Casino del Sol has completed the first phase of its hospitality project — a brand new event center at Casino of the Sun and an expansion to the existing conference center at Casino del Sol.
The new Sunset Room at Casino of the Sun can host up to 750 guests, ideal for social or business functions, wedding receptions, corporate meetings, quinceañeras and other events. It is 11,000 square feet and is adjacent to Casino of the Sun, 7406 S. Camino de Oeste.
The conference center at Casino del Sol now has an additional 9,600 square feet. A second ballroom and additional breakout rooms were added. The facility, at 5655 W. Valencia Road, can accommodate more than 3,000 guests for corporate events, exhibits, weddings and live entertainment like boxing and comedy shows.
“We expanded our conference and event center offerings to meet the needs of our guests and our community,” said Kimberly Van Amburg, CEO of Casino del Sol.
Both event space projects at Casino del Sol and Casino of the Sun are part of a larger hospitality project that includes a new 90-space RV park, scheduled to open in late June, and a new 151-room hotel, scheduled to open this November. The general contractor for these projects is McCarthy Building Cos. The architect is Cuningham Group.