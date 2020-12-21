DaySmart Software Acquires AppointmentPlus

Online scheduling platform extends DaySmart’s reach into new verticals
ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DaySmart Software, the leading provider of business management software empowering entrepreneurs to operate and grow their businesses, today announced the acquisition of Scottsdale, AZ-based AppointmentPlus, a leading online appointment scheduling software provider. AppointmentPlus CEO Bob La Loggia, along with the company’s 100+ employees, will join DaySmart and remain focused on providing their customers with easy-to-use, industry leading software that optimizes operations and facilitates growth.
“We’re really excited about the synergies between DaySmart and AppointmentPlus. Joining such an outstanding and supportive organization provides us a great opportunity to take our business to the next level and to continue providing our customers with industry leading software applications,” said La Loggia. “Teaming with DaySmart is the right move for both our employees and our customers.”
AppointmentPlus provides scheduling solutions to a broad array of segments, including supply chain and logistics, healthcare, automotive, education and government verticals. The company also offers OpenDock, an industry leading warehouse and dock scheduling software.
The acquisition builds upon DaySmart’s strength, delivering cloud-based, scheduling-focused business management software across a variety of vertical markets. “Bob and his team have built a best-in-class software platform that caters to a variety of growing markets that will complement the overall DaySmart offering,” said Patrick Shanahan, CEO of DaySmart. “We welcome AppointmentPlus customers with a commitment to increased investment in product development and are excited to offer them our best-in-class suite of value-added products.” Following the acquisition, DaySmart will serve over 20,000 customers in more than 100 countries.
DaySmart intends to pursue additional acquisitions of complementary software businesses that deliver outstanding customer experiences and which will benefit from DaySmart’s enhanced product suite, including integrated payments, best-in-class marketing and highly effective customer communication tools.
About DaySmart Software
Makers of the popular and award-winning Salon Iris, Orchid, 123Pet and InkBook software, DaySmart is the leading provider of business management tools designed to make it easier for entrepreneurs to run and grow their businesses. DaySmart desktop software and cloud apps are purpose-built for the salon, spa, pet and tattoo industries, and backed by a U.S.-based support team that is dedicated to client success. Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, DaySmart has been a small business champion since 1999. The company has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for ten consecutive years.
Contacts
Rachel Levy
V2 Communications for DaySmart Software
(617) 426-2222