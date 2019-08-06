With perfect weather and festive cheer around the corner *crosses fingers* here are some big Tucson events we're looking forward to as we wrap up 2019.
🌡 August 😰
Return of the Mermaids
Believe it or not, Tucson is full of landlocked mermaids and they all come out in costume to celebrate the monsoons and walk in a parade every August. There's live music, a DJ, art vendors, kids activities and a costume contest. The event spans North Fourth Avenue and downtown.
When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 3-11 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
Peach Mania at Apple Annie's
Before the summer is over, take the drive out to Willcox to pick fresh peaches at Apple Annie's orchard. Enjoy a slice of fresh peach pie from the country store and stock up on goodies to take home. On the the weekends you can fill up on an all-you-can-eat peaches and pancake breakfast before you go out and pick some fruit for yourself.
Where: Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road
When: Every Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3-4; 10-11; 17-18
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for peaches and baked goods.
Summer Safari Nights
Have a cool night with the family at Reid Park Zoo. Experience live music, games, animal encounters, keeper chats, carousel rides, giraffe feeding, face painting, inflatables, artifact stations and glitter tattoos. Remember to bring a blanket for the concert!
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
When: Every Saturday till Aug. 17
Cost: $6.50-$10.50, free for zoo members. Some activities might cost more.
Cool Summer Nights at the Desert Museum
Experience the magic of the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum under the night sky. The museum is open Saturdays until 10 p.m. now through Aug. 31. Each week they have a different theme and fun activities to keep people learning about the desert.
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Musem, 2021 N. Kinney Road
When: Museum hours are extended every Saturday, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., till Aug. 31.
Cost: General admission is $21.95 for adults and $8.95 for kids ages 3-12. Go here for more info.
🍃 September 🍃
First UA Football home game of the season
Cheer on the Wildcats as they take on Northern Arizona in their first home game of the season.
Where: Arizona Stadium, 1 N. National Championship Drive
When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 7:45 p.m.
18th Annual Roasted Chile Festival
Head to this festival for some fresh roasted green chilies and the SMELLS. The festival will be hosted around several Heirloom Farmers Markets and have organic fresh produce, crafts, prepared food, fun activities and more.
Find more information here.
Where: Check here for Heirloom Farmers Markets locations
When: Wednesday, Sept. 18, to Sunday, Sept. 22
Cost: Free to attend.
#ThisIsTucson Baby Mama Papa Fair
It's our first-ever baby fair for new and expecting parents! Bring the whole family over to the newly-renovated Hotel Tucson City Center for lots of activities, classes and connections to the people and resources you'll need.
Where: Hotel Tucson City Center, 475 N. Granada Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 28
Cost: Free to attend
More info here.
Tucson Greek Festival
Eat your way through Greece. Buy platters of gyros, chicken, lamb and so much more. Greek beer, wine and drinks will also be available. Enjoy live performances and shop baked goods and market items.
When: Thursday, Sept. 26, 5-10 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 27, 5-11 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 28 4-11 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 29, noon to 5 p.m.
Where: St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: Prices to be determined.
🎃 October 🎃
Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival
Find the perfect pumpkin and then go do a bunch of other fun fall activities at the Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival.
Admission into the festival gives you access to the corn mazes, Straw Mountain, petting zoo, kids' play area and a wagon ride to the pumpkin patch.
When: Festival starts Saturday, Oct. 5 and ends Wednesday, Oct. 30. Open Monday-Thursday, 3-7 p.m.; Friday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch Festival, 14901 N. Wentz Road, Marana
Cost: $11 per person, plus tax, Monday-Thursday admission; $13 per person, plus tax, Friday-Sunday admission. Kids 34-inches-and-under get in free.
Tucson Reptile & Amphibian Show and Sale
The Tucson Reptile & Amphibian Show & Sale is a can't-miss event for reptile and amphibian lovers to meet their favorite animals. There will be a petting zoo with an alligator; food and opportunities to meet and buy from breeders.
When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Rd.
Cost: $10 admission for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, kids under 5 get in free.
Marana Farm Festival
Calling all cowgirls and boys to a fun fall evening in Marana. Everyone will love the carnival rides, petting zoo, rodeo demos, live music and more.
Where: Marana Heritage River Park, 12375 N. Heritage Park Dr.
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 4-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Tucson Meet Yourself
Eat wonderful food from around the world and soak up that perfect October weather at Tucson Meet Yourself — an annual folk festival in downtown Tucson that celebrates the living traditional arts of Southern Arizona and expressions of everyday life.
