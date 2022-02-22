What to Watch 022722

Sunday, Feb. 27
NTT IndyCar Series: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
NBC, 12:30pm Live
The 2022 NTT IndyCar season gets revved up at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which is held on a 1.8-mile, 14-turn circuit through the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, and a section of runway at Albert Whitted Airport.
NASCAR Cup Series: Wise Power 400
FOX, 3:30pm Live
After a two-year hiatus, the NASCAR Cup Series returns to the two-mile oval at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, as Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and other top drivers compete in the Wise Power 400.
America’s Got Talent: Extreme: “Auditions Premiere”
NBC, 7pm
NBC re-airs the series premiere episode of this new, four-week spinoff of the America’s Got Talent variety competition series that showcases outrageous acts performed by competitors vying for a $500,000 prize. Terry Crews hosts, with Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana serving as judges. New episodes air Monday nights.
A Wedding to Remember
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
On opposite sides of a development project, Olivia (Cristina Rosato) and Brian (Greyston Holt) are surprised to find they are the maid of honor and best man at the same wedding. They have to put their feelings aside to save their best friends’ wedding … which may turn out to be their own, as well.
Malory Towers
BYUtv, 7:30pm
Season Premiere!
The British-Canadian family series based on Enid Blyton’s book series makes its Season 2 premiere tonight. Set in post-World War II Britain, the show follows the adventures of 12-year-old Darrell Rivers (Ella Bright) as she leaves home to attend an all-girls’ boarding school.
American Idol
ABC, 8pm
Season Premiere!
Music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, along with Emmy-winning producer and host Ryan Seacrest, return to help discover America’s next singing sensation for American Idol’s fifth season on ABC and 20th season overall.
Killing Eve
BBC America, 8pm
Season Premiere!
The tale of spy Eve (Sandra Oh) and assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) comes to an end in the fourth and final season of BBC America’s acclaimed drama, which begins tonight. Laura Neal (Sex Education) takes over as lead writer for the final eight episodes, which AMC Networks claims will build toward “a messy, nuanced and totally glorious series finale.”
Relative Race
BYUtv, 8pm
Season Premiere!
The family history-based competitive reality series returns for Season 9. The show follows four teams as they meet relatives linked by DNA for the first time in a race throughout the United States.
Naked and Afraid
Discovery Channel, 8pm; also streams on discovery+
Season Premiere!
The survival competition series that bares it all returns for Season 14. From the haunted highlands in Chiapas and an abandoned village in Botswana, to a complex and unnerving cave system in Colombia, this new season takes the competitors — who range from rookies to legends, city-slickers to mountaineers — to places where the location alone is enough to challenge even the most experienced of survivalists. Among the firsts this season: the first male-to-female transgender surviv
