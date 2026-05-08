Burritos are the Briones family’s love language.

It started with Flavia, who would watch her aunt and mother in the kitchen delicately fold a chorizo-stuffed tortilla to create the perfect, tightly wrapped burrito. Flavia’s mother made them as simple as possible — exactly how she liked them.

Those same burritos meant as much to the next generation, as Flavia’s children, Ariana and Sergio, would also stare in a trance as their grandma worked her magic in the kitchen.

Whether it was a hectic rush to get ready for school or the morning after a sleepover, Ariana and Sergio could always count on seeing two tightly wrapped breakfast burritos covered in foil waiting for them.

As simple as the breakfast burritos were, they represented generations of love and family ties, with care put into every last nugget of chorizo.

Now, the Briones family brings those same cherished burritos to the long line of customers that wrap around West Delaware Street.

For almost a decade, Flavia and Ariana have run Barista Del Barrio, 1002 N. Grande Ave., using their family recipes to make sure everyone in the community has a delicious breakfast burrito for their most important meal of the day.

Growing up, Flavia learned all her kitchen skills from her mother and aunt, soaking up all their breakfast burrito knowledge.

When Flavia had Sergio and Ariana, she became a single mother. So, Ariana would watch her grandmother and aunt in the kitchen, also absorbing their cooking skills. Though Flavia was hard at work, her children could always count on creative meals when she’d get home.

“My mom is always inventing recipes,” Ariana said.

Time went on and Flavia’s children began to grow, but one thing stayed constant: breakfast burritos. That’s when a bright idea popped into Flavia’s brain: what if she began selling these prized meals?

“Since they were adults now, and I didn't have to worry about insurance, I could take a risk,” Briones said.

Briones told her children about her idea to branch out and start a business. Both Sergio and Ariana put in all their support, dedicated to helping their mother achieve her dream.

“It was just like, all right, let's do it and we'll see what happens,” Ariana said. “My brother and my mom were able to kind of come together and work here while I still work at my full-time job so we still had some form of other income.”

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Flavia’s boss even cautioned her about quitting and starting a new business, letting her know she could come back if things didn’t work out.

That warning couldn’t have been more wrong.

The silver trailer that sat in Barrio Hollywood became an overnight sensation, with lines of people standing outside waiting for their chance to try Barista Del Barrio’s chorizo burritos. Sometimes, they would sell out of everything by 9 a.m., just two hours after they opened.

At first Ariana just helped on the weekends, but as their popularity continued to rise, she decided to quit her full-time job and dedicate her time to Barista Del Barrio, just like her mother did.

Soon, they outgrew the trailer and moved into the small building that sat at their location. The long lines have continued to be a staple, with many people happy to stand and wait for their chance at a savory carne con chile burrito and nutty Mazapán latte.

From the food to the cozy backyard décor, Barista Del Barrio feels like home. As you unwrap your burrito and chow down, you’ll feel like you’re enjoying a home-cooked breakfast in your family’s backyard, surrounded by the other smiling faces of the customers savoring their meals.

That homey vibe is also enhanced by the kindness of Flavia, Ariana and their staff. Everyone is treated like family. In fact, there’s one customer Flavia knows by name. As soon as she sees Ted walking up, she already has his order ready for him.

Though some people may advise against working with family, family is what makes Barista Del Barrio so great.

The trust they have in one another is what Ariana says is the best part about working with her mom. No matter what happens, they can confidently know there’s someone there who will have their back.

Like Sergio, who doesn’t work at Barista Del Barrio anymore and now has a career in HVAC will appear back at his old stomping grounds in a heartbeat to help fix any electrical issues they may be experiencing.

“I think about it and I'm like, if I ever were to move who would I talk to, my whole family’s here,” Ariana said.

Even though Ariana and her mom aren’t back cooking in the kitchen as much as they once did, they can jump in and help, picking it up as if it is second nature.

Just like that, the mother and daughter duo are back to recreating their beloved childhood memories, whipping up breakfast burritos in the kitchen for the people and community they love.