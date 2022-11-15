What to Watch 112022

Sunday, Nov. 20

SEAL Team

Paramount+

Season Finale!

The military drama headlined by David Boreanaz concludes its sixth season.

2022 FIFA World Cup: Qatar vs. Ecuador

FS1, 11am Live

The 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament kicks off with host nation Qatar facing Ecuador in a Group A match. FOX and FS1 combine to televise all 64 games of the tournament through Dec. 18.

Mary Makes It Easy: “Pie in the Sky”

Food Network, 12pm

Any way you slice it, this episode yields a heaping helping of tips from Mary Berg on producing pies, from classic apple to a steak-and-stout concoction.

Thanksgiving-Themed Classic TV Episodes Marathon

MeTV, beginning at 12pm

Enjoy eight hours of Thanksgiving-themed episodes from classic sitcoms, including iconic favorites like Cheers’ “Thanksgiving Orphans” and WKRP in Cincinnati’s “Turkeys Away.” Also featured are The Beverly Hillbillies, My Three Sons, The Brady Bunch, Gilligan’s Island, Happy Days, The Love Boat and M*A*S*H.

Doctor Zhivago

TCM, 4:30pm

Catch a Classic!

This three-plus-hour-long, 1965 Best Picture Oscar-nominated David Lean epic is based on the 1957 novel by Boris Pasternak. It’s a tumultuous tale of a Russia divided by war and hearts torn by love, with Omar Sharif in the title role and Julie Christie portraying his haunting, longtime love Lara. Both are caught up in the tidal wave of history as the story unfolds between the years prior to World War I and the Russian Civil War of 1918-22. Hauntingly scored by Maurice Jarre (who earned one of the film’s five Academy Awards out of the 10 for which it was nominated) and full of indelible performances, Doctor Zhivago is truly epic moviemaking from Best Director Oscar nominee Lean, with stunning and memorable images throughout — from revolution in the streets and an infantry charge into No Man’s Land, to the train ride in the Urals and an icebound dacha that can make you feel cold even in the comfort of your living room.

Christmas Lucky Charm

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

Every boyfriend Jessica (Sugenja Sri) has had found the love of his life right after he dated her. Just as Jessica leans into her unlucky love life and swears off dating for the Christmas season, a handsome gallery owner (Adrian Spencer) moves in across the street.

2022 American Music Awards

ABC, 8pm Live

The American Music Awards celebrate the year’s top achievements in music determined by the fans. This live ceremony from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles features an all-star lineup of performers, presenters and honorees.

A Waltons Thanksgiving

The CW, 8pm

Original Film!

Fifty years after The Waltons premiered on CBS, the family is back on television. Set over Thanksgiving week in 1934, the bulk of the action takes place at the annual harvest festival fair, an event with carnival rides, talent shows and pie contests that the entire family looks forward to. This is wholesome, sentimental entertainment for the entire family, a slice of life full of nostalgia for simpler times in rural America. Bellamy Young, Teddy Sears, Logan Shroyer, Calloway Corrick and Samuel Goergen star. Original John-Boy Richard Thomas narrates.

The Simpsons: “Step Brother From the Same Planet”

Related Media: