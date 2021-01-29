B Line closes, joining downtown Tucson restaurants done in during COVID-19

There is still the faint semblance of a sign on the building at 621 N. Fourth Ave. but there is no sign of life at The B Line restaurant, the hip-and-happening little joint that has long exuded coolness on an avenue known for hip and cool.

Nearly a year after pausing operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant is closed for good.

The door and windows facing North Fourth Avenue are boarded up and the sign has been taken down, leaving an impression of the restaurant's name where raised letters once stood.

In an email, owner Peter Wilke, who also owns the nearby Time Market at 444 E. University Blvd., confirmed that he closed the restaurant, which opened in 2002.

"Right now no decisions have been made and I don’t have any plans in place," he said.

Last March, when restaurants were forced to close their dining rooms in response to the pandemic, B Line announced it was following the lead of many Tucson restaurants and shifting to takeout only. The following day, the restaurant announced on Facebook that it was "suspending operations."