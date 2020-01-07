Weld North Education Acquires LearnZillion

Acquisition Unlocks the Transformative Promise of Digital Core Curriculum
Offers Teachers the Power of Engaging, Customizable, Classroom-ready Tools to Foster Greater Outcomes
Third Significant Acquisition in 12 Months by Weld North Education, Leading Pure-Play US Digital Education Company
First Foray Within the Digital Core Market Traditionally Served Through Textbooks
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weld North Education (WNE) the leading PreK-12 digital curriculum company focused on unlocking the power of technology for learning, announced today that it has acquired LearnZillion, a leading provider of K-12 high-quality digital-first core curriculum.
LearnZillion’s curriculum and software – delivered to teachers through an intuitive, easy-to-use platform – is designed to transform the classroom experience, offering teachers the power of engaging, customizable, classroom-ready tools to foster greater outcomes for students. This acquisition is WNE’s first foray within the digital core market traditionally served through textbooks. Together with WNE’s digital intervention, supplemental and assessment solutions, LearnZillion will reduce the reliance on textbooks which cannot generate the data required to personalize instruction.
LearnZillion marks the third significant acquisition by Weld North Education, the largest pure-play digital education company, in less than a year. In February 2019, WNE acquired digital curriculum company Glynlyon, Inc. and in March 2019, acquired assessment software provider ATI, Inc. LearnZillion will broaden the solutions provided by the core businesses within WNE: Edgenuity and Imagine Learning.
“This is a major step forward for Weld North Education and underscores our unwavering commitment to transform education by building the best digital curriculum company in the world, serving students, teachers, parents and administrators,” said Jonathan Grayer, Chairman and CEO of Weld North Education. “LearnZillion has cracked the code for delivering a digital-first core curriculum to schools across the country, reducing the reliance on textbooks. With the addition of LearnZillion to our portfolio of leading K-12 digital curriculum businesses, we are well on our way towards redefining how teachers teach and how students learn by unleashing the power of data-driven instruction through engaging, adaptive products.”
Founded by former educators, LearnZillion’s solution provides easy-to-follow lesson plans, student activities and embedded professional development all wrapped around research-based curricula with demonstrated efficacy. LearnZillion’s curricula has received the highest rating on EdReports, a nonprofit that provides independent reviews of K-12 instructional materials. LearnZillion CEO Eric Westendorf and the LearnZillion team will remain with the business and become part of Edgenuity.
“For years, educators have talked about the promise of digital curriculum that sits at the core of a blended learning approach,” said Sari Factor, CEO of Edgenuity. “LearnZillion brings this capability with a proven track record of success. Together, we will provide educators with comprehensive digital core and supplemental solutions that support teacher-led instruction of trusted standards-based content, data-driven reporting and learning analytics.”
LearnZillion’s offerings include core curricula for math and English language arts authored by Illustrative Mathematics and EL Education, respectively. Today, LearnZillion delivers EL Education’s curriculum to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, and collaborated with the Louisiana Department of Education to create Guidebooks 2.0, which built ELA Guidebooks into classroom-ready lessons for teachers.
“LearnZillion meets a critical need in the market by making high-quality curricula accessible and usable by teachers. That significantly boosts both teachers’ ability to bring the curriculum to life and to meet the needs of all their student,” said Eric Westendorf, CEO and Founder of LearnZillion. “Now with resources of Weld North Education and Edgenuity, we will be able to fully leverage the advantage of technology for teachers in the classroom—content customization, embedded supports, and real time data—to continue to improve student outcomes.”
About Weld North Education
Weld North Education, in partnership with Silver Lake, is a leading digital education technology company focused on developing digital curriculum and tools for PreK–12 students. The Company is built around two underlying businesses, Edgenuity and Imagine Learning. Edgenuity is a leading digital courseware provider focused on providing online curricula and intervention solutions. Imagine Learning is a leading digital supplemental solutions provider focused on addressing language, literacy and math. Read more about Weld North Education at www.weldnorthed.com.
About LearnZillion
LearnZillion curates and publishes the highest-quality core instructional materials, supported by exceptional professional development. LearnZillion is committed to helping educators plan and deliver powerful, lasting learning experiences. Districts that adopt our curricula empower teachers to spend less time building student-facing materials from scratch and more time meeting their students’ needs. For more information, visit www.LearnZillion.com.
About Edgenuity
Edgenuity is a leading provider of online curriculum and instructional services for the K-12 market. Nationwide, Edgenuity is in use by more than 20,000 schools, including 20 of the 25 largest school districts, to meet academic goals and improve student outcomes. We offer initial credit courses, honors and Advanced Placement courses, credit recovery, intervention and test readiness. These solutions, in addition to Edgenuity’s instructional services and professional development offerings, help students, educators and districts achieve success in their online and blended learning programs. For more information, visit www.Edgenuity.com.
About Imagine Learning
Imagine Learning is passionate about providing equity of access to learning for all students through teaching with technology. We are a leading educational technology company providing supplemental digital curriculum for PreK through 8th grade students. Our adaptive suite of Literacy, Math, and Assessment solutions are powered by the Imagine Learning Language Advantage™; a theory of action that promotes rigorous and equitable development of language, enabling students to have deeper comprehension, engagement, and enjoyment of learning. Over 3 million students nationwide benefit from Imagine Learning programs to accelerate their learning. Learn more at imaginelearning.com.
