Yvette-Marie Margaillan is a Licensed and Board-Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) and the Founder and CEO of ABA Consulting Group, its subsidiaries Academy for Autism and Autism Pediatrics and her new startup Method Motivate. A licensed therapist, she provides therapy to children with autism and training to families, schools, hospitals and other medical practices. She received her Master of Science in Management Information Systems from the University of Arizona and a Master of Education in Applied Behavior Analysis from A S U in 2015. Yvette-Marie offers pro-bono consultation to Spanish-speaking families who do not have insurance or qualify for state funded services such as AHCCCS. The agency expands its reach by employing dozens of employees outside of Tucson, including Nogales and the Greater Phoenix area. A first-generation Arizonan, Yvette-Marie has bicultural roots, with family and business ties in Sonora. A STEM advocate, she supports organizations seeking innovative solutions to local problems through evidence-based practice and scientific inquiry. She recently joined the board of the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona to continue advocating for and supporting women.
