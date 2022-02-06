Social Security & You: Maids and nannies and Social Security

As I said at the start of this column, my wife and I have never hired any household help of any kind, so I have no direct experience in these matters. But we lived for many years in an exclusive suburb of San Diego, California. (We were the poorest people in a neighborhood of fat cats and yuppies — think “The Beverly Hillbillies”!)

Anyway, we were surrounded by folks who hired nannies, maids, yard workers and other people to do for them what my wife and I have always done for ourselves. And I learned from talking to my neighbors and others in the community that almost none of them paid Social Security or other taxes for their hired help. And I never saw any of those folks hauled off to jail.

Now, if you were planning to run for political office someday, then I’d suggest you immediately get that IRS pamphlet mentioned in the first answer and start doing the right thing and paying those taxes. Every once in a while, you hear a “nannygate” story about a Supreme Court justice nominee or some other high-powered political aspirant who loses his or her chance at an influential position because he or she failed to pay taxes for a nanny or other hired help.

And here is one final message directed at your nanny. Just tell her that you heard from an old Social Security guy who interviewed hundreds of retiring nannies, maids and other household workers during his career, most of whom rued their short-sighted decision to forgo the payment of Social Security taxes and were stuck facing their senior years with minimal or even no Social Security or Medicare coverage. It’s something she should seriously think about.

If you have a Social Security question, Tom Margenau has a book with all the answers. It’s called “Social Security: Simple and Smart.” You can find the book at creators.com/books. Or look for it on Amazon or other book outlets.