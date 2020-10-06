Tucson's craft distilling industry muscling into brewing's territory

"One advantage that a brewery has is you have to make a beer before you can make a whiskey," explained Paul, who spent 35 years making custom furniture in Tucson before launching Whiskey Del Bac. “If you are a brewery, it makes total sense to put in a still because you are doing half the job already."

That's also true for wineries that have added distilleries, including Flying Leap and Elgin Winery, both in Elgin.

The new kids on the block, kind of

FireTruck Brewing will come online around the same time as Spherex Distilleries, a spinoff venture from HighWire Lounge owners Nicholas Eogman and John Hardin.

“We were basically a bar so this is a venture into the next level,” Eogman said.

The pair, who opened HighWire five years ago, plan to start out with a sipping vodka and Kentucky-style sipping bourbon. But their primary mission is to create the vodka for their spherified shots — think the little tapioca balls in boba tea, but made with 70 proof vodka.

Before COVID-19 forced bars to close, HighWire was going through 10 to 15 cases a week of the spherified shots using someone else's vodka. When the state OK'd bars to sell their cocktails to go, HighWire was still selling three to four cases a week.