Tucson Meet Yourself

Dancers with Tucson's Compania de Danza Folklorica de Arizona perform on the Alameda St. stage during opening day of the 44th edition of Tucson Meet Yourself in Tucson, AZ. on October 13, 2017.

 Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

With perfect weather and festive cheer around the corner *crosses fingers* here are some big Tucson events we're looking forward to as we wrap up 2019.

🌡 August 😰

Return of the Mermaids

Believe it or not, Tucson is full of landlocked mermaids and they all come out in costume to celebrate the monsoons and walk in a parade every August. There's live music, a DJ, art vendors, kids activities and a costume contest. The event spans North Fourth Avenue and downtown. 

Find more information here.

Where: Fourth Avenue and downtown Tucson

When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 3-11 p.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend

Peach Mania at Apple Annie's

Ronin Navarro, 1, reaches to pluck a vine-ripened peach with help from mom Diana Katz during the 18th annual Peach Mania at Apple Annie's Orchard.

Before the summer is over, take the drive out to Willcox to pick fresh peaches at Apple Annie's orchard. Enjoy a slice of fresh peach pie from the country store and stock up on goodies to take home. On the the weekends you can fill up on an all-you-can-eat peaches and pancake breakfast before you go out and pick some fruit for yourself.

Find more information here.

Where: Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road

When: Every Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3-4; 10-11; 17-18

Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for peaches and baked goods.

Summer Safari Nights

A giraffe lumbers around the enclosure while visitors enjoy the late afternoon at Summer Safari Nights at Reid Park Zoo

Have a cool night with the family at Reid Park Zoo. Experience live music, games, animal encounters, keeper chats, carousel rides, giraffe feeding, face painting, inflatables, artifact stations and glitter tattoos. Remember to bring a blanket for the concert!

Find more information here.

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.

When: Every Saturday till Aug. 17

Cost: $6.50-$10.50, free for zoo members. Some activities might cost more.

Cool Summer Nights at the Desert Museum

Jacob Shingles gets a real good look at a beaver showing off in the observation window of its enclosure during Cool Summer Nights at the Arizona Sonoran Desert Museum.

Experience the magic of the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum under the night sky. The museum is open Saturdays until 10 p.m. now through Aug. 31. Each week they have a different theme and fun activities to keep people learning about the desert.

Find more information here.

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Musem, 2021 N. Kinney Road

When: Museum hours are extended every Saturday, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., till Aug. 31. 

Cost: General admission is $21.95 for adults and $8.95 for kids ages 3-12. Go here for more info.

🍃 September 🍃

First UA Football home game of the season

Wilbur gets a little off kilter during his crowd surf up the ZonaZoo section as the Wildcats take on Stanford at Arizona Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, Tucson, Ariz. Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Cheer on the Wildcats as they take on Northern Arizona in their first home game of the season.

Find more information here.

Where: Arizona Stadium, 1 N. National Championship Drive

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 7:45 p.m.

18th Annual Roasted Chile Festival

Tatiana Scott picks out freshly roasted green chiles . 

Head to this festival for some fresh roasted green chilies and the SMELLS. The festival will be hosted around several Heirloom Farmers Markets and have organic fresh produce, crafts, prepared food, fun activities and more.

Find more information here.

Where: Check here for Heirloom Farmers Markets locations

When: Wednesday, Sept. 18, to Sunday, Sept. 22

Cost: Free to attend.

#ThisIsTucson Baby Mama Papa Fair

It's our first-ever baby fair for new and expecting parents! Bring the whole family over to the newly-renovated Hotel Tucson City Center for lots of activities, classes and connections to the people and resources you'll need. 

Where: Hotel Tucson City Center, 475 N. Granada Ave.

When: Saturday, Sept. 28

Cost: Free to attend

More info here.

Tucson Greek Festival

Pam Andros, left, grabs plates of Spanakopita (a spinach soufflé) to serve out while Jim Ruboyianes, right, keeps them coming during the Tucson Greek Festival.

Eat your way through Greece. Buy platters of gyros, chicken, lamb and so much more. Greek beer, wine and drinks will also be available. Enjoy live performances and shop baked goods and market items.

Find more information here. 

