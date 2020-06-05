Allegiant Air gets OK to drop Tucson airport service but keeps flying

Low-cost Allegiant Air has included Tucson on a list of cities it could stop serving under requirements for airlines that received federal aid to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Allegiant on Friday went ahead with plans to launch a twice-weekly seasonal nonstop flight from Tucson to Las Vegas, and it is for now maintaining that flight as well as its service between Tucson and Provo, Utah.

Meanwhile, Tucson International Airport is seeing its passenger counts rise faster than elsewhere and expects several suspended flights to return in mid- to late-summer.

Airlines have cut thousands of flights and suspended certain routes altogether as the pandemic has crushed air travel.

Airlines that took federal aid through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act were initially required by the U.S. Department of Transportation to keep at least minimal service on each route.

But in mid-May, regulators decided to allow airlines to apply for exemptions to drop service to a portion of destinations on their schedules.

On Wednesday, the DOT issued an order approving exemptions requested by 15 airlines allowing them to drop service to 75 cities.