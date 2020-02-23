Around the World

Turkey
Nine dead as 5.7 earthquake strikes western Iran
ANKARA — Nine people were killed in eastern Turkey by a magnitude 5.7 earthquake early Sunday morning, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.
The quake centered just east across the border in neighboring Iran, west of the Iranian city of Khoy, and affected villages in the Turkish province of Van.
At least three of the dead were children, according to Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. The health minister later said at least 37 people were injured, including nine in critical but not life-threatening condition.
Iran’s official IRNA news agency said at least 75 people had been injured inside Iran, six of whom were hospitalized.
Germany
Carnival parades called off due to weather
BERLIN — Several cities in western Germany canceled their traditional carnival parades at short notice Sunday, citing severe weather conditions including gusty winds and heavy rains.
In Cologne, the famous school and neighborhood parades were abandoned and in nearby Duesseldorf the carnival celebrations on the city’s glitzy Koenigsallee boulevard were also called off.
“In order to protect all participants along the route, the parades cannot take place,” Cologne city officials said in a statement.
Some of the parades’ participants were already on the way to the celebrations when parts of their costumes were blown away by the wind, the city statement said, explaining its last-minute decision to cancel the parades. About 8,000 people were supposed to participate in the Cologne parades, not including tens of thousands of spectators.
Israel
Palestinian rockets strike after Gaza border clash
JERUSALEM — Palestinian militants fired some 20 rockets toward southern Israel on Sunday evening, the Israeli military said, hours after Israel said it killed a Palestinian militant who tried to place a bomb along the Israel-Gaza barrier fence.
There was no immediate claim for the rocket fire, but it appeared to be meant to avenge the death of the militant. Palestinians were furious over the image of the man’s lifeless body dangling off the front of an Israeli bulldozer that had crossed into Gaza to retrieve it. There was also criticism in Gaza of the territory’s Hamas rulers for not responding.
The Israeli military reported air raid sirens throughout southern Israel, and said at least 20 rockets had been fired. There were no reports of damage or injuries on the Israeli side, but it was the heaviest barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip in several months.
Spain
Airports on Canary Islands due to sand storm
MADRID — Spanish authorities said Sunday that they have closed airports on the Canary Islands because of a wind storm that is blinding the archipelago with sand and dust.
Spain’s airport authorities said that incoming planes have been rerouted to other destinations and no flights are being allowed to leave airports on the islands’ airports.
The regional government for the Canary Islands says that wind gusts could reach around 75 mph. Authorities have closed schools for Monday.
Television images show palm trees whipping in the wind amid a thick yellow haze enveloping the islands.
The storm phenomenon, locally known as “calima,” is capable of lifting up clouds of sand and dust from the Sahara desert and transporting them across the 95 kilometers (59 miles) separating the islands from the African coast.
Albania
Albania opposition backs president’s anti-government protest
TIRANA — Albania’s main opposition Democratic Party on Sunday supported a call from the country’s president for an anti-government protest and also asked for a new election.
Earlier this week, President Ilir Meta called for a rally on March 2 against the left-wing government, which he accused of violating the country’s constitution and of links to organized crime.
Democratic leader Lulzim Basha on Sunday wrote on his Facebook page that the party supports Meta’s anti-government protest, adding that Albania is in a constitutional and economic crisis and “democracy is in danger.”
“There is one democratic solution: ending on time the electoral reform and immediately hold free and fair elections,” Basha said.
Wire reports