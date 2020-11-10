Vector to stay in Tucson to restart micro-satellite launch work

"We actually came to Tucson to close up shop, so to speak, and move the assets out of Southern Arizona," said Spalding, who is acting CEO of Vector Launch.

But Spalding said that Sun Corridor, the local economic-development agency, convinced the company that Tucson has the right workforce and talent the company needed to stay.

“We are committed to manufacturing jobs in the U.S., and it's clear we have a strong path forward in Tucson," he said.

A former bomber pilot and expert on China policy, Spalding was senior director for strategic planning for the National Security Council from May 2018 to January 2019 after stints as senior defense official on the U.S. embassy staff in Beijing and adviser to the Joint Chiefs of staff.

A hawk on China policy, Spalding is author of the 2019 book “Stealth War: How China Took Over While America's Elite Slept” and founded Q Networks, a California-based developer of 5G wireless networks, after warning against Chinese domination of the super-fast broadband technology.

Spalding said Q Networks is evaluating all aspects of the Vector Launch business and hopes to expand the customer base “as well as rehire former employees to jumpstart the operations.”