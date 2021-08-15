Social Security & You: Understanding spousal benefits

A: You misunderstood what I wrote. And I didn’t mislead anyone. Please go back and check that past column. You will note that column was about divorced spouses and what they are due from Social Security. A woman who is divorced can claim benefits on her ex-husband’s record even if he hasn’t filed for Social Security. He has to be at least 62 years old, but he need not have applied for benefits yet. But for reasons too messy to explain in today’s column, a woman who is currently married to her husband, as you are, must wait until he is collecting Social Security before she can file for benefits on his record. And by the way, your potential eligibility for spousal benefits might be an incentive for your husband to consider signing up for benefits before age 70.