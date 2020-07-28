Tucson Real Estate: Mexican eatery expands presence with new drive-thru shops

As business for drive-thru restaurants continues to grow, an Arizona-based Mexican eatery is adding locations in the Tucson market.
Jeramy Price and Kevin Volk, with Volk Co., handled the leases for Betico LLC to open Filiberto’s Mexican restaurants in a 1,950-square-foot former Jack in the Box at Sabino Canyon and Tanque Verde roads and a 2,400-square-foot shop at Silverbell and Twin Peaks roads.
Price also handled the lease on a 2,448-square-foot location to be constructed at Houghton and Old Vail roads. Filiberto’s will also open a restaurant in Douglas.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
• Benson-DBS LLC bought the Dollar General store at 6780 N. Sandario Road from Damco Arizona Properties LLC for $1.7 million. Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the buyer.
• Pratik Investments LLC bought an 8,500-square-foot medical office building at 1601 N. Swan Road from HCSA Properties LLC for $1.4 million. Richard M. Kleiner, with Picor, represented the seller and Devpal Gupta, with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the buyer.
• Kramkowski LLC bought 10,000 square feet of retail space at 618, 620 and 628 N. Fourth Ave. for $900,000 from Ten Fifteen Two and Four Partnership. Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented the seller.
• Stace Industries LLC bought a 5,194-square-foot office building at 5343 E. Pima St. from La Bajada Land Co. LLC for $440,350. Picor’s Thomas J. Nieman and Ramiro Scavo handled the sale.
• RSI Contracting LLC, doing business as Encantada Roof Works, leased 0.27 acres of commercial land in the 22nd Street Auto Mall, 8130 E. 22nd St., from Arizona Development Group Inc. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the tenant, and George Larsen, with Larsen Baker LLC, represented the landlord.
• American Five Star Services Inc. leased 10,400 square feet at 1841 E. 18th St. from Long Far Investments LLC. Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the landlord.
• The Tucson Roadrunners Hockey Club leased 4,700 square feet for a corporate office at 300 W. Paseo Redondo from ML Hill International Inc. The landlord was represented by Andrew Sternberg and Gordon Wagner, with NAI Horizon, and the tenant was represented by Alex Hardie, of Buzz Isaacson Realty LLC.
• 24/7 Smoke Shop has signed a lease for 2,100 square feet at 1615 N. Wilmot Road for its sixth location. Craig Finfrock, of Commercial Retail Advisors LLC, represented the landlord, Goldkey Enterprises Inc.
• Bullets Barbershop leased 1,029 square feet in El Campo Center at 22nd Street and Country Club Road. Craig Finfrock, of Commercial Retail Advisors LLC, represented the landlord, El Campo Center LLC.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com
