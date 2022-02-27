Social Security & You: More questions about Social Security disability benefits

And here is another thing to think about. You said your son has been working since age 16. Assuming he worked at jobs where Social Security taxes were withheld from his paycheck, he is probably eligible for Social Security disability benefits on his own record. And to get those benefits, you don’t have to prove he was disabled before age 22. You just have to prove he is disabled now.

Q: I’ve been getting disability benefits for about five years now. I’m currently 58 years old. I’d like to try working again. But I’m afraid that if I do, they will cut off my disability checks. Do you have any advice?

A: There are all kinds of so-called “work incentives” built into the Social Security disability program. In fact, there are so many, they fill up a 100-page booklet produced by the Social Security Administration that I have on my desk. So, the rules are just too complicated to cover in the space I have here.

In a nutshell, I can tell you that you generally get a 9-month “trial work period,” during which time you can make as much money as you want and still get your Social Security checks. After those 9 months, if you are still working and making more than about $1,350 per month, your benefits might stop.

But as I said, there is WAY more to this topic than that. I suggest you go to www.socialsecurity.gov and do a search for the pamphlet, “Working While Disabled: How We Can Help.” It’s a condensed version of that 100-page book I mentioned earlier.

