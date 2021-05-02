Tucson Electric turns on its biggest renewable-energy plants to date

The 99MW Borderlands Wind Project, being built about 100 miles south of Gallup, New Mexico, is expected to be in service by the end of 2021.

The new solar and wind farms will help TEP toward its goal of generating 70% of its power from renewables and cutting its carbon emissions by 80% by 2035, as it retires its legacy coal plants in stages.

But even with Wilmot and Oso Grande online, TEP will still only derive about 25% of its power from renewables.

“We have more work to do,” TEP spokesman Joe Barrios said, adding that the company has no new renewable-energy projects on the drawing board right now.

TEP has been focused mainly on getting the latest solar and wind projects up and running, but will be issuing new requests for project proposals in the future, he said, adding that the company also gets approached by renewable developers and landowners with project ideas.

Renewable shift

Environmental advocates have applauded TEP’s progress in moving away from coal-fired power generation, which is a major contributor to carbon-dioxide emissions that have been found to cause global warming and long-term climate change.