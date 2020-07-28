Tucson Real Estate: Mexican eatery expands presence with new drive-thru shops

• Stace Industries LLC bought a 5,194-square-foot office building at 5343 E. Pima St. from La Bajada Land Co. LLC for $440,350. Picor’s Thomas J. Nieman and Ramiro Scavo handled the sale.

• RSI Contracting LLC, doing business as Encantada Roof Works, leased 0.27 acres of commercial land in the 22nd Street Auto Mall, 8130 E. 22nd St., from Arizona Development Group Inc. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the tenant, and George Larsen, with Larsen Baker LLC, represented the landlord.

• American Five Star Services Inc. leased 10,400 square feet at 1841 E. 18th St. from Long Far Investments LLC. Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the landlord.

• The Tucson Roadrunners Hockey Club leased 4,700 square feet for a corporate office at 300 W. Paseo Redondo from ML Hill International Inc. The landlord was represented by Andrew Sternberg and Gordon Wagner, with NAI Horizon, and the tenant was represented by Alex Hardie, of Buzz Isaacson Realty LLC.

• 24/7 Smoke Shop has signed a lease for 2,100 square feet at 1615 N. Wilmot Road for its sixth location. Craig Finfrock, of Commercial Retail Advisors LLC, represented the landlord, Goldkey Enterprises Inc.

• Bullets Barbershop leased 1,029 square feet in El Campo Center at 22nd Street and Country Club Road. Craig Finfrock, of Commercial Retail Advisors LLC, represented the landlord, El Campo Center LLC.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com

