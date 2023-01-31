What to Watch 020523

Sunday, Feb. 5

NFL Pro Bowl Games

ABC & ESPN, 3pm Live

The traditional Pro Bowl game has been replaced with a weeklong series of events featuring skills competitions and more. The celebration culminates in today’s AFC vs. NFC flag football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Curious Caterer: Grilling Season

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 7pm

Original Film!

Caterer Goldy Berry (Nikki DeLoach) throws a lavish barbecue for her childhood friend, who is later killed by her own grill, which explodes after the event. On a mission to clear her name, since she was the last person to have used the grill, Goldy reunites with detective Tom Schultz (Andrew Walker) to find the real culprit, who they soon realize is someone closer than first expected.

Under the Influence

TV One, 7pm

Original Film!

A woman’s (Denyce Lawton) life is thrown into a tailspin after ending an affair with the dangerous lover she met in Alcoholics Anonymous.

The Happy Camper

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

When Dillon’s (Daniela Bobadilla) love life falls apart, she returns to her grandfather’s farm in Colorado, where she works with Jordan (Beau Wirick), a handsome hardware store owner, to restore a vintage 1960s travel trailer.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards

CBS, 8pm Live

The Recording Academy’s accolades for the year’s best in music take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Beyoncé leads all artists with nine nominations. Kendrick Lamar has eight, followed by Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven each. Rounding out the top nominees are Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Future, The-Dream, Randy Merrill and Harry Styles with six each. Trevor Noah returns as host for the third consecutive year.

NASCAR Cup Series: Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum

FOX, 8pm Live

NASCAR returns to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum preseason exhibition race. The main event will have a field of 27 cars, expanded from last year’s 23.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke: “The Heir”

PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)

Eliza (Kate Phillips) is on the verge of earning life-changing money when she offers to help the heir to an unclaimed fortune. It’s a race against time to claim the money, and Eliza will need the Duke’s (Stuart Martin) help, but a revelation about his personal life makes working together impossible.

Directed by Ida Lupino

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

English American actress Ida Lupino was not only a prolific star in films, on television (where she received three Emmy nominations) and on radio, but she was a very accomplished movie and TV director, as well. Much of Lupino’s directorial work was for television during the late 1950s and ’60s, when she helmed episodes of Gilligan’s Island, The Fugitive, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, The Twilight Zone (the famous 1964 episode “The Masks”) and more. She also directed eight feature films, primarily during the ’50s, and was the most prominent female filmmaker of that time. In 1948, Lupino and her then-husband, Collier Young, formed an independent company called The Filmmakers Inc. to create low-budget, issue-oriented films. That company made 12 movies, six of which she directed or codirected. One of those titles kicks off this evening’s three-film lineup of Lupino-helmed films on Tu

