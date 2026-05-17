Dozens of people dig through piles of home decor, furniture and other items left behind by students who lived in dorms at the University of Arizona. A second day of sales and a giveaway is set from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. next weekend at ACE Recycling, 9110 S. Eisenhower Road. Proceeds benefit the Dorm Assistance Award, which helps low-income and first-generation students pay a portion of their rent.