When: Thursday, Sept. 26, 5-10 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 27, 5-11 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 28 4-11 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 29, noon to 5 p.m.

Where: St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Prices to be determined.

🎃 October 🎃

Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival

James Jolly lifts a pumpkin for 22-month-old daughter Adalyne to examine for its worthiness at the 7th Annual Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival at Post Farms, 14901 N. Wentz Road, on Oct. 7, 2017.

Find the perfect pumpkin and then go do a bunch of other fun fall activities at the Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival.

Admission into the festival gives you access to the corn mazes, Straw Mountain, petting zoo, kids' play area and a wagon ride to the pumpkin patch. 

Find more information here

When: Festival starts Saturday, Oct. 5 and ends Wednesday, Oct. 30. Open Monday-Thursday, 3-7 p.m.; Friday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch Festival, 14901 N. Wentz Road, Marana

Cost: $11 per person, plus tax, Monday-Thursday admission; $13 per person, plus tax, Friday-Sunday admission. Kids 34-inches-and-under get in free.

Tucson Reptile & Amphibian Show and Sale

Kadence McMinn, 6, leans in to pet an American alligator at the Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show and Sale on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2014, at the Tucson Expo Center, 3750 East Irvington Road, in Tucson, Ariz.

The Tucson Reptile & Amphibian Show & Sale is a can't-miss event for reptile and amphibian lovers to meet their favorite animals. There will be a petting zoo with an alligator; food and opportunities to meet and buy from breeders.

Find more information here

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Rd.

Cost: $10 admission for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, kids under 5 get in free.

Marana Farm Festival

Calling all cowgirls and boys to a fun fall evening in Marana. Everyone will love the carnival rides, petting zoo, rodeo demos, live music and more.

Find more information here.

Where: Marana Heritage River Park, 12375 N. Heritage Park Dr. 

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 4-9 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Tucson Meet Yourself

Zehra, right, and Rana Kilcak indulge in a few helpings of Turkish ice cream during the opening day of the 2018 Tucson Meet Yourself folklife festival on Oct. 12, 2018, in downtown Tucson, Ariz. 

Eat wonderful food from around the world and soak up that perfect October weather at Tucson Meet Yourself — an annual folk festival in downtown Tucson that celebrates the living traditional arts of Southern Arizona and expressions of everyday life.

Did we already mention the food? Because there's a reason why people call this event "Tucson EAT Yourself."

Find more information here.

When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 11-13, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Find the event in downtown Tucson. Jacome Library Plaza, 101 N. Stone Avenue, Pennington Street, Church Avenue, and Stone Avenue.

Cost: Free to attend. Bring cash for food. 

Arizona Insect Festival

Kids with insects at the Arizona Insect Festival.

The annual festival hosted by the University of Arizona's Department of Entomology features more than 20 booths where attendees will be able to engage in interactive exhibits, hold insects, and learn about insect-based research taking place at the UA.

Find more information here

When: Sunday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: ENR2 building on the UA campus, 1064 E. Lowell Street. Pro tip — park for free in the Sixth Street Garage. It's closest to the festival.

Cost: Event is free to attend

University of Arizona Homecoming

Wilbur and Wilma wave to the crowd during the 2018 University of Arizona homecoming parade on campus, Oct. 27, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.

Bear Down and celebrate your wildcat pride with other UA alums during the 2019 homecoming weekend. Activities include the lighting of "A" Mountain, a parade, tailgating party and a football game.

Find more information here.

When: Sunday-Saturday, Oct. 27 to Nov. 2

Where: University of Arizona campus

🦃 November 🦃

Tucson Comic-Con

Aptly-named Steven Rogers, right, as Captain America "fends off" an eight-foot-tall Thanos.

Get dressed up as comic book character and hang out with other superhero and pop culture fans at the 12th annual Tucson Comic-Con. There will be costume contests, celebrity guests and chance to meet some of your favorite artists and authors. 

Find more information here

When: Friday Nov. 1, to Sunday, Nov. 3

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Full weekend memberships are $35 for adults and $10 for kids. Find more pricing options here.

Tucson Celtic Festival

While entertainment such as the Tucson & District Pipe Band is popular and visible at Tucson’s annual Celtic festival, there’s a lot for volunteers to do behind the scenes.

