Yet another monsoon-less weekend has passed us by.

As we wait (and cross our fingers) for the monsoon rain to make its highly anticipated arrival, we luckily have other things to look forward to in the meantime: pool parties, artisan markets, free movies and a festival for all things gaming and cosplay. (Let's hope monsoon doesn't ruin any of our outdoor plans this weekend though.)

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Summer Poolooza

Tucson Parks and Rec is hosting a number of free pool parties this July where you'll find food, music, inflatables and games through the Ready, Set, Rec! mobile recreation program.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13

Where: Clements Pool, 8155 E. Poinciana Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

"Where's Waldo?" Scavenger Hunt

Each year, Antigone Books hosts a scavenger hunt around town, encouraging the community to visit local businesses while searching for a six-inch cardboard Waldo. Here's how it works: visit Antigone and ask for a passport, which lists 22 local businesses that are hiding Waldo somewhere in their stores. Visit the stores, find Waldo, then have an employee stamp your passport. When you find the minimum amount of Waldos, return your passport to Antigone for a chance to win a prize.

When: The scavenger hunt runs throughout July. Antigone Books is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Turn in your passport by 5 p.m. July 30.

Where: Pick up a passport at Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to play

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Register for Tucson Parks and Recreation Afterschool Program

Registration opens soon for KIDCO Afterschool for the 2023-2024 school year. This program from Tucson Parks and Recreation offers safe and structured activities for youth. Registration begins 8 a.m. Monday, July 17 at EZEEreg.com. A payment plan is available. Discount Program is available for City of Tucson residents only and must be applied prior to registration.

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, July 13-15; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 16

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Sign up for slowpitch softball!

Register today for Tucson Parks and Recreation's fall men’s, women's, and co-ed adult Slowpitch Softball Leagues. You can register online at the website linked here or in person at the Sports Unit, 1710 E. Silverlake, or Registration Services, 920 S. Randolph Way. Call the Sports Unit at 520-791-4870 for more information and other registration options. Registration closes Friday, July 28. The season begins Aug. 7.

Chocolate Factory Tour

If you love "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" as much as our food writer Ellice Lueders does, this might be your dream come true. Take a tour of Monsoon Chocolate's factory to learn how the chocolate is made.

When: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday, July 13

Where: Monsoon Chocolate, 234 E. 22nd St.

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Gardening Hour

Learn about gardening and bring home clippings all while connecting with The Garden Kitchen team.

When: 7-8:30 a.m. Thursdays

Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Arizona Daily Star is seeking editorial board volunteers

Our sister site, the Arizona Daily Star, is looking for community members to volunteer as potential members of an editorial advisory board. The group will discuss topics for editorials to be written by Star staff. A variety of ages, backgrounds, political leanings and experiences are desired. Editorial board members must commit to serving for at least two years. Board positions are not paid. Volunteers must consent to their names being used in the Star. For more information, email dmccumber@tucson.com or sbrown@tucson.com.

Movies at Reid Park

Catch a showing of "DC League of Super-Pets" in Reid Park thanks to Cox Communications. There will be pre-show entertainment including music, games and prizes. Food trucks will be onsite, too. The movie begins when the sun goes down.

When: 6 p.m. Friday, July 14

Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks. Bring chairs or blankets!

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Film Fridays

Catch a poolside movie every Friday at Hotel McCoy! Upcoming movies include "Twilight," "Clueless" and "Dirty Dancing."

When: 8-10 p.m. Fridays

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Cost: Free to attend and open to the public. Swimming is for hotel guests only, but day passes for the pool are available for $20.

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Tohono Chul's summer series Chillin at the Chul is back for another year! Check out music, spirits and bites. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 2

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Concert Series at Old Tucson

Old Tucson is hosting an outdoor concert series this summer, set to feature tribute bands performing music from artists like Garth Brooks, Journey and Stevie Nicks. Restaurants, bars and shops will also be open.

When: 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 26

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

Cost: $34 for general admission, $80 for VIP

Visit the event page for more information.

MegaMania

A festival of cosplay, gaming, and "all-around geekery" is making its way to Pima Community College's downtown location this weekend. Among the activities, attendees will find an escape room, crafts, cosplay groups, a comic bookmobile, board games, video game tournaments, sketch comedy shows, and workshops led by authors and artists.

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Where: Pima Community College Downtown Campus, 1255 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies in Marana

Outdoor movie screenings in Marana stretch all the way into the fall season. This weekend, catch a dive-in poolside screening of "Surf's Up."

