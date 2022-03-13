Social Security & You: 'Welfare' for Disabled Kids With Wealthy Parents

What SSI does is pay a small monthly stipend to folks over age 65 who are poor, and to disabled adults and children who are poor. While your neighbor’s son was under age 18, he would not have been eligible for SSI disability benefits. That’s because the father’s income would have been taken into consideration, and it would have prevented the child from qualifying for what is in effect a welfare payment.

But once the child turns 18, he is considered a legal adult. And as such, the parent’s income is no longer taken into account when deciding his eligibility for SSI payments. So, assuming this 21-year-old young man doesn’t have any other income and doesn’t have much in the way of assets in his name, he would get a monthly SSI disability check. The amount of the check can vary from one state to another, but it is never much more than about $840 per month. And based on my knowledge of the intricacies of the SSI payment structure, my hunch is your neighbor’s son is getting closer to about $500.