600 Southern Arizonans to receive workforce training through Pima College program

Six hundred unemployed and underemployed workers will receive training in the industrial, technology and defense industries as part of a new Pima Community College program.

Pima Community College is one of six community colleges nationwide tapped to join Education Design Lab’s Community College Growth Engine Fund, an effort headed by educators and business leaders across the country.

Education Design Lab, a national nonprofit, works on learning models for higher education and the future of work.

The six colleges chosen will receive $100,000 and hands-on support for the “micro-pathways” program, defined as two or more stackable credentials that can be packaged together to connect learners with employers.

Sometimes called “nano degrees,” these noncredit programs, along with for-credit certificates, have become the fastest growing learning offerings at community colleges nationwide over the last year, according to the organization.