts, a craft and playtime at Our Play Place. Dads will get to chow down some yummy donuts while the kids craft and play.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W Costco Dr.
When: Saturday, June 15, 9-10:30 a.m.
Cost: $15, get your tickets here.
Seventh Annual Dash For Dad 5K
Head to the park for a healthy 5K run with dad before you hit the buffets on Sunday. If you forget to register online, you can still register the day of the race at the Hay Barn and pick up your bib number at 5:30 a.m. The race will begin at 6:30 a.m.
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Rd.
When: Saturday, June 15, 6:30-9:30 a.m.
Cost: $25 ages 18 and up, $15 ages 17 and under.
Bro Yoga at Arizona Beer House
Bring your sons, brothers, co-workers, fathers, etc and come out for an all-fitness levels yoga.
Where: Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road
When: Sunday, June 16, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, bring your mats and some money for some ice-cold beer.
Father's Day Slider Pairing and Workshops
The Jersey Grill and the CBC are teaming up for Father's Day. Dads get to munch on different sliders that are perfectly paired with frosty brews. Choose from either a buffalo chicken, BBQ pulled pork, Hawaiian ham and cheese or a cheeseburger slider.
There will also be two optional workshops where dad and his kiddos can bang their hammers. The first workshop is building a wooden ruler folder holder. The second workshop is building a balsa wood airplane. The CBC will supply all the hammer, nails, and glue. Plus, you get to decorate it too!
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin
When: Sunday, June 16, 12-5 p.m.
Cost: Based on menu selection.
Kids🎈
Water at the Children's Museum
Children's Place is bringing back popular Water Wednesdays, with an hour of splashy fun in our courtyard every week. Each week the museum will supply baby tools, buckets, squirt toys, water balloons and a kid wash for water day.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Wednesday, June 12, 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: Water Wednesday activities are included with regular admission. Bring a towel and sunscreen for the kids.
Movie and Popcorn: Wall-E
Watch your favorite little recycler, while munching popcorn. Space is limited, tickets will be available 30 minutes before the show.
Where: Nanini Library, 7300 N. Shannon Road
When: Tuesday, June 18, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend and free popcorn(while supplies last).
Summer Kids Events: EcoGro
Kids, get ready to get your hands dirty. Learn how to pot a plant and come hang out with us as we decorate pots and plant succulents to our heart’s content! Containers and plants provided by Ecogro.
Where: Bookmans, 3733 W. Ina Road
When: Friday, June 14, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Brain STEM Dry Ice Experience
Kids get a chance to get their hands on some dry ice bubbles and how to make "poor man's" liquid nitrogen. Plus, the event will have an industrial fog machine, lasers, Mr. Spoon and the farting hammer, taste test, rainbow battle and a vortex cannon.
Where: Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive
When: Tuesday, June 18, 3-4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Dive In Movie at Ott Family YMCA
Grab your little super heroes and jump into the pool for food and a screening of Incredibles 2.
Where: Ott Family YMCA, 401 S. Prudence Road
When: Friday, June 14, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $3 for members, $5 for non-members and $20 max per family.
Make it at the Children's Museum
Children's Place is hosting a "Make it" event every Monday through summer to keep little minds active during the summer break. Enjoy $3 per person admission plus special guests from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This Monday's craft will be hosted by the Tucson Gem and Mineral Society Inc. Community Outreach Program.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Monday, June 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $3 per person
BFF 💃🏻
Oro Valley Yoga at Summit Hut
Keep your life in balance with a beginner-friendly Hatha style yoga. Classes are for everyone and are limited to 15 participants.
Where: Summit Hut, 7745 N. Oracle Road
When: Wednesday, June 12, 9-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, bring your mat and water.
Outdoor Screening of The Quick and the Dead at Old Tucson
Saddle up for this Old Tucson outdoor screening of the all-star 1995 film, "The Quick and the Dead." Bring your own seating. Bleacher seating is also available.
Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road
When: Saturday, June 15, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $4-$5, tickets here.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Don't miss the mother of all cult classics as it hits the big screen this weekend. Get ready for your favorite dance and unleash your Transylvania twist.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, June 15, 11:55 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: $6-$8
Health at Jacome: Inspired Fitness
Inspired Fitness is hosting a free fitness series all summer long at Jácome Plaza. This class series incorporates a gentle vinyasa style yoga that is appropriate for beginners and those who are more experienced.
Where: Jácome Plaza Downtown, 101 N. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, June 15, 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Cost: Free