Longtime defense aerospace engineering firm opens Tucson office

“To me, it’s opening young girls’ minds to the fact that you can be problem solvers and use critical thinking and not to be afraid to try on all the areas of technology and math that are available to them today,” said Francis, a board member of the Arizona chapter of Women in Defense, an affiliate of the National Defense Industrial Association.

In 2019, only 13.8% of aerospace engineers employed in the U.S. were women, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“I’d love to get that to more like 35% or 40%,” said Cummings. “The aerospace field is hard, obviously, but I think if we start at the elementary level to really try and get students interested in that discipline of engineering, we can be successful, long term, in raising that percentage.”

Cummings, a member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, says she also wants to help support local tribes in Arizona.

For now, Francis is focused on hiring systems, software, mechanical and electrical engineers, as well as operations staff, for the company’s Tucson office.

Cummings is looking for full-time employees and offers a comprehensive benefits package including an employee stock ownership plan.

For more information on career opportunities, go to the company’s website, cummingsaerospace.com/careers.

Contact senior reporter David Wichner at dwichner@tucson.com or 573-4181. On Twitter: @dwichner. On Facebook: Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.