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15. The movie begins at sundown.

Where: Marana Pool, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks. Bring a towel!

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies on the Lawn in Oro Valley

Oro Valley has a whole roster of movies being shown on the lawn of their rec center this summer, including "The Bad Guys" this Saturday.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Safari Nights

Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 12

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 26

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $29.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids ages 3-12. $24.95 for Arizona residents.

Visit the event page for more information.

Loft Kids Fest

Loft Kids Fest is back for its last weekend of family-friendly movies. Free movie screenings will take place indoors at The Loft with pre-show entertainment from local toy shop Mildred & Dildred.

When: Doors open at 9:15 a.m. for pre-show activities and movies begin at 10 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, July 15-16

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Makers Market at The Tuxon

Find 50 local makers at this market created by Lilith & Daughters. Expect to see artists with items like earrings, baked goods, stickers, ceramics and more.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Old Pueblo Market

Shop from around 20 local artists at the indoor Old Pueblo Market this weekend. You'll find jewelry, candies and sweets, skin-care products, paper goods and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Where: The Annabelle Studio, 630 E. Ninth St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Night Time Summer Market

Harambe Cafe, a 420-friendly cafe, is hosting a night market featuring 20 vendors selling items like baked goods, CBD skin care, candles and paintings.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Where: Harambe Cafe, 6464 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Warehouse Grand Opening

Aquamarine Daydream, a crystal shop on Fourth Avenue, is hosting a party for the grand opening of their warehouse. There will be a crystal raffle, tarot and palm readers, face painting, music and a food truck.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Where: Aquamarine Daydream, 624 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays: monsoon edition! Bring a flashlight to explore the lab after sunset, learn about nocturnal animals, and enjoy monsoon-inspired activities.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden

Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, including demonstrations and talks about traditional crops like corn, beans and squash.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 15

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Community Clothing Swap

Local nonprofit Spark Project Collective is hosting its first community clothing swap. Drop off your clean, unwanted clothes and swap them for something you'll give a little more love.

When: 3-6 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Where: Four of Wands, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

MotoSonora Pool Party

MotoSonora Brewing Co. didn't get a proper grand opening celebration when it opened in 2020. So they're hosting a party now! The brewery is setting up three pools, plus there will be yard games and contests.

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Where: MotoSonora Brewing Co., 1015 S. Park Ave.

Cost: $45, including a pint of beer and merch. VIP options available.

Visit the event page for more information.

Desert Gardening with Kids

Kids can learn all about seeds at this event, and then start a tiny garden inside a sponge.

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15 Where: Sam Lena-South Tucson Library, 1607 S. Sixth Ave. Cost: Free to attend Visit the event page for more information.

Emo Nite at 191 Toole

Bust out that My Chemical Romance shirt in the back of your closet and your favorite black eyeliner — Emo Nite returns to Tucson.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $16. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tap & Bottle's 6th Birthday

Tap & Bottle's north location is about to turn 6! They're hosting an all-day celebration with live music, toasts and cupcakes, karaoke and a Blue Bell ice cream truck.

When: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Where: Tap & Bottle, 7254 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Queen Bingo

Roxi Starr is hosting Drag Queen Bingo at Button Brew House this weekend.

When: 7-8 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to play, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. This weekend's tour is of Barrio Viejo.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Where: El Tiradito Wishing Shrine, 418 S. Main Ave.

Cost: $25. Pre-registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunday Funday: Live Art and Music by the Pool

Hotel McCoy is throwing several pool parties this month, complete with music by DJ Humblelianess. Local artist Lil Desert Doodles will also be around the corner creating a mural in room 106. Check it out while you're there!

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, July 16

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Cost: Free to attend. If you're not a hotel guest, you must be age 21 or over to attend. A signed pool waiver and your ID are required to swim. Capacity is limited and is first come, first served.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Sundays

Explore the Tucson Botanical Gardens after hours!

When: 6-8 p.m. Sundays through August

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $15 for adults, $8 for kids ages 4-17

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies at The Fox

Fox Tucson Theatre is playing a roster of movies this July, including "Babe" this Sunday.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: $2.50 for kids ages 12 and under, $7.50 for adults

Visit the event page for more information.

Surly & Single Speed Dating

Head to Surly Wench Pub for a night of speed dating. The event benefits local nonprofit Tucson Pride.

When: 7-10 p.m. Sunday, July 16

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $20, includes a drink and a raffle ticket. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.