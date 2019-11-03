Inside the Actors Studio
Ovation, 10pm EST
Tonight’s episode features Ellen Burstyn interviewing Al Pacino; both are copresidents of the Actors Studio, along with Alec Baldwin. Highlights from the episode include Pacino talking about how he almost lost his role in The Godfather, and how Francis Ford Coppola moved a big scene up in the movie.
Formula One Racing: Emirates U.S. Grand Prix
ABC, 1:30pm Live EST
Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel and their F1 mates are at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, for the Emirates U.S. Grand Prix.
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix Series: Internationaux de France
NBC, 4pm EST
NBC’s coverage of figure skating’s ISU Grand Prix Series features a two-hour presentation of competition from the Internationaux de France.
Christmas With a Prince: Becoming Royal
UPtv, 7pm EST, Original Film!
In the sequel to last year’s holiday hit, one year after Dr. Tasha and Prince Alexander (Kaitlyn Leeb and Nick Hounslow) met and fell in love, Tasha is on her way to spend the holidays in San Saverre and get a taste of royal life. When Alexander surprises her with a proposal, Tasha tries to stay grounded while planning a royal wedding and dealing with a scheme to disrupt their royal engagement.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “The Moore the Merrier”
Bravo, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Porsha’s relationship with Dennis hits a rough patch after he betrays her trust. An unexpected guest shows up at Kandi’s restaurant to reveal some shocking news regarding Dennis. Meanwhile, Cynthia’s obsession with wanting to get engaged reaches new heights. Kenya throws a coming out party to introduce the ladies to Brooklyn, but the celebration soon takes a left turn when Eva makes an offhanded comment that rubs Kenya the wrong way.
The Simpsons: “Gorillas on the Mast”
FOX, 8pm EST
After a trip to Aquatraz Water Park, Lisa (voice of Yeardley Smith) becomes determined to set free Springfield’s most vicious animals in captivity. Primatologist Jane Goodall provides a guest voice in the new episode “Gorillas on the Mast.”
Christmas Scavenger Hunt
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When Belinda (Kim Shaw) heads to her hometown for the holidays, things get complicated when she is forced to team up with her ex (Kevin McGarry) for the town’s annual Christmas Scavenger Hunt.
Always and Forever Christmas
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When marketing exec Lucy (Lexi Lawson) learns that she’s inherited her grandfather’s year-round Christmas store Forever Christmas, she makes a trip back home for a final Christmas season before selling the site to a hip athletic leisurewear company. But once back in Vermont, she begins to understand why her grandfather’s shop is so special. Mark Ghanimé and Beth Broderick also star.
The Top Ten Revealed: “Epic Songs of ’85”
AXS TV, 8:30pm EST
Rock experts like Kelly Hansen, Randy Jackson, Kevin Cronin and more help make a list to count down the top songs that peaked in 1985.
God Friended Me: “The Fighter”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
In the new episode “The Fighter,” the God Account sends Miles (Brandan Micheal Hall) the name of Elena (guest star Cynthia Sosa), a social worker who began training in mixed martial arts to help heal the emotional wounds of a traumatic experience.
Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge
Food Network, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Six chefs face off to create the ultimate Thanksgiving dishes. Host Giada De Laurentiis challenges the contestants to prepare the most delicious and innovative turkeys, side dishes and desserts to ever hit a dining table. Judges Alex Guarnaschelli, Carla Hall and Christian Petroni choose the $25,000 winner in the finale on Sunday, Nov. 24.
Bob’s Burgers: “Legends of the Mall”
FOX, 9pm EST
On a Belcher family trip to the mall, Tina (voice of Dan Mintz) is mistaken for a sleeping boy’s girlfriend in the new episode “Legends of the Mall.”
MTV Europe Music Awards 2019
MTV, 9pm EST
Latin powerhouse Becky G will host the EMAs from Seville, Spain, honoring your favorite nominees including Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish and more.
The Affair
Showtime, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
The Golden Globe-winning drama about the emotional effects of an extramarital affair on the families involved, starring Dominic West and Maura Tierney, comes to an end after five seasons.
The Life of Earth
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST, New Miniseries!
Combining spectacular visuals, pioneering research and exciting expeditions, this two-hour miniseries digs deep into Earth’s past to reveal how the planet formed and was able to create and sustain life. In Part 1, “From Space,” see how satellites have given scientists clues to how Earth formed from a collapsed star and how primitive life emerged around 3.7 billion years ago. Part 2, “The Age of Humans,” explores the incredible rise and global impacts of our species, which emerged 300,000 years ago.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “A Bloody Brilliant Plan”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
The NCIS team reluctantly aligns with two former criminals from England (guest stars Vinnie Jones and Steve Valentine) after a powerful arms dealer attempts to obtain a dangerous weapons system in the new episode “A Bloody Brilliant Plan.”