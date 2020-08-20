Fast-growing wireless telecom company to open Tucson factory, creating 300 jobs

The company said it has received a job-training grant of $590,519 from the Arizona Commerce Authority for the hiring and training of more than 300 new employees it intends to eventually employ at its new manufacturing facility.

In the first year, COMSovereign plans to hire about 170 people and set up semi-automated production lines capable of making 100,000 components per day, Hodges said.

“We believe we will be the only U.S.-based company that can handle entire, end-to-end infrastructure builds, using its own equipment, its own software, its own firmware and services,” Hodges said.

COMSovereign Holdings was founded in 2014 by Hodges and company president John E. Howell, after the pair collaborated to form TM Technologies, a spinoff of Tucson-based Medusa Scientific that has developed technology to greatly multiply wireless data-transfer speeds.

COMSovereign began assembling a portfolio of advanced telecom technology companies in 2014 with its acquisition of Florida-based Drone Aviation Corp., a maker of drones and tethered balloons used for communications.

COMSovereign set up its corporate headquarters in Dallas, home to one of its key acquisitions, because of its central location in the U.S., Hodges said.