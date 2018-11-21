These are easy to make and provide great dinners for people to take to work or who just want an easy dinner.
- Turkey slices
- Cranberry slices
- Stuffing slices
- Gravy
On a piece of aluminum foil place a slice of turkey breast. On top place a slice or flattened piece of stuffing, on top of that a slice of cranberry sauce (more if you like cranberry), then top with a slice of turkey. Fold foil to seal. You can put packages in a freezer bag for future use or fridge for use over the next few days. Take packages from fridge and place on cookie sheet in 350-degree oven and heat about 30 minutes (more if necessary). Heat gravy on stove top while heating packages. Open package, transfer to plate and top with gravy. If using frozen packages, defrost in fridge before heating. A perfect side dish with this is french fries. They are so good dipped in the gravy.
Linda Trozzi