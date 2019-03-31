Derrick joins Farhang & Medcoff law firm as partner
Business law firm Farhang & Medcoff has a new partner in Sara Derrick.
Derrick joined the firm in January with expertise in the practice areas of real estate, business and corporate law, mergers and acquisitions and estate planning. She advises all sizes of for-profit and nonprofit organizations in the areas of corporate law and business law.
She also represents buyers, sellers, landlords, tenants and developers in commercial real estate matters.
Cadden Community Management names area manager
Tricia Beeler has been promoted to area manager of the Green Valley Cadden Community Management office.
Beeler has been with Cadden since 2008. The Green Valley office is responsible for managing 33 homeowners associations.
Flowers, Rieger & Associates hires senior tax accountant
The certified public accounting firm of Flowers, Rieger & Associates, PLLC has hired Christine Murthy as a senior tax accountant.
Murthy brings over 17 years of prior CPA firm experience, having worked in her own accounting and tax business as well as with a Pennsylvania CPA firm.
CREST Insurance Group adds community relations VP
CREST Insurance Group LLC has named Lindsay Welch vice president of community relations and business development.
Welch is responsible for managing Crest’s philanthropic involvement and brand awareness.
Welch most recently served as CEO of her strategic development and sales consulting firm, Autus Strategies. Her former roles include school administrator, nonprofit executive director and chief business development director.
Patrick Vanoni Joins Santa Rita Landscaping
Santa Rita Landscaping hired Patrick Vanoni as the new construction sales manager.
Vanoni is in charge of training, supervising and supporting the company’s sales team and marketing campaigns.
He has over 18 years of experience in business development.
Golder Ranch Fire District promotes 2 to captain
Two members of the Golder Ranch Fire District have been promoted to the rank of captain.
Nathan Mitchell and Andrew Hatfield were successful in completing a rigorous promotional process including an assessment center, tactical evaluation and interviews.