Prep & Pastry, Commoner & Co. join national restaurant subscription platform

His pivot, he said, was to food since he and his team were avid foodies.

“We just got incredibly excited about how we could use our firepower, our technology and our team to help restaurants,” Bernstein said.

The idea to start a restaurant subscription program, which would offer customers options such as gift packages or items not regularly available in the restaurants, was modeled after San Francisco’s Patreon, a subscription service to benefit creators such as musicians and artists.

“We think of chefs and of restaurants as creators in their own right,” he said. “I’m the kind of person who values food in that way.”

Bernstein said the idea is for restaurants to offer subscribers things that don’t distract or take away from their dining revenue.The idea is to create new revenue streams to help restaurants survive the loss of business due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions that have limited most dining rooms to a maximum of 50% of capacity.