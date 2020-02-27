New hotel to join first tech building at UA's south side tech park

A four-story, 100-room hotel is planned for the UA Tech Park at the Bridges, where work is officially underway for the University of Arizona’s first tech-related building on the site.

Tech Parks Arizona has finalized a deal with Tucson-based HSL Properties to develop a Marriott-branded hotel on the city’s south side at the corner of Kino Parkway and Tucson Marketplace Boulevard, Carol Stewart, associate vice president for Tech Parks Arizona, said Thursday at a groundbreaking event.

The hotel, which will also have meeting space for public, private and academic users — is projected to break ground in July and open in July 2021.

“The new hotel is an important component of our full-service offerings we call live, work, play, learn and stay,” Stewart said.

Stewart and other officials said the new tech building, dubbed The Refinery — in planning in some form for more than a decade — will become a critical center of technology development.

UA President Robert C. Robbins said the new tech building will help boost the UA to the level of other university technology hubs, noting that economic development is part of the UA’s responsibility as a land-grant institution.