Experience the traditions of Celtic culture — including music, food, arts and performances at this year's Tucson Celtic Festival.

Find more information here.

When: Friday, Nov. 1, to Sunday, Nov. 3

Where: Rillito Raceway Park, 4502 N. First Avenue

Cost: Prices vary on day, find ticket information here.

Procession of Little Angels

Children and families gather to paint wings, create paper flowers, get their faces painted and approach grief from a child's point of view. There are live performances, a children's altar and a small procession around Armory Park. 

Find more information here.

When: Nov. 2, 3-7 p.m. 

Where: Armory Park, 222 S. 5th Ave.

Cost: Event is free to attend.

All Souls Procession

Brittany Canfield, left, holds a photo of her grandmother, Angelita Lara, while Steven Rodriguez holds a photo of Debby Jean Stephens at the All Souls Procession in Tucson on Nov. 4, 2018.

This event is huge. More than 150,000 people gather near downtown, some in costume, some carrying memorials or altars to celebrate, mourn and reflect on those who have died.

Find more information here. 

When: Sunday, Nov. 3,  4-10 p.m.

Where: The parade route starts in Barrio Hollywood and send at the Mercado San Agustin. Find a map of the route here.

Cost: Event is free to attend.

Tucson Veterans Day Parade

Maya Saylor, kneeling in the middle, waves to the parade participants with her children (from left) Sheppard Jones, 8, Keanu Loch, 6, Khmer Loch, 2, and Gypsy Jones, 5. Grandma DeBora Saylor is in the back with signs.

The Tucson Veterans Day Parade is hosted by the American Legion Morgan McDermott Post 7. This annual event is on its 100th year and honors former and current members of our Armed Forces.

Find more information here

Where: Downtown Tucson, 330 W. Franklin St.

When: Saturday, Nov. 11,  at 11 a.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend

⛄️ December ⛄️

Fourth Avenue Street Fair

Mary Hudson carefully makes her decision while looking to buy just the right wind spinner from American Windspinners on the opening day of the 2017 Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair in Tucson.

This is Tucson's largest street market of the season with more than 400 vendors from all over the world and 500,000 visitors — you're sure to find something for everyone on the gift list.

Find more information here.

When: Friday, Dec. 13 to Sunday, Dec. 15

Where: Fourth Avenue, between Eighth Street and University Boulevard.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping.

Winterhaven Festival of Lights

The President's Choice Award home and display on Kleindale for the 69th Annual Winterhaven Festival of Lights , Wednesday, December 19, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

This is your go-to holiday light viewing destination. The whole neighborhood is transformed into a lit up wonderland. Plus there are food trucks, hot chocolate and fake snow. 

Find more information here

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, to Sunday, Dec. 29

Where: Neighborhood is located near Fort Lowell and Country Club. 

Cost: Free. The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will be collecting food and money at the event.

Parade of Lights and Festival

Lighted parade floats head east on Pennington during the 23rd Annual Parade of Lights.

The festival starts off with a festival, live music, food and other family activities. It's followed by Tucson's annual parade of all things lit up. You'll see dancers with lit up dresses, Santa, cars with holiday lights and more.

Find more information here.

When: Saturday, Dec. 7

Where: Downtown Tucson

Cost: Event is free to attend

Marana Holiday Festival & Christmas Tree Lighting

Come see Santa, watch live performances, and enjoy the biggest Christmas tree light show in Southern Arizona.

Find more information here.

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 3-8 p.m.

Where: 11555 W. Civic Center Dr, Marana

Cost: Event is free to attend

Tucson Regional Ballet's "A Southwest Nutcracker"

Artificial snow falls around dancers as they work on their performance during a dress rehearsal for the Tucson Regional Ballet's production of Southwest Nutcracker at the TCC Music Hall, Wednesday, December 12, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

Be transported to Tucson in the 1800s with a southwest version of "The Nutcracker", complete with dancing rattlesnakes, cavalry and coyotes. 

The Tucson Symphony Orchestra will also be providing live music for the performances.

Find more information here.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, to Sunday, Dec. 15

Where: Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Find ticket information here.

