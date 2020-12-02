Another large Tucson gem show event cancels for 2021

A second large vendor-only event of the Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase has canceled for 2021 because of rising COVID-19 cases.

The American Gem Trade Association’s GemFair has been part of the Tucson show for nearly 40 years.

“We have worked hand in hand with the many show producers in Tucson, and the Pima County Health Department to develop a show that could be safe and conscientious,” said Douglas K. Hucker, CEO of AGTA. “Unfortunately, with the trajectory of the spread of the coronavirus, the requirements we would need to meet to produce the show, and the health risks associated with a gathering of this size have made the GemFair 2021 untenable and Pima County Health Department has chosen to deny our application for the event.”

The cancellation of GemFair follows the recent cancellations of the Gem and Jewelry Exchange Show (GJX) and the Tucson Gem and Mineral Showcase (TGMS). 2021 would have been the 39th AGTA GemFair Tucson show.

The company did not respond to emails about what was cited for the decline in its application.

Andy Squire, a spokesman for the city of Tucson, said the county did not deny AGTA’s application but asked it to resubmit an event application with more stringent protocols in place. It did not.