Did we already mention the food? Because there's a reason why people call this event "Tucson EAT Yourself."
When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 11-13, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Find the event in downtown Tucson. Jacome Library Plaza, 101 N. Stone Avenue, Pennington Street, Church Avenue, and Stone Avenue.
Cost: Free to attend. Bring cash for food.
Arizona Insect Festival
The annual festival hosted by the University of Arizona's Department of Entomology features more than 20 booths where attendees will be able to engage in interactive exhibits, hold insects, and learn about insect-based research taking place at the UA.
When: Sunday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: ENR2 building on the UA campus, 1064 E. Lowell Street. Pro tip — park for free in the Sixth Street Garage. It's closest to the festival.
Cost: Event is free to attend
University of Arizona Homecoming
Bear Down and celebrate your wildcat pride with other UA alums during the 2019 homecoming weekend. Activities include the lighting of "A" Mountain, a parade, tailgating party and a football game.
When: Sunday-Saturday, Oct. 27 to Nov. 2
Where: University of Arizona campus
🦃 November 🦃
Tucson Comic-Con
Get dressed up as comic book character and hang out with other superhero and pop culture fans at the 12th annual Tucson Comic-Con. There will be costume contests, celebrity guests and chance to meet some of your favorite artists and authors.
When: Friday Nov. 1, to Sunday, Nov. 3
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: Full weekend memberships are $35 for adults and $10 for kids. Find more pricing options here.
Tucson Celtic Festival
Experience the traditions of Celtic culture — including music, food, arts and performances at this year's Tucson Celtic Festival.
When: Friday, Nov. 1, to Sunday, Nov. 3
Where: Rillito Raceway Park, 4502 N. First Avenue
Cost: Prices vary on day, find ticket information here.
Procession of Little Angels
Children and families gather to paint wings, create paper flowers, get their faces painted and approach grief from a child's point of view. There are live performances, a children's altar and a small procession around Armory Park.
When: Nov. 2, 3-7 p.m.
Where: Armory Park, 222 S. 5th Ave.
Cost: Event is free to attend.
All Souls Procession
This event is huge. More than 150,000 people gather near downtown, some in costume, some carrying memorials or altars to celebrate, mourn and reflect on those who have died.
When: Sunday, Nov. 3, 4-10 p.m.
Where: The parade route starts in Barrio Hollywood and send at the Mercado San Agustin. Find a map of the route here.
Cost: Event is free to attend.
Tucson Veterans Day Parade
The Tucson Veterans Day Parade is hosted by the American Legion Morgan McDermott Post 7. This annual event is on its 100th year and honors former and current members of our Armed Forces.
Find more information here.
Where: Downtown Tucson, 330 W. Franklin St.
When: Saturday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
⛄️ December ⛄️
Fourth Avenue Street Fair
This is Tucson's largest street market of the season with more than 400 vendors from all over the world and 500,000 visitors — you're sure to find something for everyone on the gift list.
Find more information here.
When: Friday, Dec. 13 to Sunday, Dec. 15
Where: Fourth Avenue, between Eighth Street and University Boulevard.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping.
Winterhaven Festival of Lights
This is your go-to holiday light viewing destination. The whole neighborhood is transformed into a lit up wonderland. Plus there are food trucks, hot chocolate and fake snow.
Find more information here.
When: Saturday, Dec. 14, to Sunday, Dec. 29
Where: Neighborhood is located near Fort Lowell and Country Club.
Cost: Free. The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will be collecting food and money at the event.
Parade of Lights and Festival
The festival starts off with a festival, live music, food and other family activities. It's followed by Tucson's annual parade of all things lit up. You'll see dancers with lit up dresses, Santa, cars with holiday lights and more.
When: Saturday, Dec. 7
Where: Downtown Tucson
Cost: Event is free to attend
Marana Holiday Festival & Christmas Tree Lighting
Come see Santa, watch live performances, and enjoy the biggest Christmas tree light show in Southern Arizona.
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 3-8 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
Tucson Regional Ballet's "A Southwest Nutcracker"
Be transported to Tucson in the 1800s with a southwest version of "The Nutcracker", complete with dancing rattlesnakes, cavalry and coyotes.
The Tucson Symphony Orchestra will also be providing live music for the performances.
When: Saturday, Dec. 14, to Sunday, Dec. 15
Where: Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: Find ticket information here.