If you're struggling with ideas to keep your bored teens busy, we've got you.
Sure, there's always the movies or the mall, but sometimes they need something a little different to do. From swim passes to cool teen gatherings at the library, you'll definitely find something for them to do on those slow days.
Summer swim pass
If your teen is a desert fish, get them a Summer Swim Pass. They'll be able to spend as much time as they want at your local city pool.
Where: Go here for a list of city pools
Cost: $30
Roller skating
We bet you remember skating to your favorite music at Skate Country as a teen. It's still there and is still a fun, safe place for teens to hang out.
Where: Skate Country, 7980 E. 22nd Street
When: Monday-Thursday, 3-6 p.m.; Friday, 3-5 p.m. Go here for weekend schedule.
Cost: Weekday rates are $5. Skate rental is $4
Board game meet-up
Tucson Games and Gadgets in Park Place mall has all sorts of game playing opportunities from Dungeons & Dragons to Star Wars X-Wing. On Saturdays you can go play board games. Either bring your own or play from the demo shelves in the store.
When: Saturdays, 1-5 p.m.
Where: Tucson Games and Gadgets, 5870 E. Broadway in Park Place near Macy's
Cost: Free
Get Air
If you have older teens, drop them off at Get Air for Club Air on Friday and Saturday nights. There will be awesome music, friends and lots of jumping. Of course, if you'd rather them not be out at night, you can always drop them off anytime during the day. We recommend Tuesdays because you can get two hours for the price of one.
When: Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. to midnight
Where: Get Air Tucson, 330 S. Toole Ave.
Cost: $15 for two hours or $20 for three hours
Pima County Public Library
You guys. The library has so many cool programs for people of all ages, even teens. For example, the downtown branch has its 101 Space, which is a space just for teens. It offers stuff like Maker Mondays where teens ages 12-18 can make weird things and improve their DIY skills while hanging out with friends.
Where: Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave.
When: Mondays, 3-5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: Go here for details and other library programs
Indoor kart racing
They'll love the adrenaline rush of going up to 50 miles per hour on an indoor race track. Teens under the age of 18 can go without an adult as long as you send them with a signed waver and a copy of your driver's license.
Where: Autobahn Indoor Speedway, 300 S. Toole Ave.
When: Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Saturday, 10 a.m. to midnight and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: Starting at $19.99
Mini-golf, laser tag and go-karts
Give your teens $30 for a wristband and they'll be set for three hours of laser tag, miniature golf, bumper boats and go-kart racing at Funtasticks. There's also an arcade and a snack bar.
Where: Funtasticks Family Fun Park, 221 E. Wetmore Road
When: Monday-Thursday, noon to 8 p.m.; Friday, noon to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: The "Awesome Wristband" is $29.99 and includes unlimited attractions, excluding Cactus Springs, for three hours. Single attraction tickets start at $6.49
More mini-golf and video games
Golf N' Stuff, on the east side, has a large arcade and batting cages on top of mini golf, bumper boats and laser tag.
Where: Golf N' Stuff, 6503 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to midnight. Check here for ride hours and summer hours when school lets out.
Cost: $20.70 for the "All Park Pass" which includes one round of mini golf, four attraction tickets and four arcade tokens. Single attractions start at $7.50. Batting cages are 20 pitches for $1.
Paint with friends
Bookmans has a free monthly studio night where people of all ages learn to paint. Instruction and supplies are included. At this month's event painters will create an extraterrestrial masterpiece.
Keep an eye on Bookmans' event calendar. They do a lot of free events from game nights to art nights and everything in between.
When: Friday, March 29, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Bookmans, 6230 E. Speedway
Cost: Free
Info: Go here. Email eastevents@bookmans.com to RSVP.
Go bowling
Sign your kids up for the Kids Bowl Free program. It's good for children ages 2-18. They'll get two free games a day during the week at participating bowling centers.
Participating centers include Fiesta Lanes, 501 W. River Road; Lucky Strike, 4015 E. Speedway; Tucson Bowl, 7020 E. 21st Street and Cactus Bowl, 3665 S. 16th Ave.
Go here for more info.
