Combines Avnet’s SmartEdge Agile IoT device with Octonion’s Brainium
software platform and Sequans’ Monarch chipset to enable plug and play
connectivity solutions for IoT
BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24AVT&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$AVTlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AI?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#AIlt;/agt;--Avnet
(Nasdaq: AVT),
a leading global technology solutions provider, and Octonion,
an Intelligent Edge IoT software provider, have teamed up with Orange,
a mobile network operator, to launch a customized yet also modular ‘plug
and play’ Avnet SmartEdge Agile IoT device using Octonion’s Brainium
meta-sensing artificial intelligence (AI) software, designed
specifically for the LTE-M network. The solution is the first to market
that enables engineers and manufacturers deploying IoT projects on
ultra-low bandwidth networks to benefit from the power of AI and
Security at the Edge.
This new LTE-M connectivity board includes a live booster module that
has been developed by Sequans
Communications, a 4G chipmaker, based on Sequans’ Monarch
LTE-M/NB-IoT chip platform. It will be on display this week at
Mobile World Congress by Sequans in Hall 5, stand 5C87.
Orange is the first Mobile Operator to harness the power of AI and
Security at the Edge for the LTE-M network. By utilizing Avnet SmartEdge
Agile and the benefits of LTE-M connectivity, customers have an
optimized IoT device that is cost-efficient, certified and ready to use.
The device works in conjunction with Octonion’s Brainium meta-sensing
software, which helps developers simplify and overcome the complexity
faced with IoT project development, serving as an end-to-end platform
solution that provides AI and security at the edge.
“The LTE-M network is an ideal network for IoT edge computing, and when
combined with Avnet’s SmartEdge Agile IoT Device, customers will be able
to deploy smart, secure IoT solutions quickly and cost effectively,”
said Lou Lutostanski, global vice president of IoT for Avnet. “Our
relationship with Octonion, Sequans, and now Orange, the first mobile
operator to deploy an LTE-M solution at the edge, gives us a ‘first
mover advantage,’ further solidifying the unique value Avnet’s ecosystem
delivers to customers.”
AI and Edge Computing: at the core of LTE-M network
LTE-M networks have been launched across many countries to support the
rapid explosion of IoT, especially in the mobile and industrial IoT
markets, addressing a broad range of use-cases. Benefits of AI on the
LTE-M network include significant increased battery power saving
features and cost-effective design and services support. In addition, by
bringing data analysis and processing closer to the source, companies
have the option to reduce bandwidth and latency requirements to manage
their information.
With Sequans’ live booster for Orange’s LTE-M network and Brainium
software on board, Avnet demonstrates its commitment to delivering a
modular hardware device with a broad range of connectivity solutions to
answer the needs of today’s industrial IoT (IIoT) customers with Avnet
SmartEdge Agile.
“As a leading telecoms operator in IoT, Orange is focused on helping
customers to have the best experience in their IoT projects,” explained
Yves Maitre, Executive VP Connected Objects and Partnerships at Orange.
“The AI Brainium solution combined with Orange Live Booster module
provides the best out-of-the-box experience to accelerate the
industrialization of IoT projects utilizing AI and Edge Computing.”
“Orange and Avnet are two leaders in the IoT ecosystem and we are
pleased to contribute our technology to the exciting new Avnet SmartEdge
Agile device,” said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. “Monarch is the most
mature LTE-M connectivity platform in the industry with ultra-low power
consumption and comprehensive IoT features that help to make the new
device a very smart solution to perform AI and security at the edge.”
Join Sequans at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February
25-28, Hall 5, stand 5C87, where the Avnet SmartEdge Agile with Octonion
Brainium solution will be showcased.
takes the complexity out of IoT for customers by providing devices
that are smart, connected and trusted.
About Octonion
Octonion is an IoT Intelligent Edge software platform that meets today’s
complete IoT requirements from the embedded layer to the cloud based
services. Octonion was created in 2014 in Switzerland and has since
raised €16m from Foxconn (FIH Mobile Ltd), Ginko Ventures, Orkos
Capital, Swisscom, and Almaz Capital. Octonion team has built an
unprecedented AI framework and developed an edge computing architecture.
Octonion’s expertise allows clients to deploy a connected project in 6
months as opposed to the 18 to 24 months currently needed with most
other platforms. Its major achievement to date has been the launch of
the PIQ Sport intelligence brand with major partners such as Everlast,
Babolat, Rossignol, and North Kiteboarding.
About Sequans Communications
Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of
single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things
(IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003,
Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology
and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the
world. Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE™,
optimized for broadband devices, including CPE, mobile and portable
routers, and high-performance IoT devices; and StreamliteLTE™,
optimized for lower data rate and narrowband IoT devices, including
wearables, trackers, and sensors. Sequans is based in Paris, France with
additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong
Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China.
Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, www.facebook.com/sequans, www.twitter.com/sequans
About Avnet
Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive
ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain
expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We
transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and
complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet
has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the
transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.
