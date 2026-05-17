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For decades, Arizona has quietly doubled as a cinematic backdrop. From classic Westerns to modern indie films, the deserts, ranchlands and dra…
The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System is undergoing major changes due to federal funding cuts and statewide efficiency efforts.
For Star subscribers: Vacant grocery stores and big-box retail spots around Tucson could become apartments with retail on the ground floor, as…
A Pima County official said Sheriff Chris Nanos scolded her for providing information to the FBI because it created new leads for his departme…
Student advocacy groups at the University of Arizona are continuing their fight against the university choosing former Google CEO and tech bil…
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