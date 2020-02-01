Tucson Tech: Creating talent pipeline through state-funded STEM program is industry group's focus

“Funding at the state level for STEM education and workforce readiness is absolutely critical — it’s something other states have and other states support at a very high level, so Arizona taking this step is kind of starting us on a path we’ve been behind on for many years,” Baker-Bowman said.

“It’s a step in the right direction, but it’s going to take a lot more direct investment in education as a whole in order for us to catch up with the rest of the nation and the world.”

STEM HUBS

Zylstra said the idea behind the STEM funding bill is to help especially rural communities set up “regional STEM hubs” that bring together the resources of schools and colleges, nonprofit groups and government agencies to reach as many students as possible.

“We hope to be able to put funding into these regions, and we’ll act as the glue, if you will, to help hold these regional hubs together and help them build some institutional capacity,” he said.

Creating regional STEM hubs was a key recommendation of a five-year federal STEM plan that resulted from a 2018 national STEM summit at the White House and at the National Science Foundation, following up on an initial plan launched in 2013.